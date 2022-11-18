Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Video Surfaces Of Women Allegedly Being Beaten To Death While Her Friends WatchStill UnsolvedCharlotte, NC
5 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasCharlotte, NC
3 Great Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
3 Great Pizza Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasCharlotte, NC
Australian Shepherd pup Ivy Kite paints for charity and has raised thousandsB.R. ShenoyCharlotte, NC
Related
qcnews.com
Mystery In Mexico: Hundreds attend Robinson’s funeral, Kyrie Irving donates to GoFundMe
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Funeral services were held Saturday for Shanquella Robinson, the Charlotte woman who died last week at a villa in Cabo, Mexico. Uncertainty around the cause of death continues to mount. Services were held Saturday at 11 a.m. at Macedonia Baptist Church, just north...
wccbcharlotte.com
Hundreds Gather For Memorial Service For Shanquella Robinson Saturday
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A memorial service for 25-year-old Shanquella Robinson was held at the Macedonia Baptist Church early Saturday morning. Dozens of friends, family, and community members gathered to celebrate the life of Robinson. Close friends and family members dressed in bright pink to honor the young woman who...
wccbcharlotte.com
The Salvation Army Kicks Off Christmas Season With Red Kettle Campaign
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Another sure sign the holiday season is upon us — the red kettles have arrived in the Queen City!. The Salvation Army of Greater Charlotte kicked off its annual Red Kettle Campaign Friday at the Belk at Carolina Place Mall. This is the 117th year...
wccbcharlotte.com
Edge On The Clock: Pilot Gets Creative To Return Missing Phone To Passenger
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Mariah Carey can call herself the Queen of Christmas, but she can’t own that title. Carey tried to trademark the title that fans gave her because of the popularity of her hit song, All I Want For Christmas Is You. But the Trademark Board ultimately sided with fellow holiday music singer Elizabeth Chan, who opposed Carey’s bid for the title. Chan says there is more than one queen of the holiday.
wccbcharlotte.com
This Weekend Is The Final Huzzah Of The 2022 Season At The Carolina Renaissance Festival
CONCORD, NC (News Release) — Chomp a Turkey Leg before Turkey Day, and don’t miss the last chance of the year to experience the Carolina Renaissance Festival!. The festival is offering FREE child admission for ages 12 and under with a can food donation at the Festival gates!
wccbcharlotte.com
Edge On The Clock: Why Wimbledon Will Now Let Women Wear More Than White
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – America’s two biggest warehouse clubs have declared a wiener war. Sam’s Club is firing back after Costco announced it would keep its famous hotdog and soda combo at a $1.50, forever. The Walmart-owned warehouse club announced it has lowered the price of its hotdog and soda combo to $1.38. It’s not clear yet how Costco will respond.
North Carolina home rental scam crushing local family
She says the scammer took all of her money, so even if she can find a new home, she doesn't know if she can afford it.
wccbcharlotte.com
13th Annual Speedway Christmas returns
CONCORD, N.C.– Speedway Christmas kicks off tonight with over 4 million lights on display. The annual light show runs for fifty nights through January 8th, 2023. WCCB Charlotte’s Lauren McDonald got a preview of the event ahead of opening night. For more information or to buy tickets visit Speedway Christmas.
wccbcharlotte.com
Concord Christmas Parade
CONCORD N.C. — WCCB Charlotte is celebrating Carolina Christmas, and the holiday season has officially arrived in Concord. The city is hosting its 94th. annual Christmas parade Saturday. This year the parade began at Church Street North and Lake Concord Road and continued for two miles, ending at Union Street and Corban Avenue.
wccbcharlotte.com
Another Successful Christmas Tree Lighting in Concord
CONCORD, N.C. — With the flick of a switch on this frosty Friday night, Concord is ringing in the holiday season with its official Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony. “This has become a tradition for us,” Mayor Bill Dusch says. “It started in 2007 and it just keeps growing.”
wccbcharlotte.com
Charlotte Restaurant Serving Families In Need For Second Year This Thanksgiving
CHARLOTTE — A Charlotte restaurant is once again preparing to feed hundreds of families in need this holiday. The owners of Mama’s Caribbean Grill will serve families their favorite Caribbean dishes on Thanksgiving for free. Last year, hundreds of people turned out for Thanksgiving meals. The owners served...
wccbcharlotte.com
Charlotte Auto Show Revs Up for 29th Year
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The 29th annual Charlotte Auto Show has roared its way into the Queen City. Hundreds of vehicles produced by dozens of manufacturers from Aston Martin to Volvo are on display through the weekend. “This is the one time of year where you can catch all of...
Pastor of Victory Christian Center passes away
CHARLOTTE — Pastor Robyn Gool with Victory Christian Center has died, according to community faith leaders. The church announced that Gool passed Friday evening. The cause of death is unknown at this time. The church said the family is requesting that there be no visitations while arrangements are being...
Woman didn’t know her NC home was foreclosed and sold to highest bidder, lawyer says
Now she’s sleeping on a friend’s couch after an HOA sold the house, her attorney says.
corneliustoday.com
Let’s talk turkey. How much will a Thanksgiving dinner cost you?
Nov. 18. By TL Bernthal. With the Labor Department reporting that September consumer price index rose 8.2 percent over the prior 12 months—higher than what experts predicted—we thought it would be a good idea to look at the price of the fixin’s for a Thanksgiving dinner purchased from grocers in Cornelius.
‘Lack of sauce’ at North Carolina Wendy’s leads to arrest, police say
A 35-year-old man, who has not been identified, was arrested and charged with communicating threats and possessing a stolen gun.
Low tire pressure? How the cold weather affects your tires
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Why does your tire pressure light come on as soon as temperatures take a dip?. AAA says the cold causes the air inside your tires to get denser, which means it takes up less space inside the tire. The condition is temporary though-since driving around will heat up the tire and the air will expand again.
wccbcharlotte.com
Union County Christmas Parade kicks off Sunday
MONROE, N.C. — The 69th Union county Christmas parade kicks off Sunday, November 20th. The parade features all the holiday classics- Santa, holiday decorations, and the big Christmas tree. It also directly benefits the Alliance for Children. Entry for floats in the parade serves as a direct contribution to the Alliance.
WBTV
Charlotte woman once homeless moves into apartment after WBTV story
Charlotte woman's parents react to Mexican authorities investigating her death as homicide. Mexican authorities confirmed to WBTV News on Thursday that they are now investigating the death of Charlotte woman Shanquella Robinson as a homicide. CMPD searching for suspect who shot man after hours-long standoff in west Charlotte. Updated: 27...
wccbcharlotte.com
JCSU Holds Vigil For UVA Shooting Victims
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Johnson C. Smith University paid tribute Friday to the three University of Virginia football players killed in a shooting. The campus community held a vigil on the University’s football field, for students and staff to honor the victims. Investigators say Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr....
Comments / 0