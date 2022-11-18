Read full article on original website
'The Menu' Star Nicholas Hoult Reveals His Most Controversial Food Opinion
In director Mark Mylod’s horror-comedy, The Menu, a group of people head to a remote island where the renowned Chef Slowik (Ralph Fiennes) is hosting an exclusive fine dining experience. Included in that group are Chef Slowik superfan Tyler, played by Nicholas Hoult, and his +1, Anya Taylor-Joy’s Margot, who seems to be the only person suspicious of the tension at the start of the evening.
‘Disenchanted’ Ending Explained: Does Giselle Get Her Fairy Tale Ending?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for DisenchantedIt’s been fifteen years since we last saw Giselle (Amy Adams) in Enchanted, and although she found her true love’s kiss with Robert (Patrick Dempsey), Disenchanted shows that the story doesn’t necessarily end with happily ever after. Disenchanted also takes place fifteen years after the first film, sending Giselle, Robert, Morgan (Gabriella Baldacchino) and their baby Sofia out of New York City and into the suburbs of Monroeville, which Giselle loves because it reminds her former home of Andalasia. However, Monroeville isn’t as idyllic as it seems, and thanks to a magical wishing wand—which can only be used by a “true daughter of Andalasia”—Giselle wishes that her family could have a fairy tale life. Naturally, that wish means both good and bad things for Giselle, Robert, and the people of the newly named town of Monrolasia.
How Might a 13-Episode Season for 'House of the Dragon' Have Played Out?
No one can get enough of House of the Dragon, even weeks after the season has ended. The ambitious first season covers 20 years in only 10 episodes. To do so requires large time jumps that skip notable events, and the creators of the series had to leave out plots from George RR Martin's Fire & Blood, the book that House of the Dragon was based on. The real question is: Why didn't they make more episodes? There was more than enough story to cover it without taking any plot away from Season 2. If they added just three more episodes, the creators could have had several options for how to fill them, all of which would be entertaining to watch.
Unanswered Questions We Have After '1899' Season 1
Editor's note: The below contains major spoilers for 1899. Showrunners Jantje Friese and Baran bo Odar have a knack for creating mind-bending stories that explore the limit of human comprehension, and 1899 is no different. The series, streaming now on Netflix, follows the passengers of the Kerberos, a ship that leaves Europe to cross the ocean and get more than one thousand people to New York. However, as episodes go by, we learn the Kerberos is not a regular ship, and all its passengers are part of some bizarre experiment. As if this wasn’t intriguing enough, we soon discover there is no ship, and everything is part of a computer simulation.
'Inside Job' Cast and Character Guide
Inside Job is back on Netflix with the second part of their first series. An animated workplace comedy unlike anything you’ve seen before, Inside Job takes place in the super top-secret and ultra-elusive shadow government organization Cognito Inc. Their mission? Hide some of the universe’s biggest conspiracies and keep the world intact. With unique colleagues like a human-dolphin hybrid and a walking, talking mushroom, things are far from boring at the office.
Steve Burns Reveals Why He Left 'Blue's Clues'
If you are a 90s kid, you probably remember watching Blue's Clues and yelling at your television to tell Steve where the pawprint was. Or at least that's how I remember the 90s. The show, which I attribute to my own love of mysteries and detective stories, gave so much joy to the generation who grew up with it from 1996-2006, which is why you're probably going to see a lot of adults watching Blue's Big City Adventure, a movie that unites all three former hosts to see Josh (Joshua Dela Cruz) and Blue head to New York City so Josh could audition for Broadway.
'His Dark Materials': Amir Wilson Reveals His Favorite Scenes to Film in Season 3
His Dark Materials will premiere its third and final season in December, and we recently spoke with Amir Wilson about his role as Will Parry in the series based on the books by Philip Pullman. The series focuses on Lyra Belacqua (Dafne Keen) who begins her story after children are kidnapped from London. The alternate London that Lyra has grown up in is governed by a religious body called the Magisterium, one with a far-reaching and authoritative hold on the country. Wilson plays Will Parry, Lyra's friend from another world. He was born in our world, where he has no daemon. In searching for the truth about his father's disappearance, he discovers the other worlds and meets Lyra.
'The Son': Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and Everything You Need to Know About the Hugh Jackman Drama
There is no disputing the value of family. The relationships between parents, kids, and siblings, or the absence of such interactions, can have a significant impact on our lives, whether they are loving or difficult. For centuries, the concept of family and its dynamics have been the crux of many great works of art. Despite writers' best efforts to use varying high-concept ideas, the world's biggest storytellers understand that there is nothing more powerful than the relationships between children and their parents, even surpassing romantic love when put against it. The journey that the characters take through the narrative can challenge, change, or reinforce their views about each other, having a bigger impact on the overall plot of the story.
‘The People We Hate at the Wedding’ Review: Kristen Bell Stars in Cringe Comedy With a Heart of Gold
If you grew up with siblings of any kind, you'll certainly find The People We Hate at the Wedding to be equal parts relatable and awkward. Kristen Bell and Ben Platt lead the romantic comedy as a pair of siblings who begrudgingly attend their half-sister's (Cynthia Addai-Robinson) wedding, despite their pent-up resentment that her life appears to be so much better than theirs. Allison Janney also stars as their well-meaning mother with whom I absolutely share a resentment at my new-found travel anxiety. The People We Hate at the Wedding is a perfectly nice rom-com that's a bit predictable, but in that way that's absolutely comforting; despite a few twists and turns, you know exactly where this story is headed from the jump, and you feel good about it when you get there.
Listen to Danny Elfman's Complete 'White Noise' Soundtrack
As every Noah Baumbach (Marriage Story) fan knows, his next project – the Netflix film White Noise – is a must-watch. Not only because every Baumbach project is a must-watch, but also because the title is a change in gears for the acclaimed director, who usually helms comedy/drama stories but this time has incorporated sci-fi and horror elements to his screenplay. The project becomes even more intriguing when you factor in the composer for the movie, Danny Elfman. His score becomes available to listen today, a week ahead of the movie’s premiere.
'Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities' Makes Every Awkward Christmas Party Nightmare Come True
Guillermo Del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities is a series that has given us eight chilling stories by eight brilliant voices. Hosted by the titular acclaimed director, this is yet another solid effort by Netflix to revitalize the anthology genre, in the vein of Black Mirror and Love, Death and Robots. We're given new adaptations of HP Lovecraft's work, chilling gothic horrors, and, right in the midpoint of the series, a stealthy, yet still spine-tingling, Christmas special.
'Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special' Featurette Teases Festive Shenanigans
In one week's time, Star-Lord and his merry band of galactic misfits return to our screens as they make their small-screen debut in The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, spreading holiday cheer to all - even if it's not even December yet. But as a special early Christmas gift, Marvel has released a new featurette documenting the process behind the creation of the special.
Chris Hemsworth Feels Next 'Thor' Film May Be His Last
After over a decade of service to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the longest-serving Avenger remaining thinks it might soon be time to hang up the cape, the magic hammer and the axe forged from the heart of a dying star. Chris Hemsworth has told Vanity Fair that, after four standalone films as the God of Thunder, he might soon be calling time on his role as Thor, saying:
James Gunn Reveals Making 'Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special' Was "Easy" Compared to 'Vol. 3'
James Gunn is on something of a farewell tour at Marvel. The new co-CEO and co-chairman of DC Studios is hard at work finishing up his final projects with one comic book brand before joining their main rivals. His final two projects for Marvel are both bold, ambitious, and typically...
