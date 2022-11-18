CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Mariah Carey can call herself the Queen of Christmas, but she can’t own that title. Carey tried to trademark the title that fans gave her because of the popularity of her hit song, All I Want For Christmas Is You. But the Trademark Board ultimately sided with fellow holiday music singer Elizabeth Chan, who opposed Carey’s bid for the title. Chan says there is more than one queen of the holiday.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO