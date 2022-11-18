Read full article on original website
An Indiana witness at West Lafayette reported watching three large, white lights in a triangle formation at about 6 p.m. on February 14, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
WISH-TV
Indiana Grown: Oak Hill Tree Farm
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown. This week’s guest is Matt Stine, with Oak Hill Tree Farm. Oak Hill Tree Farm was established in 2018 located in Crawfordsville, Indiana. Visit their website here. Opening day...
UR 'at capacity;' no on-campus options left for students who missed initial interest phase
Purdue University Residences is no longer allowing students who did not sign up for the initial interest phase in October sign housing contracts for the 2023-24 year. UR sent an email Thursday night to students who logged into the university housing portal after the first interest phase — which ran from Oct. 12 to 23 — telling them that on-campus housing is at capacity.
WISH-TV
Paramount Schools receives $3M to open new facilities
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Paramount Schools has received a $3 million gift that will allow them to open new school facilities in South Bend and Lafayette. They have four schools in Indianapolis. Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott provided the gift. According to a news release, opening more facilities will allow them to...
Thousands of Indiana kids need homes, some were officially adopted Friday
The courtroom was decorated with balloons, streamers and banners as families, loved ones, case managers and others gathered in the courtroom.
hammerandrails.com
Bucket Game Time Announced
The B1G Network announced Saturday evening that the rivalry matchup between the Purdue Boilermakers and the Indiana Hoosiers will slide into the 3:30pm timeslot. The Boilers will look to make it back to back 8 win regular seasons for the first time since Joe Tiller’s first two seasons in West Lafayette in 1997 and 1998.
wbaa.org
After stepping down as president, Mitch Daniels won’t be leaving Purdue “for the foreseeable future”
Purdue University announced Wednesday that even after stepping down as school president, Mitch Daniels will be staying on as the chairman of the board for the Purdue Research Foundation. The move comes at the request of incoming president Mung Chiang. In a Purdue statement, he said that he plans to...
cbs4indy.com
Judge hears arguments as Indiana doctor tries to stop AG from obtaining patient records
INDIANAPOLIS – A legal battle between the Indiana attorney general and an Indianapolis doctor who became part of the national abortion debate has reached a Marion County courtroom. Attorney General Todd Rokita (R-Indiana) announced an investigation into Dr. Caitlin Bernard after she provided abortion care to a 10-year-old rape...
Man dies after falling into manure lagoon on dairy farm
A man from Indiana is dead after falling into a manure lagoon at a dairy farm in Jasper County, the local sheriff confirmed.
Current Publishing
Hamilton Southeastern school board elects new K-12 director
The Hamilton Southeastern Board of School Trustees voted Nov. 9 to approve Steve Loser as Director of K-12 Initiatives. The position will be funded through an Indiana Dept. of Education Explore, Engage, and Experience (3E) Grant. Loser will oversee the implementation of the district’s Portrait of a Graduate, a community...
State police looking for wanted Indianapolis man
The Indiana State Police is looking for help finding an Indianapolis man wanted out of Hendricks County.
Current Publishing
Levidy Boutique now open in Carmel’s Merchant’s Square
Ashleen Sharma has worked in retail for many years but fell in love with boutiques because of the one-of-a-kind items she would find that no one else would be wearing. She knew one day she wanted to create a unique brand of her own. In 2020, shortly before the pandemic...
WLFI.com
Redo on Ninth and Kossuth closes Lafayette intersection again
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Construction has closed a busy Lafayette intersection for the second time in a year. The intersection of Ninth and Kossuth streets was closed for about a month last fall as construction workers installed brick pavers to help with flooding issues. Now, about a year later,...
Indiana officer shoots student in classroom after weapon discharges accidentally
VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A student was injured in a classroom after a sheriff’s deputy’s firearm accidentally discharged during a demonstration of law enforcement techniques. According to a post by the South Vermillion Community School Corporation, the incident occurred Thursday morning during a drill. Superintendent of South Vermillion Schools, Dave Chapman, said the situation […]
Central Indiana sees multiple school arrests, threats this week
ANDERSON, Ind. — Some parents are on edge after threats or weapons were found in several Central Indiana schools this week. On Tuesday, a 17-year-old Southport High School student was arrested for having a gun and knife in school. Brownsburg parents were concerned Friday when a text appearing to be from the school system started […]
Brownsburg Schools responds to high school threat and fake alerts
BROWNSBURG, Ind. — Brownsburg Community School Corporation is responding to a threat and then a fake response to the threat made to look like it came from the district. On Thursday afternoon, a Brownsburg High School student made a threat. By Thursday evening, the school district's police and local law enforcement found the threat was not credible.
birchrestaurant.com
12 Best Restaurants in Plainfield, IN
Plainfield, Indiana, is a growing city with plenty of great restaurants. You’ll find everything from quick-service burger joints and pizza parlors to high-end steakhouses and steak. We know that when it comes to finding a great place to eat, it can be hard to know where to start. Because...
Carroll County prepares for hearing into Delphi murders case
CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. — Carroll County officials are meeting this week to determine how to handle the anticipated rush of media and onlookers who will throng to the county courthouse in downtown Delphi next Tuesday for the first public hearing into the case of the man accused of killing two girls near the Monon High […]
WLFI.com
Friday Night Frenzy scores from around the area
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Scores from high school football games in the Greater Lafayette area on November 18:. Chatard def. West Lafayette, 21-3. Harrison def. McCutcheon, 54-24. Twin Lakes def. Central Catholic, 50-40. PURDUE:. Purdue Volleyball def. Michigan, 3-1.
Indiana woman dies after being found on fire
The Lafayette Police Department is investigating after a woman died from fire-related injuries.
