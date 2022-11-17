ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

RIP Virginia McLaurin: GoFundMe Starts After Centenarian Who Danced With The Obamas Dies

By Shannon Dawson
105.3 RNB
105.3 RNB
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D3ngO_0jF7GIR500

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Odi5g_0jF7GIR500

Source: The Washington Post / Getty


T he family of famous centenarian Ms. Virginia McLaurin has created a GoFundMe to help cover the cost of her memorial service. The beloved community activist passed away on Nov. 14, at the ripe age of 113. Her son, Felipe Cardoso, confirmed the sad news on Monday.

“People always asked what was her secret to life. She didn’t really put emphasis on the bad stuff and she didn’t let stuff worry her,” Cardoso told CNN in a statement. “She loved the kids and she was just happy to see the first African American president. She was definitely a happy woman.”

Her GoFundMe campaign noted, that she had been under hospice care just a few days before passing.

She didn’t think it was possible to meet President Obama

Ms. Virginia McLaurin captivated fans in 2016 when a video of her dancing and talking with the Obamas at the White House went viral, something she did not think was possible.

Two years prior, McLaurin made a YouTube video telling fans that she wanted to meet the White House’s first Black President in person.

“I didn’t think I’d ever live to see a colored president. I am so happy. I pray for you every day of my life,” McLaurin said as she smiled from ear to ear.

Little did she know that her dream would come true in February 2016. According to a White House blog post, a friend of McLaurin’s was able to pull a few strings and reached out to someone at the Oval Office. They shared how she was such a valuable asset through her volunteer work in D.C. and days later, she was standing in front of Mr. and Mrs. Obama.

In the heartwarming video, the 106-year-old beamed with excitement and danced as she greeted the then-president and first lady. “It’s an honor, it’s an honor,” she told Mr. Obama before running over to Michelle to greet her.  “Slow down now, don’t go too quick,” the former prez said as McLaurin smiled in awe of the power couple. The trio danced for a few seconds, before posing for a photo opp.

“I wanna be like you when I grow up,” Michelle Obama told McLaurin, amazed by her energy and passion.

Cash donated to McLaurin’s GoFundMe will be used to organize a memorial service to honor her life and legacy. As of Thursday, the campaign generated over $7,000, still shy of its $40,000 goal. While McLaurin’s viral encounter brought hope and joy to fans in need, her family said that the once-in-a-lifetime experience also enriched “her life.”

The wonderful life of Ms. Virginia McLaurin

“She visited schools, sports games, museums, the theater, and other special events to celebrate her long life of dedication to her community,” the campaign website stated.

Born in Cheraw, South Carolina, in 1909, the happy-go-lucky centenarian moved to Washington, DC, in 1941. For decades, McLaurin volunteered in classrooms and served as a foster grandparent.

During a 2016 interview with NewsOne , the bright star told us why it was important for her to mentor young children through her foster role. “Oh, it means a lot to me. I love children. That’s what keeps me young,” she said as she celebrated her 107th birthday. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BIqOF_0jF7GIR500

Source: Official White House Photo by Lawrence Jackson / Official White House Photo by Lawrence Jackson

In addition to supporting her GoFundMe campaign, McLaurin’s family urged donators to look out for other Ms. McLaurins in their neighborhood.

“There are elders in every community who give back to the community and could use some support. They also have stories to tell. Ms. McLaurin came to the attention of the White House after she started recording short oral history interviews about her life growing up as a sharecropper and coming to D.C. during the Great Migration,” they added.

The devoted churchwoman lived through 20 presidents.

Donate to her memorial fund here.

SEE ALSO:

Fred Hickman, Legendary Sports Broadcaster, Dies At 66

Rev. Dr. Calvin Butts III, Pastor Of Abyssinian Baptist Church And Harlem Legend, Dies At 73

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00QpiI_0jF7GIR500

The post RIP Virginia McLaurin: GoFundMe Starts After Centenarian Who Danced With The Obamas Dies appeared first on NewsOne .

Comments / 5

whatever ,whatever
3d ago

Can't stand the Obamas. But this woman is a national treasure. And I completely understand the joy of her dancing with the fist black president . What i would have given to have heard this womans stories. May she rest in peace. 💓

Reply
2
Related
buzzfeednews.com

A 113-Year-Old Woman Who Went Viral For Dancing With The Obamas Has Died

Virginia McLaurin, a Black woman who charmed people the world over with her joyful reaction to meeting the Obamas when she was 106, died on Monday. She was 113. "She had been under hospice care for a few days," McLaurin's family wrote on a Facebook page that had been sharing updates about her life since she went viral. "She lived an incredibly full life and appreciated all the love she received from people on this FB page and everywhere she went."
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
The Independent

Michelle Obama reveals why she would not hug King Charles after breaking protocol by hugging Queen Elizabeth

