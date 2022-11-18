ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Lafayette, IN

WISH-TV

Indiana Grown: Oak Hill Tree Farm

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown. This week’s guest is Matt Stine, with Oak Hill Tree Farm. Oak Hill Tree Farm was established in 2018 located in Crawfordsville, Indiana. Visit their website here. Opening day...
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN
WISH-TV

Paramount Schools receives $3M to open new facilities

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Paramount Schools has received a $3 million gift that will allow them to open new school facilities in South Bend and Lafayette. They have four schools in Indianapolis. Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott provided the gift. According to a news release, opening more facilities will allow them to...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
hammerandrails.com

Bucket Game Time Announced

The B1G Network announced Saturday evening that the rivalry matchup between the Purdue Boilermakers and the Indiana Hoosiers will slide into the 3:30pm timeslot. The Boilers will look to make it back to back 8 win regular seasons for the first time since Joe Tiller’s first two seasons in West Lafayette in 1997 and 1998.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
Current Publishing

Hamilton Southeastern school board elects new K-12 director

The Hamilton Southeastern Board of School Trustees voted Nov. 9 to approve Steve Loser as Director of K-12 Initiatives. The position will be funded through an Indiana Dept. of Education Explore, Engage, and Experience (3E) Grant. Loser will oversee the implementation of the district’s Portrait of a Graduate, a community...
FISHERS, IN
Current Publishing

Levidy Boutique now open in Carmel’s Merchant’s Square

Ashleen Sharma has worked in retail for many years but fell in love with boutiques because of the one-of-a-kind items she would find that no one else would be wearing. She knew one day she wanted to create a unique brand of her own. In 2020, shortly before the pandemic...
CARMEL, IN
WLFI.com

Redo on Ninth and Kossuth closes Lafayette intersection again

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Construction has closed a busy Lafayette intersection for the second time in a year. The intersection of Ninth and Kossuth streets was closed for about a month last fall as construction workers installed brick pavers to help with flooding issues. Now, about a year later,...
LAFAYETTE, IN
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Indiana officer shoots student in classroom after weapon discharges accidentally

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A student was injured in a classroom after a sheriff’s deputy’s firearm accidentally discharged during a demonstration of law enforcement techniques. According to a post by the South Vermillion Community School Corporation, the incident occurred Thursday morning during a drill. Superintendent of South Vermillion Schools, Dave Chapman, said the situation […]
VERMILLION COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Central Indiana sees multiple school arrests, threats this week

ANDERSON, Ind. — Some parents are on edge after threats or weapons were found in several Central Indiana schools this week. On Tuesday, a 17-year-old Southport High School student was arrested for having a gun and knife in school. Brownsburg parents were concerned Friday when a text appearing to be from the school system started […]
ANDERSON, IN
WTHR

Brownsburg Schools responds to high school threat and fake alerts

BROWNSBURG, Ind. — Brownsburg Community School Corporation is responding to a threat and then a fake response to the threat made to look like it came from the district. On Thursday afternoon, a Brownsburg High School student made a threat. By Thursday evening, the school district's police and local law enforcement found the threat was not credible.
BROWNSBURG, IN
birchrestaurant.com

12 Best Restaurants in Plainfield, IN

Plainfield, Indiana, is a growing city with plenty of great restaurants. You’ll find everything from quick-service burger joints and pizza parlors to high-end steakhouses and steak. We know that when it comes to finding a great place to eat, it can be hard to know where to start. Because...
PLAINFIELD, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Carroll County prepares for hearing into Delphi murders case

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. — Carroll County officials are meeting this week to determine how to handle the anticipated rush of media and onlookers who will throng to the county courthouse in downtown Delphi next Tuesday for the first public hearing into the case of the man accused of killing two girls near the Monon High […]
DELPHI, IN
WLFI.com

Friday Night Frenzy scores from around the area

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Scores from high school football games in the Greater Lafayette area on November 18:. Chatard def. West Lafayette, 21-3. Harrison def. McCutcheon, 54-24. Twin Lakes def. Central Catholic, 50-40. PURDUE:. Purdue Volleyball def. Michigan, 3-1.
LAFAYETTE, IN

