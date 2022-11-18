ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

KSLTV

Utahns react to mass shooting in Colorado Springs

SALT LAKE CITY — Politicians, leaders, and advocacy groups around the state shared messages of grief and calls for action after a tragic mass shooting took the lives of five and injured 25 others. Gov. Spencer Cox responded to a tweet from the Colorado Governor, Jared Polis, and pleaded...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
beckersasc.com

Utah physician charged with performing surgeries without a license

Salt Lake City-based ophthalmologist Paul Wade Wyatt, MD, is facing criminal charges for allegedly performing surgeries with a suspended license, leaving one patient blind, according to a report from NBC affiliate KSL. Dr. Wyatt on Nov. 16 was charged with four counts of aggravated assault, three second-degree felonies, a third-degree...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Northwestern Band of the Shoshone Nation signs Utah hunting, fishing agreement

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah and the Northwestern Band of the Shoshone Nation recently came to an agreement on fishing and hunting rights. The agreement covers combination licenses, as well as big game and other permits. It also takes into account treaties the Northwestern Band of the Shoshone Nation, which occupies parts of northern Utah and southern Idaho, had before Utah became a state.
UTAH STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Utah

If you favourite comfort food is a nice burger and you also happen to live in Utah, here is a list of three amazing burger places that are well-known for their absolutely delicious burgers, made with fresh ingredients only.
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

Why are Utah’s gas prices routinely higher than the national average?

SALT LAKE CITY — It currently costs, on average, a little more than $4 for a gallon of regular unleaded gas in Utah, according to the AAA gas prices index on Thursday. That’s about 30 cents higher than it was last November but also much lower than it was this summer as shortages and inflation drove prices up to a record $5.26 per gallon at the start of July.
UTAH STATE
kcpw.org

LDS on same-sex marriage and Donald Trump, and Utah’s abortion law

Members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints react to the faith’s support of a federal law that would codify same-sex marriage. Plus, Donald Trump announces another run for the presidency, but Latter-day Saint Republicans may not be in his camp. And, in an unusual move, state lawmakers say they’ll file an amicus brief opposing a hold on Utah’s abortion trigger law.
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

Utah man discovers supernova

TOOELE, Utah — When most people are heading home after a long day at work, Patrick Wiggins is just starting. He spends most nights at his Tooele County home or the Stansbury Park observatory looking up. Wiggins, NASA’s solar system ambassador to Utah, wants to see if anything has changed.
TOOELE COUNTY, UT
kjzz.com

KUTV 2 News Thanks Viewers for Recognition in Best of Utah Vote

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — KUTV 2 News thanks the viewers of Utah for voting for members of our news team for this year’s Salt Lake City Weekly’s Best of Utah. Our Mary Nickles was voted by the magazine’s readers as the Best TV anchor in Utah. Salt Lake City Weekly wrote, “Mary Nickles is a ray of sunshine even on SLC’s worst inversion days.”
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Taylorsville man nearly severs hand after explosion in Utah County

UTAH COUNTY, Utah — A 49-year-old man is in critical condition after his hand was nearly severed by an explosion Saturday morning. At approximately 10 a.m., the Taylorsville man was on private property near Hancock Ranch Road when he entered a shipping container with several different kinds of flammable fuels, according to the Utah County Sheriff’s Office.
TAYLORSVILLE, UT
castlecountryradio.com

$450K allocated to enhance some of Utah’s best fishing spots through Blue Ribbon Fisheries program

Blue Ribbon Fisheries are waterbodies that provide some of Utah’s most exceptional, high-quality fishing experiences. This year, the program that designates and helps fund these fisheries allocated $450,000 toward 16 projects aimed at enhancing these waterbodies so they retain their elite status. There are currently 44 waterbodies and two...
UTAH STATE

