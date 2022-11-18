Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Atlanta billionaire is giving 95% of his fortune awayAsh JurbergAtlanta, GA
4 Great Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
A new section of Atlanta BeltLine is now open, connecting historic neighborhoods togetherSheeraz QurbanAtlanta, GA
4 Great Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Facts About Atlanta The Average Atlantan Doesn't KnowJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Related
Judge allows Saturday early voting in Senate runoff election
ATLANTA — A Fulton County Superior Court judge said Friday that Georgia can hold early voting on the Saturday following the Thanksgiving holiday in the Senate runoff between Herschel Walker and Sen. Raphael Warnock. The move is a big win for Georgia Democrats and for Warnock’s campaign. Traditionally,...
Georgia election audit finds close match in hand and machine counts
A statewide audit of Georgia's election verified the computer count of ballots, according to Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. The audit recounted a sample of ballots by hand in all 159 counties on Thursday and Friday.
MSNBC
Georgia officials sued over Saturday poll closure in Senate runoff
UPDATE (Nov. 18, 2022, 5:38 p.m. ET): A Fulton County superior court judge on Friday said Georgia can hold early voting on the Saturday following the Thanksgiving holiday. Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., the Georgia Democratic Party and the National Democratic Senatorial Committee are suing the state of Georgia over the closure of polls on the Saturday after Thanksgiving, ahead of the state’s Dec. 6 Senate runoff.
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, Senate candidate Herschel Walker campaign together for 1st time
Fresh off his commanding reelection, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp on Saturday played the role of dutiful Republican soldier as he campaigned for the first time alongside Senate hopeful Herschel Walker after spending months steering clear of his ticket-mate. The joint appearance reflects how important Kemp’s broad coalition will be in...
Jalopnik
Georgia's DUI Guy Josh McKay Lost His State Senate Race
Last month, we reported that a candidate for Georgia’s State Senate was on the board of an organization that advocates for weaker drunk driving laws. Fast forward to now: The election is over, the votes have been counted, and Josh McKay has officially lost. Georgia’s 11 Alive reports that his opponent, Nabilah Islam, won with 53 percent of the vote.
Facts About Atlanta The Average Atlantan Doesn't Know
There are many reasons to love Atlanta, and learning some interesting facts about our city just made me love it even more. If you are an Atlanta native, you probably have an extra pep in your step when you stroll through the city. What is it about our city that makes it so caught after? Is it our A-list celebrities and Hip-Hop royalties? Is it our Food and culture? Is it our status as Black Hollywood or Hotlanta? Is it because we are home to the Bull Dogs? The Atlanta Braves?
As rising temps reshape Georgia’s fruit industry, citrus takes root
A look at how climate change is affecting Georgia produce farmers. Even if they don’t believe in human-caused climate change, farmers across South Georgia are having to adjust to changes in the growing season, precipitation, heat and other factors. This story would be a window into the practical implications of climate change and Georgia’s top industry.
WXIA 11 Alive
State wants GA Supreme Court to reinforce abortion ban as appeal plays out
ATLANTA — Attorneys representing Gov. Brian Kemp asked the Supreme Court of Georgia on Friday to temporarily block a lower court's order, allowing the state's law banning abortion around six weeks to be enforced again. The motion, filed Friday afternoon, asks the state supreme court to stop an order...
MSNBC
Experts lay out Trump’s possible crimes in Georgia election probe
Gwen Keyes Fleming joins MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss what the special counsel appointed to oversee Trump investigations might learn from the Georgia election investigation and she details the list of potential criminal charges she and other legal experts say Georgia prosecutors could bring against Trump and his associates.Nov. 19, 2022.
Grassroots activists won big this year. Can Democrats learn from them?
Democrats may have lost the House of Representatives in the midterm elections, but that doesn’t mean Americans across the country won’t see a wave of progressive legislative victories take effect over the next few years.After what pundits predicted would be a stunning rebuke of President Joe Biden and the left ended up being a rejection of the efforts to relitigate the 2020 election, the upper chamber of Congress remains firmly in Democratic hands and may even see the president’s party strengthening its majority after a runoff concludes next month. The House of Representatives, meanwhile, flipped to Republican control but only...
How Georgia school districts are spending $6 billion in federal COVID relief funds
ATLANTA — A new report looks at how Georgia’s schools are using the influx of nearly $6 billion in federal COVID relief funds that have flowed to districts across the state since 2020. While 10% of the funds were earmarked for the state Department of Education, the other 90% went directly to school districts. The federal funding did not come with the usual regulatory restrictions, providing districts with flexibility to use the money to address local needs. ...
