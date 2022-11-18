ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

wccbcharlotte.com

Hundreds Gather For Memorial Service For Shanquella Robinson Saturday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A memorial service for 25-year-old Shanquella Robinson was held at the Macedonia Baptist Church early Saturday morning. Dozens of friends, family, and community members gathered to celebrate the life of Robinson. Close friends and family members dressed in bright pink to honor the young woman who...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Edge On The Clock: Pilot Gets Creative To Return Missing Phone To Passenger

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Mariah Carey can call herself the Queen of Christmas, but she can’t own that title. Carey tried to trademark the title that fans gave her because of the popularity of her hit song, All I Want For Christmas Is You. But the Trademark Board ultimately sided with fellow holiday music singer Elizabeth Chan, who opposed Carey’s bid for the title. Chan says there is more than one queen of the holiday.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Edge On The Clock: Why Wimbledon Will Now Let Women Wear More Than White

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – America’s two biggest warehouse clubs have declared a wiener war. Sam’s Club is firing back after Costco announced it would keep its famous hotdog and soda combo at a $1.50, forever. The Walmart-owned warehouse club announced it has lowered the price of its hotdog and soda combo to $1.38. It’s not clear yet how Costco will respond.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

13th Annual Speedway Christmas returns

CONCORD, N.C.– Speedway Christmas kicks off tonight with over 4 million lights on display. The annual light show runs for fifty nights through January 8th, 2023. WCCB Charlotte’s Lauren McDonald got a preview of the event ahead of opening night. For more information or to buy tickets visit Speedway Christmas.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Concord Christmas Parade

CONCORD N.C. — WCCB Charlotte is celebrating Carolina Christmas, and the holiday season has officially arrived in Concord. The city is hosting its 94th. annual Christmas parade Saturday. This year the parade began at Church Street North and Lake Concord Road and continued for two miles, ending at Union Street and Corban Avenue.
CONCORD, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Another Successful Christmas Tree Lighting in Concord

CONCORD, N.C. — With the flick of a switch on this frosty Friday night, Concord is ringing in the holiday season with its official Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony. “This has become a tradition for us,” Mayor Bill Dusch says. “It started in 2007 and it just keeps growing.”
CONCORD, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Charlotte Auto Show Revs Up for 29th Year

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The 29th annual Charlotte Auto Show has roared its way into the Queen City. Hundreds of vehicles produced by dozens of manufacturers from Aston Martin to Volvo are on display through the weekend. “This is the one time of year where you can catch all of...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Pastor of Victory Christian Center passes away

CHARLOTTE — Pastor Robyn Gool with Victory Christian Center has died, according to community faith leaders. The church announced that Gool passed Friday evening. The cause of death is unknown at this time. The church said the family is requesting that there be no visitations while arrangements are being...
CHARLOTTE, NC
corneliustoday.com

Let’s talk turkey. How much will a Thanksgiving dinner cost you?

Nov. 18. By TL Bernthal. With the Labor Department reporting that September consumer price index rose 8.2 percent over the prior 12 months—higher than what experts predicted—we thought it would be a good idea to look at the price of the fixin’s for a Thanksgiving dinner purchased from grocers in Cornelius.
CORNELIUS, NC
WCNC

Low tire pressure? How the cold weather affects your tires

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Why does your tire pressure light come on as soon as temperatures take a dip?. AAA says the cold causes the air inside your tires to get denser, which means it takes up less space inside the tire. The condition is temporary though-since driving around will heat up the tire and the air will expand again.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Union County Christmas Parade kicks off Sunday

MONROE, N.C. — The 69th Union county Christmas parade kicks off Sunday, November 20th. The parade features all the holiday classics- Santa, holiday decorations, and the big Christmas tree. It also directly benefits the Alliance for Children. Entry for floats in the parade serves as a direct contribution to the Alliance.
MONROE, NC
WBTV

Charlotte woman once homeless moves into apartment after WBTV story

Charlotte woman's parents react to Mexican authorities investigating her death as homicide. Mexican authorities confirmed to WBTV News on Thursday that they are now investigating the death of Charlotte woman Shanquella Robinson as a homicide. CMPD searching for suspect who shot man after hours-long standoff in west Charlotte. Updated: 27...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

JCSU Holds Vigil For UVA Shooting Victims

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Johnson C. Smith University paid tribute Friday to the three University of Virginia football players killed in a shooting. The campus community held a vigil on the University’s football field, for students and staff to honor the victims. Investigators say Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr....
CHARLOTTE, NC

