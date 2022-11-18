ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

CBS 8

License plate readers coming to Encinitas

ENCINITAS, Calif. — License plate readers, or LPR cameras, will soon be coming to Encinitas after the city council unanimously voted to install seven devices at three intersections. “We’re just trying to be as innovative as possible in fighting crime in the city,” said Captain Dustin Lopez with the...
ENCINITAS, CA
Times of San Diego

Poway HQ, Manufacturing Site Sold by Encinitas Investment Firm for $13.9 M

A corporate headquarters and manufacturing facility in Poway has sold for $13.9 million, an Encinitas commercial real estate investment and management firm announced. The 37,530 square-foot space, at 13955 Stowe Drive, was acquired by Stos Partners last year. James Duncan and Mickey Morera from Kidder Mathews represented the firm as the seller. Rusty Williams and Chris Roth of Lee & Associates represented the private buyer.
POWAY, CA
Coast News

Oside woman wins Mrs. SoCal title

OCEANSIDE — Carolyn Carpenter Nall of Oceanside won the Mrs. Southern California title at this year’s annual Long Beach and Southern California pageants. In addition to the Mrs. Southern California title, Nall currently serves as an officer on the board of directors of the Junior League of San Diego, which focuses on helping those in San Diego County struggling with.
OCEANSIDE, CA
KPBS

Report: California likely to have $25 billion budget deficit

State officials are projecting a $25 billion budget deficit for next year. The news is a stark contrast to back-to-back years of record budget surpluses in California. Then, rents are down in San Diego county by almost 5% but the same economic forces that are pushing rents down are also slowing what was on track to be a record year for housing construction in the county. And, women trying to climb the ranks in law enforcement sometimes have to battle sexism, toxic masculinity, even sexual harassment. KPBS investigative reporter Claire Trageser brings us one such story from the San Diego Sheriff’s Department. Next, a controversy at a high-profile San Diego nonprofit prompted a board member’s resignation and concerns about retaliation. Then, a recent incident in a UC San Diego chemistry class highlights the distance between where the university says it wants to be and where it is when it comes to respect, inclusion and race relations. Finally, Rick Steves talks about traveling in the age of COVID-19.
CALIFORNIA STATE
San Diego weekly Reader

With the Rolling Stones 500 miles north of El Cajon

"We’re getting word that the free Rolling Stones concert planned for San Francisco is on,” the radio DJ said after spinning some platter. “The site is the Altamont Speedway some distance outside of the city, near a place called Livermore, and the time is tomorrow — December 6, 1969, a day that may possibly live in infamy. (Dec. 14, 1989)
EL CAJON, CA
thevistapress.com

Onmi Resort & Spa Lights Up 2,000 Poinsettia Christmas Trees

Introduces Poinsettia Princess For Festive Holiday Programming – Iconic Carlsbad, California Resort Promises a Truly Magical Home-Away-From Home Experience, Complete with Snow!. Carlsbad, CA – November, 2022 – Omni La Costa Resort and Spa, located just north of San Diego in Carlsbad, today announced its winter programming for the...
CARLSBAD, CA
CBS 8

High-end UTC Mall sneaker shop 'City Kicks' burglarized

SAN DIEGO — San Diego police are searching for three people who broke into a high-end sneaker shop in University City early Sunday morning. San Diego police officers were dispatched to reports of a burglary in progress around 4:40 a.m. at City Kicks located inside Westfield’s University Town Center Mall in University City, according to SDPD.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

294 people died in traffic accidents in San Diego County in 2021

SAN DIEGO — Nearly 300 people were killed in traffic collisions in San Diego County last year. This number includes pedestrians and cyclists who were hit by cars. Families for Safe Streets San Diego and the San Diego Bicycle Coalition are teaming up to have their voices heard and visibly show the impact of the loss they've experienced by placing 294 empty pairs of shoes in the courtyard of the Civic Center Plaza in Downtown San Diego.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Voiceof San Diego

Morning Report: San Diegans Dump the People’s Ordinance

In a nail-biting turn of events, supporters of repealing the city of San Diego’s century-old law requiring the city pick up the check for trash collection at most single-family homes have won the battle. A move once considered unimaginable in San Diego politics — removing the guarantee that the...
SAN DIEGO, CA
