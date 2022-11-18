Read full article on original website
NHL
3 Game Essentials | Kings (11-8-1) at Kraken (9-5-3) | 7 p.m.
A 2-1-1 homestand goes divisional for the next two games, then three more Pacific road matchups to finish out November. It's a chance for four-point swings in the standings. Time: 7:00 p.m. PT | Watch: ROOT SPORTS | Listen: 93.3 KJR. One: Long Division. Going into the Kings' game at...
NHL
Preview: Blues vs. Ducks
The St. Louis Blues took early control on Saturday, getting out to a 4-0 lead and holding on for a 6-2 win in the first of two in a row at home vs. the Anaheim Ducks. After a troublesome 3-8-0 start to the season, the Blues have now won six straight and are looking for a seventh as they host the Ducks again on Monday night.
NHL
PRE-GAME REPORT: Oilers vs. Golden Knights
The Edmonton Oilers host the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday night in an important early-season Pacific Division meeting. You can watch the game on Sportsnet and Hockey Night in Canada or listen live on the Oilers Radio Network, including 630CHED. YOUR GAME-DAY ESSENTIALS. RECENT VIDEOS. BY THE NUMBERS. RECENT BLOGS...
NHL
Goligoski, Wild defeat Hurricanes in OT to end three-game slide
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Alex Goligoski scored 1:12 into overtime to give the Minnesota Wild a 2-1 come-from-behind win against the Carolina Hurricanes at Xcel Energy Center on Saturday. Goligoski, who was honored by the Wild in a pregame ceremony for playing in his 1,000th NHL game on Oct. 20,...
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES @ FLYERS
FLAMES (8-7-2) @ FLYERS (7-7-4) 5 P.M. MT | TV: Sportsnet Flames | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Elias Lindholm (16) Goals - Nazem Kadri (8) Flyers:. Points - Travis Konecny (19) Goals - Konecny (7)
NHL
Sully Says: This Was One Of Our More Conscientious Games
After getting a 6-4 victory over Minnesota to kick off their three-game road trip, the Penguins got another two points on Saturday in Winnipeg, defeating the Jets 3-0. Jason Zucker broke the scoreless tie just 53 seconds into the third period, while Bryan Rust got an empty-netter with 1:34 remaining (after Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck misplayed a puck right to Sidney Crosby, who set up the winger). Jake Guentzel iced the win with four seconds left.
NHL
Malkin's 1,000th Game is a Perfect Night
"Everything is perfect tonight," he said. His teammates, the organization and his family came together to make the road contest that way for Malkin, with his wife Anna and 6-year-old son Nikita traveling there to surprise him. "We all know what Geno means to the city of Pittsburgh and this...
NHL
PHI@MTL: What you need to know
MONTREAL - The Canadiens will face the Philadelphia Flyers during Hockey Fights Cancer night at the Bell Centre on Saturday. Here's what you need to know heading into the game:. 1. Throughout the month of November, the Canadiens will participate in various fundraising and awareness initiatives to emphasize the courage...
NHL
Devils ease past Senators for 12th straight win
OTTAWA -- The New Jersey Devils won their 12th straight game, 5-1 against the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre on Saturday. Yegor Sharangovich and Michael McLeod each had a goal and an assist for New Jersey (15-3-0), which is one win shy of tying its record (13 straight from Feb. 26-March 23, 2001).
NHL
Minnesota Wild Recalls Forward Nic Petan from Iowa
SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled forward Nic Petan from the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL). Petan, 27 (3/22/95), has recorded eight points (2-6=8) in five games with Iowa this season. He ranks...
NHL
TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Lose in Comeback on Hossa's Night
Chicago tied the game late in the third to push for a comeback but failed after Pittsburgh scored two goals to secure their 5-3 lead. In an effort to make a late comeback in the third period, Philipp Kurashev tied the game at 3-3 to try and make another fighting chance. However, the Pittsburgh Penguins would respond quickly and put their lead up by two to finish the game, 5-3, and make the Blackhawks suffer their fourth straight loss.
NHL
Heika's take: An example of adaptability and instinctive connection
The old duo was back together collecting points, along with seven other players in an incredible team win. The Stars had an odd day Saturday, but they found a way to make the most of it. Scott Wedgewood returned from a back injury, which meant the Stars could call up...
NHL
Morning Musings: Tarasov leads the way as Blue Jackets outlast Panthers
Rookie goaltender turns in a tremendous performance to push Columbus to a win. The Blue Jackets moved to 4-1-1 in their last six games, posting a 5-3 victory on Sunday night against Florida in Nationwide Arena. It wasn't always easy, but Columbus was able to get the win thanks to a standout 47-save performance by Daniil Tarasov, a three-point night from Johnny Gaudreau, and goals from Johnny Hockey as well as Yegor Chinakhov, Kent Johnson, Sean Kuraly and Boone Jenner.
NHL
Game Preview: Islanders at Maple Leafs
The Islanders wrap up a four-game road trip in Toronto (7:30 p.m., MSGSN2) With a goal of going .500, the New York Islanders wrap up a four-game road trip on Monday night against the Toronto Maple Leafs (7:30 p.m., MSGSN2). The Islanders are 1-2-0 through the first three games of...
NHL
5 TAKEAWAYS: Stars 6, Panthers 4
SUNRISE, Fla. -- After falling behind 4-0 in the first period, the Florida Panthers nearly clawed all the way back in an eventual 6-4 loss to the Dallas Stars at FLA Live Arena on Thursday. With the loss, Florida now sits at 9-7-1 on the season. "We haven't had a...
NHL
What does it take to build a team of fast play and creative thinking?
The Stars are in the middle of a challenging transition, and so far, everything seems to be working pretty well. In getting a new coaching staff and adding some key players, the Stars stated during the off-season that they wanted to be better at scoring goals. At the same time, new bench boss Pete DeBoer said he wanted to build on the defensive structure that has been a hallmark of the franchise for years and didn't want to lose that by being too risky.
NHL
SAY WHAT: 'I WAS PUMPED'
The buzz around the rink after the Flames dumped the Panthers in a shootout. "It's so hard to describe it because it was just a weird feeling. Emotional, obviously. You're trying to stay engaged in the game the whole time, but the fans in warmup were awesome, they showed a lot of love to us and it really meant a lot to me."
NHL
Benn gets three points to spark Stars past Islanders
DALLAS -- Jamie Benn scored the go-ahead goal and had two assists, helping the Dallas Stars defeat the New York Islanders 5-2 at American Airlines Center on Saturday. "Every time I showed up at work this summer after I took the job, he was the first guy in the gym," Dallas coach Peter DeBoer said of Benn. "He was the first guy at training, he was the first guy trying to get quicker. Nobody put more work in than him coming into this season. I think you get what you put in sometimes. He's playing fantastic."
NHL
CBJ place G Elvis Merzlikins on IR, recall RW Trey Fix-Wolansky
The Columbus Blue Jackets have placed goaltender Elvis Merzlikins on Injured Reserve retroactive to November 15 and recalled right wing Trey Fix-Wolansky from the Cleveland Monsters, the club's American Hockey League affiliate, General Manager and Alternate Governor Jarmo Kekalainen announced today. Merzlikins, 28, suffered a hip injury on November 15...
NHL
Game Preview: Avalanche vs. Capitals
COLORADO AVALANCHE (9-5-1) AT WASHINGTON CAPITALS (7-9-3) 5 PM MT | CAPITAL ONE ARENA. The Colorado Avalanche remain on the road as they travel to the nation's capital to take on the Washington Capitals Saturday night. Coverage begins at 5 p.m. MT at Capital One Arena. Saturday's matchup is the...
