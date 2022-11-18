Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Buffet Has Been Named the Best in VirginiaTravel MavenCharlottesville, VA
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Virginia is a Must-VisitJoe MertensCharlottesville, VA
Here's the tragic reason why flags in Virginia are half-staff for 3 days this weekWatchful EyeCharlottesville, VA
University of Virginia Student Shoots Dead 3 People, 2 Wounded and Runs Away. Police Still SearchingBryan DijkhuizenCharlottesville, VA
3 UVA Football Players Killed in Mass Shooting Incident on Campus, Suspect a Former PlayerAMY KAPLANCharlottesville, VA
Related
thepalmettopanther.com
Three Dead, Two Injured in Mass Shooting at the University of Virginia
On Nov. 13, around 10:30 p.m., a school shooting began at the University of Virginia. Three football players died, and two others were injured; one in good condition while the other is in a critical state. The shooting became one of almost 600 mass shootings in the United States this year.
U.Va. tightens up campus security after threatening emails related to memorial service
The University of Virginia has enhanced campus security after receiving threats to a planned memorial service on Saturday afternoon.
WSLS
Virginia State Police take over UVA investigation, reveal what they say happened inside charter bus
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia State Police has announced they are taking over the criminal investigation into the deadly shooting at the University of Virginia. State Police said the suspected gunman, Christopher Jones Jr., had a handgun on the bus with him when he and his classmates were returning from a field trip to D.C. on Sunday.
WDBJ7.com
Threat placed toward UVA memorial event
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The University of Virginia Police Department released an announcement Saturday regarding a threatening email it received regarding the memorial event slated for John Paul Jones Arena to honor the victims of the bus shooting on university grounds November 13. The memorial will continue as planned, and...
royalexaminer.com
Investigation remains ongoing into shooting incident at UVA
The criminal investigation remains ongoing into the tragic shootings that claimed the lives of three University of Virginia (UVA) students and injured two others on the evening of Nov. 13, 2022. Christopher D. Jones Jr., 22, of Petersburg, Va., had his first appearance in Albemarle County General District Court on Nov. 16, 2022 on three felony counts of 2nd degree murder, two felony counts of malicious wounding, and five felony counts of the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Jones is being held at the Charlottesville-Albemarle County Regional Jail without bond.
Witness claims UVA suspect shot victim while he was sleeping, shooting not random
The shooting at University of Virginia on Sunday night was not random, according to a witness account in court on Wednesday morning.
cvilletomorrow.org
In a 12-hour campus lockdown, many city residents near UVA didn’t know there was danger
Is there someone you know who wants more local news? Forward this email and tell them to sign up for our free newsletters here. It’s been a long week for Charlottesville and UVA. The subject of today’s newsletter, like Tuesday’s, is again the shooting at UVA Sunday night, and...
Three Guns Recovered in UVA Investigation
Three Guns Recovered in UVA Investigation
Gun shop owner says UVA shooting suspect purchased guns from his store this year, denied twice before
The owner of a Virginia gun shop said Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., the shooting suspect on the University of Virginia's campus on Sunday night, legally purchased two guns from their store this year.
Witness reveals U.Va. shooter Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. shot victim while he was sleeping, shooting not random
The shooting at University of Virginia on Sunday night was not random, according to a witness account in court on Wednesday morning.
WTOP
U.Va. holds memorial in honor of 3 student-athletes killed in shooting
The University of Virginia held a memorial Saturday at the John Paul Jones Arena in honor of the three students who were fatally shot on Sunday, Nov. 13. The slain victims were third-year student-athletes Devin Chandler of Virginia Beach, D’Sean Perry of Miami, and Lavel Davis Jr. of Ridgeville, South Carolina. The three are remembered by their coach and others as “good kids” and members of the university’s academic and athletic community.
royalexaminer.com
Culpeper residents arrested after investigation by the Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force
The Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force has concluded a lengthy investigation with the arrest of two Culpeper, VA residents. On Tuesday (November 16), Jesse O. Williams, 60, and Jamie L. Cottoms, 31, were arrested by the Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force without incident along the 1300 block of Orange Road in the Town of Culpeper. As a result of the arrests, 20 grams of cocaine was seized along with $1,144 in currency. Williams was charged with two felony counts of possession with intent to distribute schedule I/II drug. Cottoms was charged with one felony count of possession of a schedule I/II drug, and one felony count of possession with intent to distribute/sell schedule I/II drug. Williams and Cottoms were transported to the Culpeper County Jail where they are being held without bond.
‘I thought he was going to shoot me too’: Student on bus tells her story of the UVA shooting
A University of Virginia student who witnessed the deadly shooting of three students and the serious injury of two more spoke with ABC News about her harrowing experience.
cardinalnews.org
UVa shooting suspect targeted victim, witness says; more . . .
Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside:. Suspect targeted victims, shot one while he was sleeping, witness testifies. — Richmond Times-Dispatch and WSET-TV. No bond for murder suspect. — Charlottesville Daily Progress. Police locked down campus but didn’t alert community...
Augusta Free Press
One person dead in Saturday morning crash at Interstate 81-Interstate 64 interchange
One person is dead in the crash that has closed the northbound and southbound lanes of Interstate 81 in the Staunton area. According to Virginia State Police, a tractor-trailer traveling west on Interstate 64 at 6:17 a.m. Saturday was taking the ramp to merge onto I-81 south ran off the road and went through the guardrail.
Structure fire forces six from home, Albemarle County Fire Rescue responds
A house was destroyed and a total of six people were displaced as a result of a structure fire in Albemarle County.
Witness: UVA suspect Chris Jones said something 'really bizarre' before shooting
Ryan Lynch was with about 25 students on a school field trip to Washington DC where the group saw a play.
‘F Ya’ll’: UVA Student Recalls Terrifying Moment Shooter Opened Fire on Bus
When University of Virginia pre-med student Ryan Lynch went to see The Ballad of Emmett Till on Sunday with two dozen other students from her African-American Theater class, she noticed one of them sitting by himself during the play.Lynch, a 19-year-old sophomore who transferred to UVA from Hampton University this year, met student-athlete Christopher Jones earlier in the semester at a tryout for a campus fashion show. But both of them got busy, and neither participated. The two reconnected on Sunday’s outing to Washington D.C., about 2.5 hours from the UVA campus in Charlottesville.Following the show, Lynch made sure to...
WHSV
Fatal crash shuts down I-81 and I-64 in Staunton area Saturday
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - One person has died as a result of a crash that happened on I-81 in the Staunton area around 6 a.m. Saturday. According to Virginia State Police, a tractor trailer was headed west on I-64. As it was taking the ramp to merge onto I-81 south, it ran off the road and went through the guardrail.
Franklin News Post
GoFundMe started for University of Virginia shooting victim surpasses goal in 8 hours
A GoFundMe fundraiser has been started for University of Virginia shooting victim Lavel “Tyler” Davis Jr.’s funeral and memorial. Football players Devin Chandler, D’Sean Perry and Davis Jr. were killed Sunday night after returning from a class field trip to see a play in Washington, D.C. Davis Jr. died at the University of Virginia Medical Center. University officials declined to identify two injured students but said one was in good condition and the other in critical condition.
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
192K+
Followers
82K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 0