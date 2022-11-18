Read full article on original website
29-year-old woman killed in alleged argument turned shooting near Salt Lake City nightclub
The Salt Lake City Police Dept. is investigating the death of a 29-year-old woman as a homicide after a shooting that allegedly occurred in a parking lot near a nightclub early Sunday morning.
One dead after accidental shooting in Ogden, police say
One person died due to an accidental shooting in Ogden early Saturday morning, according to the Ogden Police Dept.
KSLTV
2 charged in ‘Western-style shootout,’ including man once arrested for shooting young girl
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Two men who were injured in what prosecutors described as a “Western-style shootout” with each other outside a crowded apartment complex will soon be co-defendants in court. Timothy Roy Begay Jr., 18, of West Valley City, and Enrique Soto-Bernabe, 27, of West...
KSLTV
BREAKING: Shots fired, shelter-in-place lifted in Herriman
HERRIMAN, Utah — A shelter-in-place has been lifted following an hours-long stand-off with police. Residents in Herriman near 13000 South and 5100 West were asked to shelter in place – in basements – after shots were fired in the area. According to a tweet from Herriman Police...
ksl.com
Police: Woman shot, killed outside Salt Lake nightclub
SALT LAKE CITY — A 29-year-old woman was shot and killed early Sunday when an argument between her boyfriend and another person escalated outside of a nightclub. About 2 a.m., dispatchers received a report of "an incident" at 300 S. West Temple, according to a news release from Salt Lake police. The person who called 911 later told dispatchers a person had been shot.
Family of Utah man thankful he survived extreme crash in Bountiful
A truly heartbreaking car accident in Bountiful late Friday night left an 18-year-old dead and another man facing a long recovery.
Suspect in fatal West Valley City hit-and-run confesses, turns himself in
A suspect has been charged in the West Valley City hit-and-run that left Joel Lewis, 39, dead, after the man allegedly confessed to fleeing the scene of the accident and turned himself in, according to the West Valley City Police Dept (WVCPD).
KSLTV
ksl.com
West Valley man surrenders, faces charges in fatal auto-pedestrian crash
WEST VALLEY CITY — A West Valley man has been identified as the person who police say hit and killed a pedestrian crossing a road earlier this week and then drove off. Jose Julian Flores, 21, was charged Friday in 3rd District Court with failing to remain at the scene of an accident involving death, a third-degree felony; obstructing justice, a class A misdemeanor; and failing to exercise due care around a pedestrian, an infraction. He was taken into custody Saturday morning after surrendering to police.
2 victims wounded in non-fatal shooting at Orem student housing complex
Two people were shot and wounded early Saturday morning at a student housing complex in Orem, according to police.
KSLTV
Utah leaders respond to mass shooting at Colorado nightclub
Five people were killed and 25 others were injured in a shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs late Saturday night.
KSLTV
Orem shooting caught on video as police search for shooter
OREM, UTAH — It was a terrifying scene for residents of an Orem student apartment complex as people ran for their lives after gunfire on the third floor early Saturday morning. “I thought they were fireworks at the time that someone set off in the hallway,” said Ryan Busi...
Gephardt Daily
Police: Video shows Taylorsville day care employee abusing 2-year-old boy
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, Nov. 18, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 67-year-old employee at a Taylorsville day care was arrested Thursday after police say she abused a 2-year-old boy in her care. Taylorsville police say surveillance video from Nov. 2 shows Juana Petatan Noyola handling the boy “aggressively and roughly, hitting...
Gephardt Daily
New details released in murder of Tooele man, 60
TOOELE, Utah, Nov. 19, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Court documents reveal new information on the arrest of a Tooele man in the beating death of his male roommate. Richard Perales, 55, has been charged with the murder of his 60-year-old roommate, whose name has not been released. The suspect and victim also lived with the victim’s girlfriend, according to Perales’ probable cause statement.
kjzz.com
51-year-old man arrested for following teen girls into Utah high school to 'hurt kids'
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — 51-year-old Matthew Alex Kirkham is accused of following two female students into Highland High School and said he was there to "hurt kids." That’s according to court records alleging this happened on Thursday. Police believe Kirkham has a possible mental health issue and...
kjzz.com
KSLTV
Third person arrested for fatal Millcreek shootout
MILLCREEK, Utah — Police arrested a third teenager for the fatal shooting at a Millcreek gas station on Nov. 11. Slaman F. Ahmed, 19, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for three felony charges of discharge of a firearm, one felony charge of obstruction of justice, and one felony charge of murder on Friday, according to the affidavit.
Gephardt Daily
Taylorsville man critically injured in shipping container explosion in Utah County
UTAH COUNTY, Utah, Nov. 19, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 49-year-old Taylorsville man was critically injured in a shipping container explosion Saturday in southwest Utah County. Fire crews from several south Utah County communities responded about 10 a.m. to reports of an explosion on private property along Hancock Ranch...
