CBS Sports
Bears could become the NFL's first team to face this unfortunate distinction for the 2022 season
The Bears don't have the worst record in the NFL, but they could be the first team knocked out of division title contention this year. As things currently stand, every single team in the NFL is mathematically alive when it comes to winning their division, and yup, that even includes the Texans, who are currently sitting at 1-7-1. Despite that record, the Texans could still win their division. Sure, it would take a monumental collapse by the Titans, but the point is that Houston is still mathematically alive.
CBS Sports
Chiefs' Kadarius Toney: Won't return to SNF
Toney (hamstring) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Chargers. Toney left in the first half and was subsequently ruled out. He has an extensive history of hamstring injuries over the course of his brief NFL career, so it wouldn't be surprising if Toney's latest injury winds up sidelining him in Week 12 against the Rams and possibly beyond.
CBS Sports
Saints' Andrus Peat: Ready to go Sunday
Peat (triceps) is active Sunday against the Rams. Peat was able to log a limited practice Friday after logging DNPs earlier in the week and missing Week 10's loss to the Steelers. The return of the Saints' starting left guard is certainly good news for New Orleans.
CBS Sports
Giants' Wan'Dale Robinson: Sustains knee injury Sunday
Robinson won't return Sunday's game against the Lions due to a knee injury, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports. On the first play of the fourth quarter, Robinson recorded a six-yard reception and was pushed out of bounds. He remained on the ground, though, before trainers helped him to the locker room, as he was unable to put any weight on his right leg. Robinson thus will finish Week 11 action with nine catches (on 13 targets) for 100 yards and one carry for four yards. The Giants have a quick turnaround for a Thanksgiving matchup at Dallas, so he could be in danger of missing time if the injury is at all serious.
CBS Sports
Giants' Graham Gano: Slated to play Sunday
Gano (illness) doesn't carry a designation heading into Sunday's game against the Lions, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports. Gano wasn't present for Friday's session due to an illness. However, he's still in line to handle New York's kicking duties Sunday against Detroit.
CBS Sports
Broncos' Melvin Gordon: Loses work after fumble
Gordon rushed the ball eight times for 31 yards in Sunday's 22-16 loss to the Raiders. He added five receptions for 39 yards. Gordon narrowly led the Denver backfield in the first half, tallying five carries for 26 yards. However, he fumbled by the goal line late in the second quarter. While the Broncos were able to recover, the miscue led to a missed field-goal attempt rather than a potential touchdown. Gordon has also struggled to hold onto the ball this season, fumbling five times in 10 games. As a result, he was effectively benched in the second half but was forced into change-of-pace duties with Chase Edmonds (ankle) sidelined. If Edmonds is able to return for Week 12, it's possible that Gordon slips further down the depth chart.
Patrick Mahomes on Travis Kelce connection: 'If he's man-to-man, I'm going to give him a chance'
It was never in doubt who Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes would look to for the winning TD in the final minute of Sunday night's game: Travis Kelce, "the greatest tight end of all time."
CBS Sports
Bears' Darnell Mooney: Finds end zone in Week 11 loss
Mooney caught four of five targets for 29 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 27-24 loss to Atlanta. Mooney capped Chicago's first possession with a 16-yard touchdown catch. He got behind his defender deep downfield on the next drive, but Justin Fields overthrew the speedy wide receiver. Chicago went with a run-heavy approach the rest of the way, and Mooney actually finished with team-high totals in targets and catches. Fields hurt his non-throwing shoulder late in the game, but even if the starting quarterback plays in Week 12 against the Jets, Mooney will be tough to trust against standout rookie cornerback Sauce Gardner.
CBS Sports
Ravens' Gus Edwards: Won't play Week 11
Edwards (hamstring/knee) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Panthers. Edwards sat out the Ravens' Week 9 win over the Saints with the right hamstring injury and then picked up the knee issue at some point coming out of Baltimore's Week 10 bye. He ended up practicing on only a limited basis this week, and though he was listed as questionable heading into Sunday, the Ravens will err on the side of caution by holding Edwards out of the lineup for a second straight day. While Edwards turns his focus toward getting healthy for a Week 12 matchup with the Jaguars, the Ravens will turn to Kenyan Drake to lead their backfield against Carolina. Justice Hill is expected to serve as the primary change-of-pace option behind Drake, while Mike Davis is on hand as the No. 3 man in the backfield.
CBS Sports
Saints' Marshon Lattimore: Remains out Week 11
(abdomen) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Rams. Lattimore will miss his sixth game in a row due to an abdomen injury that kept him sidelined for each practice leading up to Week 11. The cornerback will now look to work his way back to practice before New Orleans' next contest against the 49ers on Sunday, Nov. 27. With Lattimore sidelined, Paulson Adebo, Alontae Taylor and Chris Harris will continue to serve as the Saints' top three cornerbacks against the Rams.