Michelle Obama explained why she would not try to hug King Charles III despite breaking protocol back in 2009 by hugging Queen Elizabeth II.The former First Lady addressed how she’d interacted with the King during a recent interview with BBC Breakfast to promote her new book, The Light We Carry.During the conversation, she participated in a round of quick-fire questions, where the host Naga Munchetty mentioned how Obama previously made headlines for putting her arm around the Queen during a visit for a G20 summit at Buckingham Palace. “There was a huge reaction when you broke protocol, when you...
RadarOnline

Fox News Host Geraldo Rivera Faces Extreme Backlash After Saying George Floyd Was 'Most Important Failure Of The Democratic Party'

Fox News host Geraldo Rivera came under fire this week after he blamed George Floyd’s murder for the subsequent failures of the Democratic Party, RadarOnline.com has learned.Rivera’s surprising comments came earlier this week as he appeared as co-host for the conservative news network’s 5 PM program The Five.“I think the most important person in the failure of the Democratic Party is George Floyd,” the 79-year-old journalist and commentator said. “I think that once he was murdered the country went crazy with defund the police and everything else.”“So the Democrats led the charge,” he added. “Very, very unrealistic.”Although Rivera’s fellow Fox...
RadarOnline

Megyn Kelly Laughs At MSNBC Host Tiffany Cross Being Fired, Calls Her 'Most Racist' News Anchor

Conservative news host Megyn Kelly had a field day when she announced that MSNBC host Tiffany Cross was fired from the network and called her the "most racist person in all of television," RadarOnline.com has learned. Kelly began the segment of her Sirius XM radio show by telling her guest, Dana Loesch, she had "good news" before announcing Cross was without a job. Cross' two-year contract was due for renewal but MSNBC decided to terminate the host early. "I have some good news, some good news," Kelly told Loesch during The Megyn Kelly Show, "One of them just got fired....
TODAY.com

See how Michelle Obama reacted when her daughters told her their house rules

Former First Lady Michelle Obama is sharing the moment she realized that the children she raised are now adults themselves with their own rules. In a segment on Hoda & Jenna on Monday, Obama shared that her two daughters, Malia, 24, and Sasha, 21, now live together as they enter their next phase of life. But that life transition has come with changes that Obama said she didn't see coming.
Distractify

Joy Reid Married Her ‘Ride or Die’ Jason. Let’s Meet Him!

MSNBC host Joy Reid may have created her fair share of controversy in her tenure on TV, but her personal life seems blissfully conflict-free. That’s because the news personality has been married to her husband Jason since the late 1990s. Article continues below advertisement. The happily married couple lives...
In Style

Michelle Obama Wore Her Hair Straight Because Americans "Weren't Ready" for Her Natural Hair

Former first lady Michelle Obama is recounting her time at the White House and how she had to wear her hair. While those two things may seem disparate, she insists that the styles she chose were considered and intentional, because she thought that much of America wasn't ready to see a Black woman with her natural hair in the White House. Obama said she decided to straighten her hair as the American people were "just getting adjusted" to having a Black first family, the Washington Post reports.
WASHINGTON STATE
Black Enterprise

White Tennessee State U Professor Robert Pickard Filmed Screaming in Black Student’s Face, ‘YOU HAVE FAILED!’

A white professor at Tennessee State University, an HBCU, has gone viral for all the wrong reasons after he was filmed screaming at the top of his lungs at a Black student. A video clip posted to TikTok on Monday garnered strong responses from viewers confused as to why the teacher belligerently shouted at the student who was doing nothing.
NASHVILLE, TN
Bossip

Nailed It: Pastor Jamal Bryant Curtly Crucifies Herschel Walker While Second Woman Accusing Candidate Of Abortion Payment Speaks Out

Amen, hallelujah, and take your time, Pastor—but you ain’t have to go in on Herschel Walker like this, did you?. Pastor Jamal Bryant (yes, that Jamal Bryant) of metro Atlanta’s New Birth Missionary Baptist Church let it be known that while he loves all of God’s children, not all of them need to be representing the state of Georgia in the U.S. Senate.
GEORGIA STATE
Footwear News

Barron Trump Soars to 6-Foot-5 Height With Dark Suiting & Loafers at Tiffany Trump’s Wedding at Mar-a-Lago

Barron Trump was formally dressed for sister Tiffany Trump’s wedding. For the occasion, held at the Trump family’s Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Fla., Trump wore a classic black tuxedo. His ensemble featured a long-sleeved blazer with pointed lapels, as well as matching trousers. Layered over a white collared shirt, the 16-year-old’s ensemble was completed with a black bow-tie and light pink boutonniere, as seen on Instagram.
PALM BEACH, FL
News Breaking LIVE

"Ghostbusters" Star Dies

Kymberly Herrin, who starred in the original "Ghostbusters" movie, as well as playing an iconic part in ZZ Top's "Legs" music video, has died, Fox News reports. Herrin's death was reportedly confirmed by her niece, Theresa Ramirez. Fox News, citing an obituary in the Santa Barbara News-Press, reports that she died late last month at her home in Santa Barbara, California. Her cause of death is not known.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
105.3 RNB

105.3 RNB

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
946K+
Views
ABOUT

The best throwbacks and today's R&B!

 https://1053rnb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy