Charlottesville, VA

WDBJ7.com

Threat placed toward UVA memorial event

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The University of Virginia Police Department released an announcement Saturday regarding a threatening email it received regarding the memorial event slated for John Paul Jones Arena to honor the victims of the bus shooting on university grounds November 13. The memorial will continue as planned, and...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
royalexaminer.com

Investigation remains ongoing into shooting incident at UVA

The criminal investigation remains ongoing into the tragic shootings that claimed the lives of three University of Virginia (UVA) students and injured two others on the evening of Nov. 13, 2022. Christopher D. Jones Jr., 22, of Petersburg, Va., had his first appearance in Albemarle County General District Court on Nov. 16, 2022 on three felony counts of 2nd degree murder, two felony counts of malicious wounding, and five felony counts of the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Jones is being held at the Charlottesville-Albemarle County Regional Jail without bond.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WTOP

U.Va. holds memorial in honor of 3 student-athletes killed in shooting

The University of Virginia held a memorial Saturday at the John Paul Jones Arena in honor of the three students who were fatally shot on Sunday, Nov. 13. The slain victims were third-year student-athletes Devin Chandler of Virginia Beach, D’Sean Perry of Miami, and Lavel Davis Jr. of Ridgeville, South Carolina. The three are remembered by their coach and others as “good kids” and members of the university’s academic and athletic community.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
royalexaminer.com

Culpeper residents arrested after investigation by the Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force

The Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force has concluded a lengthy investigation with the arrest of two Culpeper, VA residents. On Tuesday (November 16), Jesse O. Williams, 60, and Jamie L. Cottoms, 31, were arrested by the Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force without incident along the 1300 block of Orange Road in the Town of Culpeper. As a result of the arrests, 20 grams of cocaine was seized along with $1,144 in currency. Williams was charged with two felony counts of possession with intent to distribute schedule I/II drug. Cottoms was charged with one felony count of possession of a schedule I/II drug, and one felony count of possession with intent to distribute/sell schedule I/II drug. Williams and Cottoms were transported to the Culpeper County Jail where they are being held without bond.
CULPEPER, VA
cardinalnews.org

UVa shooting suspect targeted victim, witness says; more . . .

Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside:. Suspect targeted victims, shot one while he was sleeping, witness testifies. — Richmond Times-Dispatch and WSET-TV. No bond for murder suspect. — Charlottesville Daily Progress. Police locked down campus but didn’t alert community...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
TheDailyBeast

‘F Ya’ll’: UVA Student Recalls Terrifying Moment Shooter Opened Fire on Bus

When University of Virginia pre-med student Ryan Lynch went to see The Ballad of Emmett Till on Sunday with two dozen other students from her African-American Theater class, she noticed one of them sitting by himself during the play.Lynch, a 19-year-old sophomore who transferred to UVA from Hampton University this year, met student-athlete Christopher Jones earlier in the semester at a tryout for a campus fashion show. But both of them got busy, and neither participated. The two reconnected on Sunday’s outing to Washington D.C., about 2.5 hours from the UVA campus in Charlottesville.Following the show, Lynch made sure to...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WHSV

Fatal crash shuts down I-81 and I-64 in Staunton area Saturday

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - One person has died as a result of a crash that happened on I-81 in the Staunton area around 6 a.m. Saturday. According to Virginia State Police, a tractor trailer was headed west on I-64. As it was taking the ramp to merge onto I-81 south, it ran off the road and went through the guardrail.
STAUNTON, VA
Franklin News Post

GoFundMe started for University of Virginia shooting victim surpasses goal in 8 hours

A GoFundMe fundraiser has been started for University of Virginia shooting victim Lavel “Tyler” Davis Jr.’s funeral and memorial. Football players Devin Chandler, D’Sean Perry and Davis Jr. were killed Sunday night after returning from a class field trip to see a play in Washington, D.C. Davis Jr. died at the University of Virginia Medical Center. University officials declined to identify two injured students but said one was in good condition and the other in critical condition.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