CBS Sports
Jets' Tyler Conklin: Two catches in road loss
Conklin caught two of three targets for 15 yards in Sunday's 10-3 loss to the Patriots. Quarterback Zach Wilson threw for just 77 yards, so Conklin was far from the only Jets skill position player to put forth an underwhelming performance in this one. The 27-year-old tight end has 35 catches for 331 yards through 10 games with the Jets. In Week 12, he'll face a Bears team that held Conklin to his two lowest yardage totals of the season (seven and six) when he was with the Vikings last year.
CBS Sports
Vikings' Nick Muse: Signs with active roster
Muse signed a contract with the Vikings on Saturday. The Vikings needed a third tight end and did have an empty roster spot. Muse has been active for the three games this season, but he's played a total of two offensive snaps and 20 total during that stretch.
CBS Sports
Ravens' Gus Edwards: Status in question for Sunday
Edwards (hamstring/knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's contest versus the Panthers, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports. Edwards strung together three straight limited practices during Week 11 prep, leaving his status up in the air as he looks to cap his DNP streak to just one game with the help of a Week 10 bye. He'll likely test out his recovering right hamstring ahead of Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff, for which his availability will become known about 90 minutes prior. If Edwards ends up limited or out this weekend, Kenyan Drake likely will be the biggest beneficiary, with Justice Hill and Mike Davis on hand for any RB reps that linger.
CBS Sports
Giants' Lawrence Cager: Elevated to active roster
The Giants elevated Cager from their practice squad Saturday for Sunday's matchup against the Lions. Cager will be active for a third straight game. The undrafted tight end caught both of his targets for nine yards and a touchdown across 44 offensive snaps in Week 10. It appears Cager has jumped ahead of Chris Myarick and Tanner Hudson on the depth chart during Daniel Bellinger's (eye) absence, but his fantasy potential is likely still dependent on finding the end zone.
CBS Sports
Titans' Denico Autry: Expected to miss time
Head coach Mike Vrabel said Friday that he anticipates Autry will miss time with a knee injury, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports. Autry departed Thursday's contest in Green Bay with an apparent knee injury, and he was ultimately unable to re-enter the game. While the exact severity of the 32-year-old's injury along with his recovery timeline remains uncertain, David Long, Dylan Cole and Rashad Weaver appear like Tennessee's top healthy linebackers at the moment with Harold Landry (knee), Olasunkanmi Adeniyi (neck), Chance Campbell (knee), Zach Cunningham (elbow) and Bud Dupree (hip) each dealing with injuries of their own. The Titans have an extended rest period before they kick things off against the Bengals in Week 12.
CBS Sports
Colts' Matt Ryan: Predictably struggles
Ryan completed 23 of 32 passes for 213 yards against Philadelphia on Sunday. He also rushed one for one yard. The Eagles pass rush rattled Ryan a good amount, sacking him four times and hitting him on eight occasions overall, but at least the veteran quarterback didn't turn the ball over. For Ryan to offer a useful fantasy box score, he usually needs to approach or exceed the 40-pass attempt mark, so unless his volume trends upward, he's no lock to produce against Pittsburgh in Week 12.
CBS Sports
Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Full practice participant
Oshie (lower body) fully participated in Sunday's practice, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports. Oshie worked on the first power-play unit during the session. He also took part in line rushes with Sonny Milano and Evgeny Kuznetsov. Those are both encouraging developments, but coach Peter Laviolette isn't sure yet if Oshie will be ready to return from a 12-game absence Wednesday against Philadelphia.
CBS Sports
Robert Saleh calls Jets offense 'dog s---' as QB Zach Wilson downplays struggles in loss to Patriots
The Jets entered Sunday's rematch with the Patriots as one of the NFL's 10 worst offenses, but even they couldn't match their low standards in New England. Totaling just 103 yards, with six first downs and a single three-point scoring drive, New York fell to 6-4 thanks to its 10-3 loss in Week 11. Asked afterward about the inability of quarterback Zach Wilson and the offense to capitalize on an "outstanding" outing from the defense, coach Robert Saleh was profanely blunt: "It was dog shit," he told reporters.
CBS Sports
Ravens' Lamar Jackson: Battles through illness in win
Jackson completed 24 of 33 passes for 209 yards with no touchdowns and one interception while adding 11 carries for 31 yards and a touchdown in the Ravens' 13-3 win over the Panthers on Sunday. Jackson and the entire Ravens offense looked out of sorts most of the afternoon, but...
CBS Sports
Vikings' Christian Darrisaw: Won't play Thursday
Darrisaw (concussion) won't play Thursday against the Patriots, Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com reports. Darrisaw sustained his second concussion in as many weeks during Sunday's loss to the Cowboys, and the Vikings will exercise caution with a short week ahead of the team's Thanksgiving Day matchup against New England. Blake Brandel will likely see increased playing time against the Patriots, while Darrisaw's next chance to suit up will be Dec. 4 against the Jets.
