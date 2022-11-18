ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PYMNTS

Comments / 0

Related
Sahan Journal

Amazon employees walk out at Eagan warehouse over planned layoffs.

Over a dozen Amazon workers and a handful of supporters staged a walkout Tuesday morning at an Eagan warehouse, protesting a planned elimination of their midday shifts. The workers say about 30 employees at the Amazon Delivery Station Warehouse location are facing layoffs because they can’t switch to late-night shifts. Their last day of work is November 12.
EAGAN, MN
WDTN

Amazon to lay off 10K employees: Report

(KRON) — Amazon plans to lay off approximately 10,000 corporate and technology workers possibly as soon as this week, according to a report by the New York Times, making it the latest tech giant to see mass employee cuts. The report, which was based on anonymous sources “with knowledge...
24/7 Wall St.

Amazon's Horrible CEO Guts Thousands

The Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) board should have known Chief Executive Officer Andy Jassy was the wrong person to take the job within days of when he moved into the corner office. The former chief of the highly profitable Amazon Web Services could not get his hands around the larger e-commerce business. This will cost thousands of Amazon workers their jobs, and he will keep his.
geekwire.com

Amazon devices chief Dave Limp addresses layoffs in memo to employees

As Amazon has started the process of laying off employees from its corporate and tech workforce this week, one senior executive appears to be among the first to address the cuts publicly. In a memo Wednesday morning posted to Amazon’s blog, Dave Limp, head of Amazon devices and services, said...
Newsweek

Amazon Could Lay Off Thousands Just Days After Bezos Vowed to Share Fortune

Jeff Bezos announced his intention to donate most of his fortune during his lifetime to worthy causes—including fighting climate change— at almost at the same time as news of his company preparing to lay off some 10,000 staff broke. Bezos—Amazon's founder, executive chairman, former president and CEO—is the...
The Verge

Amazon’s CEO says more layoffs will happen in 2023

Amazon will be cutting jobs again at some point in early 2023, CEO Andy Jassy informed employees in a memo on Thursday. The company publicly confirmed some layoffs on Wednesday, and Jassy says that as Amazon’s annual planning process extends into the new year, “there will be more role reductions as leaders continue to make adjustments.”
PYMNTS

Walmart Is Cutting Prices as Amazon Is Cutting Jobs

In a week that began with Walmart being cheered for delivering strong results and ended with Amazon embarking on its sharpest round of job cuts ever, the performance gap between the two retail giants has not only reversed from its long-term trend but by some measures has never been more pronounced.
TheStreet

Amazon Takes Another Shot at Healthcare Amidst Layoffs

One of the reasons investors love Amazon (AMZN) - Get Free Report is that the company is relentless when it wants to do something. And while investors seem to love Amazon less these days than they have in the past -- the stock is down nearly 40% year to date -- that relentless nature hasn't gone anywhere.
Larry Lease

Amazon Cutting 10,000 Jobs in Massive Downsizing

Amazon is getting ready to cut nearly 10,000 jobs amid the holiday season.Bryan Angelo/Unsplash. Amazon is getting ready to cut nearly 10,000 jobs, the largest reduction at the e-commerce giant as it braces for a possible recession. Dallas News reports that the layoffs could start this week and will target Amazon's devices group, responsible for the Echo products and Alexa digital assistant. Amazon's retail teams and human resources are also expected to be a part of the massive job cut.
PYMNTS

PYMNTS

Boston, MA
17K+
Followers
27K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.

 https://www.pymnts.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy