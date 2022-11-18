Read full article on original website
KSLTV
Utahns react to mass shooting in Colorado Springs
SALT LAKE CITY — Politicians, leaders, and advocacy groups around the state shared messages of grief and calls for action after a tragic mass shooting took the lives of five and injured 25 others. Gov. Spencer Cox responded to a tweet from the Colorado Governor, Jared Polis, and pleaded...
Utah leaders respond to mass shooting at Colorado nightclub
Five people were killed and 25 others were injured in a shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs late Saturday night.
KSLTV
New specialty license plate would help with Utah Honor Flight funding
SALT LAKE CITY — There’s not a day that goes by where Stephanie Harmon doesn’t think about U.S. Veterans. “Our military is very special to me,” she said. “I grew up in a very military family.”. It’s part of why she now runs the Utah...
Why some Utah officials are urging Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to run for president
More than 80 elected officials from Utah signed a statement urging Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to run for president.
ksl.com
'Women, life, freedom': Utah Iranians join protests around the world for the Iranian people
SALT LAKE CITY — Close to 100 people, mostly Iranians living in Utah, gathered at Washington Square Park and marched through downtown on Saturday to protest the Iranian government and recent deaths in the country. A man named Mohammad, who came to Utah from Iran in January to study...
beckersasc.com
Utah physician charged with performing surgeries without a license
Salt Lake City-based ophthalmologist Paul Wade Wyatt, MD, is facing criminal charges for allegedly performing surgeries with a suspended license, leaving one patient blind, according to a report from NBC affiliate KSL. Dr. Wyatt on Nov. 16 was charged with four counts of aggravated assault, three second-degree felonies, a third-degree...
ksl.com
Northwestern Band of the Shoshone Nation signs Utah hunting, fishing agreement
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah and the Northwestern Band of the Shoshone Nation recently came to an agreement on fishing and hunting rights. The agreement covers combination licenses, as well as big game and other permits. It also takes into account treaties the Northwestern Band of the Shoshone Nation, which occupies parts of northern Utah and southern Idaho, had before Utah became a state.
3 Great Burger Places in Utah
If you favourite comfort food is a nice burger and you also happen to live in Utah, here is a list of three amazing burger places that are well-known for their absolutely delicious burgers, made with fresh ingredients only.
Department of Justice names first woman U.S. Attorney for the District of Utah
The United States Courthouse in Salt Lake City welcomed Trina A. Higgins as the 38th United States Attorney for the District of Utah on Thursday, Nov. 17. She is the first woman to be appointed to the position.
KSLTV
Why are Utah’s gas prices routinely higher than the national average?
SALT LAKE CITY — It currently costs, on average, a little more than $4 for a gallon of regular unleaded gas in Utah, according to the AAA gas prices index on Thursday. That’s about 30 cents higher than it was last November but also much lower than it was this summer as shortages and inflation drove prices up to a record $5.26 per gallon at the start of July.
kcpw.org
LDS on same-sex marriage and Donald Trump, and Utah’s abortion law
Members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints react to the faith’s support of a federal law that would codify same-sex marriage. Plus, Donald Trump announces another run for the presidency, but Latter-day Saint Republicans may not be in his camp. And, in an unusual move, state lawmakers say they’ll file an amicus brief opposing a hold on Utah’s abortion trigger law.
kuer.org
Why are Utah gas prices so high? Blame the West Coast and our growing population
The average cost for a gallon of gasoline in Utah is just above $4. It’s down significantly from the record-high price of $5.26 in July, but still about 30 cents more than the national average. To understand why gasoline is more expensive in Utah, the Utah Department of Energy...
Upper Provo Watershed part of $450k allocation by Utah’s Blue Ribbon Fisheries for improvement, maintenance
SALT LAKE CITY – Utah’s Blue Ribbon Fisheries are bodies of water that offer some of Utah’s best and highest-caliber fishing opportunities. This year, 16 projects totaling $450,000, were funded […]
ksl.com
Utah AG joins 11-state coalition against increasing federal control over National Guard
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes on Thursday joined an 11-state coalition calling for the federal government to ease off in its control of state National Guard units. The brief filed by the states at the U.S. Supreme Court argues against increasing federal control over the...
New meat, poultry investment could help Utah
The Biden-Harris administration recently announced more than $223 million in grants and loans to increase meat and poultry competition and economic opportunities.
KSLTV
Utah man discovers supernova
TOOELE, Utah — When most people are heading home after a long day at work, Patrick Wiggins is just starting. He spends most nights at his Tooele County home or the Stansbury Park observatory looking up. Wiggins, NASA’s solar system ambassador to Utah, wants to see if anything has changed.
The IUP Panel debates the gondola proposal for Little Cottonwood Canyon
There's no question that something needs to be done to alleviate traffic in Little Cottonwood Canyon, but the best solution has become a heated debate in our community.
kjzz.com
KUTV 2 News Thanks Viewers for Recognition in Best of Utah Vote
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — KUTV 2 News thanks the viewers of Utah for voting for members of our news team for this year’s Salt Lake City Weekly’s Best of Utah. Our Mary Nickles was voted by the magazine’s readers as the Best TV anchor in Utah. Salt Lake City Weekly wrote, “Mary Nickles is a ray of sunshine even on SLC’s worst inversion days.”
KSLTV
Taylorsville man nearly severs hand after explosion in Utah County
UTAH COUNTY, Utah — A 49-year-old man is in critical condition after his hand was nearly severed by an explosion Saturday morning. At approximately 10 a.m., the Taylorsville man was on private property near Hancock Ranch Road when he entered a shipping container with several different kinds of flammable fuels, according to the Utah County Sheriff’s Office.
castlecountryradio.com
$450K allocated to enhance some of Utah’s best fishing spots through Blue Ribbon Fisheries program
Blue Ribbon Fisheries are waterbodies that provide some of Utah’s most exceptional, high-quality fishing experiences. This year, the program that designates and helps fund these fisheries allocated $450,000 toward 16 projects aimed at enhancing these waterbodies so they retain their elite status. There are currently 44 waterbodies and two...
