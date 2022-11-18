ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kahuku, HI

Legality of large Maui homeless sweep to be decided by high state court

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawai’i Supreme Court will decide the legality of a large homeless sweep conducted last year in the Kanaha area of Kahului. Several residents of the Pu’uhonua O Kanaha encampment near Kanaha Beach Park sued Maui county, claiming they were denied due process and their constitutional rights were violated when officials seized and destroyed their property.
Hawaii men’s basketball set to play Hawaii Pacific in Laie this weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii men’s basketball team is headed to the North Shore this weekend for a neutral site game against crosstown rivals Hawaii Pacific. The Rainbow Warriors are set to play their first game at the Cannon Activities Center on the Campus of BYU-Hawaii while...
Honolulu Night Market returns for the holidays

Our Kaka'ako, a mixed-use, urban-island community by Kamehameha Schools, is bringing back the Honolulu Night Market on Saturday, Nov. 19. The street event will take place from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Keawe St. and Auahi St. in the heart of Kaka'ako.
Honolulu Night Market returns to Our Kakaako Saturday

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Our Kakaako is hosting Honolulu Night Market on Saturday with an emphasis on Hawaii's food system and culture. The event will be held on Keawe Street and Auahi Street from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. It is free for the public to attend. The event’s theme, “rooted,” focuses on the importance of supporting Hawaii’s food system and celebrating cultural diversity grounded in the values of our heritage, traditions, and place keeping.
The Maui Cookie Lab Relocates to New Location on Maui

Honolulu (KHON2) – The Maui Cookie Lab is able to produce more products, thanks to their new location. The Maui Cookie Lab is now located in the Kahului Office Center, providing its employees more space to work. “When I was looking for a location to open our sweet shop,...
Pukalani, November 20 High School 🏈 Game Notice

Watch Hawaii vs. UNLV: TV channel, live stream info, start time

The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors need to shore up a defense that is allowing 36.27 points per game before their contest on Saturday. Hawaii and the UNLV Rebels will face off in a Mountain West battle at 11 p.m. ET at Clarence T.C. Ching Complex. If the nothing to nothing final from the last time they met is any indication, this matchup will be decided by the defense.
Sunday Morning Weather - Strong Trade Winds, Scattered Showers for Windward and Mauka Areas

HONOLULU (KITV4) Strengthening trades will generate locally strong winds and gusty conditions into Monday. Trades will focus showers mainly over windward and mauka zones through the beginning of the week. A few showers over windward Big Island and Maui, will be locally heavy this morning. Breezy conditions and a period of showery weather are likely on Thanksgiving Day as a cold front advances the area.
