Chris Nielsen
2d ago
Oh please, when you advertise your sins expect some backlash, we don’t want this crap in our state! Move to Philly or San Francisco
Reply(3)
5
kslnewsradio.com
Suspect identified in West Valley hit and run
SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — West Valley police officers responded to a fatal hit-and-run Monday evening. Police have now named Jose Julian Marin Flores, 21, as the lead suspect. According to a statement from the Salt Lake County DA’s Office, on Monday, Nov. 14, the incident occurred in the...
Gephardt Daily
Woman killed in downtown Salt Lake City shooting
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 20, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A woman was shot and killed early Sunday morning in downtown Salt Lake City’s popular club district. A Salt Lake City Police Department watch commander told Gephardt Daily the 2 a.m. shooting took place during an altercation near 300 S. West Temple.
Utah leaders respond to mass shooting at Colorado nightclub
Five people were killed and 25 others were injured in a shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs late Saturday night.
Suspect in fatal West Valley City hit-and-run confesses, turns himself in
A suspect has been charged in the West Valley City hit-and-run that left Joel Lewis, 39, dead, after the man allegedly confessed to fleeing the scene of the accident and turned himself in, according to the West Valley City Police Dept (WVCPD).
KSLTV
Utahns react to mass shooting in Colorado Springs
SALT LAKE CITY — Politicians, leaders, and advocacy groups around the state shared messages of grief and calls for action after a tragic mass shooting took the lives of five and injured 25 others. Gov. Spencer Cox responded to a tweet from the Colorado Governor, Jared Polis, and pleaded...
ksl.com
West Valley man surrenders, faces charges in fatal auto-pedestrian crash
WEST VALLEY CITY — A West Valley man has been identified as the person who police say hit and killed a pedestrian crossing a road earlier this week and then drove off. Jose Julian Flores, 21, was charged Friday in 3rd District Court with failing to remain at the scene of an accident involving death, a third-degree felony; obstructing justice, a class A misdemeanor; and failing to exercise due care around a pedestrian, an infraction. He was taken into custody Saturday morning after surrendering to police.
One dead after accidental shooting in Ogden, police say
One person died due to an accidental shooting in Ogden early Saturday morning, according to the Ogden Police Dept.
Woman dead after shooting near Salt Lake City nightclub
Salt Lake City Police are investigating after a 29 year-old woman was killed in a shooting near a nightclub early Sunday morning.
KSLTV
Woman was killed in a shooting that is being investigated as homikcide
SALT LAKE CITY — A 29-year-old woman was shot and killed early Sunday morning, police are investigating her death as a homicide. It started at approximately 2 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20 when Salt Lake City police responded to a shooting near 300 South West Temple. \. The shooting...
Family of Utah man thankful he survived extreme crash in Bountiful
A truly heartbreaking car accident in Bountiful late Friday night left an 18-year-old dead and another man facing a long recovery.
U of U dispels rumors of active shooter in residence hall
A "disruptive situation" overnight at a dorm building on the University of Utah campus somehow ignited false rumors that there was an active shooter in the area.
Gephardt Daily
New details released in murder of Tooele man, 60
TOOELE, Utah, Nov. 19, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Court documents reveal new information on the arrest of a Tooele man in the beating death of his male roommate. Richard Perales, 55, has been charged with the murder of his 60-year-old roommate, whose name has not been released. The suspect and victim also lived with the victim’s girlfriend, according to Perales’ probable cause statement.
ksl.com
Ogden teacher killed in accidental shooting, district officials confirm
OGDEN — Ogden School District officials confirmed on Sunday that a woman shot and killed over the weekend was a teacher at Highland Junior High. Jaycee Gray Trevino, an art teacher at the school, died after the shooting about 1 a.m. Saturday near 31st Street and Adams Avenue in Ogden.
ksl.com
2 men charged in catalytic converter thefts at University of Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — Two men accused of cutting out catalytic converters and breaking into cars parked at the University of Utah are facing numerous criminal charges. David Leroy Rutishauser, 53, of North Salt Lake, and Martin Oliver Inger, 43, of Salt Lake City, were both charged Friday in 3rd District Court with multiple counts of theft and criminal mischief.
Gephardt Daily
Taylorsville man critically injured in shipping container explosion in Utah County
UTAH COUNTY, Utah, Nov. 19, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 49-year-old Taylorsville man was critically injured in a shipping container explosion Saturday in southwest Utah County. Fire crews from several south Utah County communities responded about 10 a.m. to reports of an explosion on private property along Hancock Ranch...
beckersasc.com
Utah physician charged with performing surgeries without a license
Salt Lake City-based ophthalmologist Paul Wade Wyatt, MD, is facing criminal charges for allegedly performing surgeries with a suspended license, leaving one patient blind, according to a report from NBC affiliate KSL. Dr. Wyatt on Nov. 16 was charged with four counts of aggravated assault, three second-degree felonies, a third-degree...
Gephardt Daily
UHP: Driver stopped for alleged DUI while driving 121 mph in Cache County
WELLSVILLE, Utah, Nov. 19, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Utah Highway Patrol trooper stopped a speeder near Wellsville going nearly double the speed limit with a blood alcohol level four times the legal limit. The stop happened at 12:02 a.m. Saturday on U.S. 89-91 in Cache County. “Early this...
kmyu.tv
Highway Patrol troopers stop alleged DUI driver traveling over 120 mph in northern Utah
WELLSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — A driver was arrested after Utah Highway Patrol troopers said they were stopped while traveling 121 miles per hour through a curved road. Officials said they stopped the driver in Cache County early Saturday morning and could smell alcohol from the vehicle. More from 2News.
KSLTV
New specialty license plate would help with Utah Honor Flight funding
SALT LAKE CITY — There’s not a day that goes by where Stephanie Harmon doesn’t think about U.S. Veterans. “Our military is very special to me,” she said. “I grew up in a very military family.”. It’s part of why she now runs the Utah...
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
2 juveniles identified as responsible for vandalizing LDS church building
PERRY, Utah — Police report they have identified two juveniles who they believe are responsible for vandalizing a meetinghouse for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Perry. The vandalism happened nearly a week ago, on Saturday afternoon or evening, a representative from local church leadership told...
