License plate readers coming to Encinitas
ENCINITAS, Calif. — License plate readers, or LPR cameras, will soon be coming to Encinitas after the city council unanimously voted to install seven devices at three intersections. “We’re just trying to be as innovative as possible in fighting crime in the city,” said Captain Dustin Lopez with the...
UPDATE: Brush fire in Dulzura 100% contained at 21 acres, Cal Fire says
Firefighters are responding to a 10-acre fire in Dulzura on Sunday, CalFire said. The fire has a slow/moderate rate of speed.
San Diego Planning Commission approves Gravilla Townhomes plan in La Jolla
Commissioners also deny an appeal of a La Jolla Mesa home project.
Poway HQ, Manufacturing Site Sold by Encinitas Investment Firm for $13.9 M
A corporate headquarters and manufacturing facility in Poway has sold for $13.9 million, an Encinitas commercial real estate investment and management firm announced. The 37,530 square-foot space, at 13955 Stowe Drive, was acquired by Stos Partners last year. James Duncan and Mickey Morera from Kidder Mathews represented the firm as the seller. Rusty Williams and Chris Roth of Lee & Associates represented the private buyer.
Woman, 75, Helped off Torrey Pines State Reserve Trail in Open Space Rescue
Lifeguards and a San Diego Fire-Rescue department crew assisted a 75-year-old woman Saturday in an open-space rescue in Torrey Pines State Reserve. The incident was reported at 1:41 p.m., with units arriving on scene in about 20 minutes to 12600 North Torrey Pines Road, according to an SDFD official. San...
Coast News
Oside woman wins Mrs. SoCal title
OCEANSIDE — Carolyn Carpenter Nall of Oceanside won the Mrs. Southern California title at this year’s annual Long Beach and Southern California pageants. In addition to the Mrs. Southern California title, Nall currently serves as an officer on the board of directors of the Junior League of San Diego, which focuses on helping those in San Diego County struggling with.
San Diego towing program is impacting lower-income people the most
SAN DIEGO — Every year in San Diego, thousands of cars towed by the police department end up being sold at auction, because the owners can't afford to pay the fines to reclaim them. In fact, a new audit finds that the city's towing program disproportionately hurts low-income people...
KPBS
Report: California likely to have $25 billion budget deficit
State officials are projecting a $25 billion budget deficit for next year. The news is a stark contrast to back-to-back years of record budget surpluses in California. Then, rents are down in San Diego county by almost 5% but the same economic forces that are pushing rents down are also slowing what was on track to be a record year for housing construction in the county. And, women trying to climb the ranks in law enforcement sometimes have to battle sexism, toxic masculinity, even sexual harassment. KPBS investigative reporter Claire Trageser brings us one such story from the San Diego Sheriff’s Department. Next, a controversy at a high-profile San Diego nonprofit prompted a board member’s resignation and concerns about retaliation. Then, a recent incident in a UC San Diego chemistry class highlights the distance between where the university says it wants to be and where it is when it comes to respect, inclusion and race relations. Finally, Rick Steves talks about traveling in the age of COVID-19.
Environmental group files lawsuit concerning OB Pier replacement project
SAN DIEGO — Many people in Ocean Beach said the pier is a staple in the community. Now, an animal rights and environmental group is filing a lawsuit, requesting the city conduct an environmental review before spending millions of dollars to rebuild the pier. "I ride my bike here...
San Diego weekly Reader
With the Rolling Stones 500 miles north of El Cajon
"We’re getting word that the free Rolling Stones concert planned for San Francisco is on,” the radio DJ said after spinning some platter. “The site is the Altamont Speedway some distance outside of the city, near a place called Livermore, and the time is tomorrow — December 6, 1969, a day that may possibly live in infamy. (Dec. 14, 1989)
thevistapress.com
Onmi Resort & Spa Lights Up 2,000 Poinsettia Christmas Trees
Introduces Poinsettia Princess For Festive Holiday Programming – Iconic Carlsbad, California Resort Promises a Truly Magical Home-Away-From Home Experience, Complete with Snow!. Carlsbad, CA – November, 2022 – Omni La Costa Resort and Spa, located just north of San Diego in Carlsbad, today announced its winter programming for the...
High-end UTC Mall sneaker shop 'City Kicks' burglarized
SAN DIEGO — San Diego police are searching for three people who broke into a high-end sneaker shop in University City early Sunday morning. San Diego police officers were dispatched to reports of a burglary in progress around 4:40 a.m. at City Kicks located inside Westfield’s University Town Center Mall in University City, according to SDPD.
Roof leak temporarily closes Downtown San Diego homeless shelter
SAN DIEGO — More than 300 people living at a homeless shelter inside Golden Hall were relocated Thursday after a leak was discovered in the roof of the building. Repairs were expected to last at least two weeks. The city bused most people to a temporary Balboa Park Activity...
La Jolla's Yamada House gets historic designation from San Diego board
The Muirlands home is named after landscape architect Joseph Yamada and his wife, civic activist Elizabeth Yamada, who lived there from 1973 until their deaths in 2020.
294 people died in traffic accidents in San Diego County in 2021
SAN DIEGO — Nearly 300 people were killed in traffic collisions in San Diego County last year. This number includes pedestrians and cyclists who were hit by cars. Families for Safe Streets San Diego and the San Diego Bicycle Coalition are teaming up to have their voices heard and visibly show the impact of the loss they've experienced by placing 294 empty pairs of shoes in the courtyard of the Civic Center Plaza in Downtown San Diego.
Deadline approaches for refunds from San Diego County
The San Diego County Treasurer-Tax Collector on Thursday announced the $1,056,186 in potential refunds available for San Diegans to file a claim before the Nov. 30 deadline.
Voiceof San Diego
Morning Report: San Diegans Dump the People’s Ordinance
In a nail-biting turn of events, supporters of repealing the city of San Diego’s century-old law requiring the city pick up the check for trash collection at most single-family homes have won the battle. A move once considered unimaginable in San Diego politics — removing the guarantee that the...
Election 2022: How key local races are turning out
Here are unofficial voting results on races and issues in the Nov. 8 general election of key local interest in the La Jolla area.
Once-homeless tenants facing evection in Bankers Hill as landlord increases rent
SAN DIEGO — Dozens of tenants in Bankers Hill are facing homelessness again at the Occidental Hotel in Bankers Hill, where the new landlord raised their rent. The tenants said they are devastated and rallying against their rent increase with the help of Tenants United and People Assisting The Homeless (PATH).
Fishing comes to a halt at Sweetwater Authority’s Loveland Reservoir
Sweetwater Authority again is removing water from its Loveland Reservoir to meet customer needs during drought conditions, but the move will halt the lake’s free fishing program. The agency, which serves roughly 200,000 South County customers, began moving water downstream to its Sweetwater Reservoir this week. Officials said its...
CBS 8
