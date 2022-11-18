ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kawhi Leonard rips Clippers with brutally honest take

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Clippers started the season with a 2-4 record, with Kawhi Leonard playing in only two of those games. Despite picking things up both offensively and defensively, the Clippers are still struggling to play the brand of basketball we’ve gotten accustomed to seeing under head coach Tyronn Lue.
RUMOR: LeBron James, Lakers linked to potential trade for high-scoring Hornets guard

Despite the fact that they have one of the worst records in the entire NBA at the moment, the Los Angeles Lakers are by no means giving up on the season. This team is fully expected to make some moves before the trade deadline as they look to surround LeBron James with as many weapons […] The post RUMOR: LeBron James, Lakers linked to potential trade for high-scoring Hornets guard appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘They got really, really screwed’: Nets slapped with brutal reality about Ben Simmons-James Harden trade with Sixers

James Harden is out injured right now for the Philadelphia 76ers, but there’s no denying that he’s been a much bigger contributor to his team than Ben Simmons has for the Brooklyn Nets. At this point, it’s hard to argue against the notion that it’s the Sixers who have ended up winning that blockbuster trade deal from last season.
Nets facing harsh Kyrie Irving trade reality

The Brooklyn Nets will have decisions to make on each of their stars moving forward. If they continue to struggle, there is a very real chance that Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant and Ben Simmons will all be available via trade. However, NBA insider Chris Haynes recently reported that trading Irving could prove to be a […] The post Nets facing harsh Kyrie Irving trade reality appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins set unreal 3pt record never seen before

The Golden State Warriors haven’t had a very good start to the 2022-23 season. It’s been mired with inconsistency and poor play. But on Sunday in a win over the Houston Rockets, they were able to set a milestone courtesy of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Andrew Wiggins. The group combined for 23 3-point shots, […] The post Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins set unreal 3pt record never seen before appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Mavs star Luka Doncic gets brutally honest on overturned 3-pointer, Vlatko Cancar’s half-court shot

Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks were the victims of an absurd rule that favored the Denver Nuggets on Sunday, and clearly, the Slovenian star thinks it was a mistake. For those who missed it, Doncic banked a buzzer-beater before time expired in the second quarter. It would have given the Mavs a 59-52 lead heading to the third period, but an obscure NBA rule requires shots at the buzzer to be reviewed. Upon closer inspection, the officials waived off Doncic’s 3-pointer since he seemingly stepped on the line.
Sixers’ brutal injury luck continues with tough Tyrese Maxey update amid James Harden absence

The Philadelphia 76ers’ backcourt is about to look even more depleted as James Harden continues to be sidelined. Young guard Tyrese Maxey, who suffered a foot injury on Friday night in a win over the Milwaukee Bucks, will miss 3-4 weeks for the Sixers, per Woj. This is a crushing blow for Philly. But as […] The post Sixers’ brutal injury luck continues with tough Tyrese Maxey update amid James Harden absence appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ben Simmons breakout continues with season-best Nets performance ahead of return to Philadelphia

Attacking the rim, pushing the pace, grabbing rebounds, creating for teammates, defending – this is the Ben Simmons the Brooklyn Nets envisioned for the 2022-23 season. What was labeled as the Kyrie Irving return game turned into the Simmons show Sunday night. The first-year Net continued his breakout in a 127-115 win over Memphis, posting […] The post Ben Simmons breakout continues with season-best Nets performance ahead of return to Philadelphia appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Clippers’ Paul George leaves game vs. Spurs with knee injury

The Los Angeles Clippers just got Kawhi Leonard back from injury, but they’ll have to play the remainder of Saturday night’s game against the San Antonio Spurs. The team ruled George out of the Spurs game at halftime with right knee soreness. George played the first half and didn’t show any signs of being limited, […] The post Clippers’ Paul George leaves game vs. Spurs with knee injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bulls coach Billy Donovan explains decision to bench Zach LaVine in loss to Magic

Before the Chicago Bulls took on the Orlando Magic on Friday night, head coach Billy Donovan called out his Big 3 in an attempt to fire up the troops, so to speak. That clearly didn’t work, though, as the Bulls suffered their seventh loss in eight games. The contest actually went down the wire and […] The post Bulls coach Billy Donovan explains decision to bench Zach LaVine in loss to Magic appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jazz star Mike Conley gets mixed bag of updates on scary knee injury

Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley avoided a major injury in his left knee, but that doesn’t mean he’ll be able to play soon. On Saturday, Conley sustained a non-contact knee injury early in the third quarter of their showdown with the Portland Trail Blazers. He stayed down in obvious pain and was eventually taken off […] The post Jazz star Mike Conley gets mixed bag of updates on scary knee injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Bucks still likeliest Jae Crowder trade destination, but 1 team must not be counted out

The Phoenix Suns and Jae Crowder remain hopeful of finding a trade destination during the 2022-23 NBA season, and early indications suggest that the Milwaukee Bucks remain at the forefront of his market. Milwaukee has long been linked to Crowder ever since his trade request during the offseason, and while no deal has materialized of yet, Marc Stein indicates the Bucks are still in play for the veteran forward.
