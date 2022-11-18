ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylorsville, UT

KSLTV

BREAKING: Shots fired, shelter-in-place lifted in Herriman

HERRIMAN, Utah — A shelter-in-place has been lifted following an hours-long stand-off with police. Residents in Herriman near 13000 South and 5100 West were asked to shelter in place – in basements – after shots were fired in the area. According to a tweet from Herriman Police...
HERRIMAN, UT
ksl.com

Police: Woman shot, killed outside Salt Lake nightclub

SALT LAKE CITY — A 29-year-old woman was shot and killed early Sunday when an argument between her boyfriend and another person escalated outside of a nightclub. About 2 a.m., dispatchers received a report of "an incident" at 300 S. West Temple, according to a news release from Salt Lake police. The person who called 911 later told dispatchers a person had been shot.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

One dead after accidental gun shot

OGDEN, Utah — A person is dead from an accidental gunshot wound. Ogden police said there were two parties involved, but they don’t know all the details about how the gunshot occurred. Everyone involved has been cooperative in the investigation, and there is no evidence that suggests another...
OGDEN, UT
ksl.com

West Valley man surrenders, faces charges in fatal auto-pedestrian crash

WEST VALLEY CITY — A West Valley man has been identified as the person who police say hit and killed a pedestrian crossing a road earlier this week and then drove off. Jose Julian Flores, 21, was charged Friday in 3rd District Court with failing to remain at the scene of an accident involving death, a third-degree felony; obstructing justice, a class A misdemeanor; and failing to exercise due care around a pedestrian, an infraction. He was taken into custody Saturday morning after surrendering to police.
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
KSLTV

Woman killed, shooting being investigated as homicide

SALT LAKE CITY — A 29-year-old woman was shot and killed early Sunday morning and police said they are investigating her death as a homicide. At approximately 2 a.m. on Sunday, Salt Lake City police responded to a shooting near 300 South West Temple. \. The shooting happened in...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Orem shooting caught on video as police search for shooter

OREM, UTAH — It was a terrifying scene for residents of an Orem student apartment complex as people ran for their lives after gunfire on the third floor early Saturday morning. “I thought they were fireworks at the time that someone set off in the hallway,” said Ryan Busi...
OREM, UT
Gephardt Daily

Police: Video shows Taylorsville day care employee abusing 2-year-old boy

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, Nov. 18, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 67-year-old employee at a Taylorsville day care was arrested Thursday after police say she abused a 2-year-old boy in her care. Taylorsville police say surveillance video from Nov. 2 shows Juana Petatan Noyola handling the boy “aggressively and roughly, hitting...
TAYLORSVILLE, UT
Gephardt Daily

New details released in murder of Tooele man, 60

TOOELE, Utah, Nov. 19, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Court documents reveal new information on the arrest of a Tooele man in the beating death of his male roommate. Richard Perales, 55, has been charged with the murder of his 60-year-old roommate, whose name has not been released. The suspect and victim also lived with the victim’s girlfriend, according to Perales’ probable cause statement.
TOOELE, UT
KSLTV

Third person arrested for fatal Millcreek shootout

MILLCREEK, Utah — Police arrested a third teenager for the fatal shooting at a Millcreek gas station on Nov. 11. Slaman F. Ahmed, 19, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for three felony charges of discharge of a firearm, one felony charge of obstruction of justice, and one felony charge of murder on Friday, according to the affidavit.
MILLCREEK, UT

