Police Cruiser Collides with Other Vehicle in Dorchester Friday

At approximately 20:40 hours on Friday, November 11th 2022, Boston EMS and Boston Police officers from District B-3 responded to a call from a fellow Police officer reporting that he had been in a car accident with another vehicle on Norfolk Street in Dorchester. Police officers quickly responded to the...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

1 Dead, 26 Injured After Large Bus Returning to Brandeis University Crashes in Waltham

There was a massive response late Saturday night to a bus crash in Waltham, Massachusetts, where numerous injuries were reported, authorities said. The Weston Fire Department confirmed there was a full mutual aid response to the 800 block of South Street near the Weston/Waltham line for what has been declared a mass casualty incident. Part of the roadway was blocked off, as emergency vehicles lined the streets, including many ambulances.
WALTHAM, MA
nbcboston.com

Person Shot in Hyde Park: Boston Police

A person was injured Saturday night in a shooting in Boston's Hyde Park neighborhood, police said. The shooting happened just before 7 p.m. on Lewiston Street. The victim has non-life threatening injuries, according to police. There was no immediate word on any suspect. An investigation is ongoing.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Cambridge police arrest break-in suspects

Two men are facing criminal charges after Cambridge police say they were arrested in connection with investigations into two separate break-ins and the theft of multiple bicycles. Officers responding to a reported break-in on Green Street on Friday morning arrested Raymond Batista, 55, of Cambridge, who was determined to be...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
NECN

Driver Crashes into Pole in Mass. Walmart Parking Lot

Police in Leicester, Massachusetts, responded overnight to a single car crash in a Walmart parking lot. The Leicester Police Department posted a photo to Facebook of the car in its bizarre resting position, in which it appeared to be propped on a parking pole. "In case you were wondering... no...
LEICESTER, MA
bpdnews.com

Officers Arrest One and Recover Loaded Firearm on Temple Street in Mattapan

At about 6:37 PM on Friday, November 18, 2022 members of the BPD Youth Violence Strike Force arrested Jonathan Marius, 21 of Mattapan, as part of an ongoing investigation in Mattapan. Armed with a Dorchester District Court warrant for the body and residence of Jonathan Marius, officers observed, and attempted...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Woman Arrested in Hit-and-Run That Injured Child in Everett, Police Say

A child was injured in a hit-and-run in Everett, Massachusetts, Friday morning, and a woman was arrested, police said. Simonica Soares, 45, was charged with driving without a license, leaving the scene of an accident and driving while using a cell phone after the incident on Edith Street about 8 a.m., according to Everett police.
EVERETT, MA
newbedfordguide.com

Pickup truck parked across 2 spaces reserved for Massachusetts State Police leads to arrest

“A “gimme” in golf refers to a putt so short that it is essentially unmissable. This was a “gimme”. Saturday morning, November 11, shortly before 3:30 a.m. Trooper Alexa Harvey of the 87th Recruit Training Troop and her field training officer Trooper Kyle Panciera were pulling into the Weston Barracks from the Massachusetts Turnpike. While attempting to park their cruiser, as usual, the Troopers made their way to spots placarded with signs that read: AUTHORIZED PERSONNEL ONLY – STATE POLICE RESERVED PARKING. In this instance however, the Troopers were unable to find an adequate spot due to a white F-150 truck parked across two spaces, perpendicular to the lines designated for the cruiser parking.
WESTON, MA
NECN

4 Injured After Truck Crashes into NH Pizza Shop; Driver Arrested

Four people were taken to the hospital after a pickup truck crashed into a pizza shop in Hampton, New Hampshire, late Saturday night. According to the Hampton Fire/Rescue Department, emergency crews responded to Greg's Bistro on Lafayette Road around 9:15 p.m. and found a truck had crashed through the pizza shop's storefront.
HAMPTON, NH
WCVB

Massachusetts man killed in stabbing outside Cadillac Lounge in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A Massachusetts man is dead after he was stabbed in the parking lot of The Cadillac Lounge, a gentleman's club in Providence, Rhode Island. Providence police said they responded to a disturbance at The Cadillac Lounge shortly before 12:55 a.m. Saturday. Police said they also received a 911 call regarding a stabbing victim from the gentleman's club who was being brought to Rhode Island Hospital in a private vehicle.
PROVIDENCE, RI
NECN

Brandeis Bus Crash: Read DA's, University's Full Statements

A shuttle bus carrying Brandeis University students back to campus from a hockey game at Northeastern University left one student dead and 27 others injured on Saturday night. The Waltham Police Department identified the student who died as Vanessa Mark. Authorities have not released any names of those who were injured, but both the school and the Middlesex District Attorney's Office released statements Sunday with new details about the horrific accident.
WALTHAM, MA
liveboston617.org

Police Investigate Shots Fired on Rich Street

At approximately 01:45 hours on Friday, November 18, Boston Police officers assigned to District B-3 responded to multiple shotspotter activations in the area of 8 Rich Street. There was also a 911 call that came in reporting the same incident. Upon their arrival, Police immediately began scanning the area for...
WCVB

Rhode Island man arrested on drugging, rape charges out of Boston, police say

BOSTON — A Rhode Island man is being charged in connection with a rape that happened in downtown Boston, according to police. Boston police said 43-year-old Robert McClanaghan, of Warwick, was arrested Friday in East Greenwich, Rhode Island, on charges of rape and drugging for intercourse. McClanaghan was wanted on a warrant that was issued Thursday in Boston Municipal Court.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

1 Firefighter, 1 Resident Taken to Hospital After Fire Ravages Wareham Home

Dozens of firefighters were called to Wareham, Massachusetts, on Saturday afternoon, as an intense fire ravaged a large multi-family home, sending one firefighter and one resident to the hospital. The Wareham Fire Department received multiple reports of a fire on Main Street around 11:19 a.m., police said. Firefighters were met...
WAREHAM, MA
newbedfordguide.com

Gang member who shot two people in New Bedford in separate incidents sent to prison

“A Brockton man was sentenced yesterday for racketeering and drug trafficking conspiracies stemming from his involvement in the Boston-based street gang, NOB. Wilson Goncalves-Mendes, a/k/a “Dub,” 26, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Leo T. Sorokin to 12 years in prison and four years of supervised release. On June 16, 2022, Goncalves-Mendes pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to conduct enterprise affairs through a pattern of racketeering activity – commonly known as RICO conspiracy – and one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute fentanyl.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Several Massachusetts teens arrested for allegedly violently beating, dragging, officer

Several teens were arrested this week after officials say the group violently beat and dragged one of their own. According to police, on Monday just before 4:00 p.m., Transit Police officers were assigned to the MBTA’s Forest Hills station for the Boston Public School break. At this time there were approximately 40 to 50 youths who were loitering inside the station. The youths refused to move along and utilize public transportation. Police stated that their behavior was causing a public inconvenience and creating an unsafe environment within the station.
BOSTON, MA

