Gisele Bündchen & Tom Brady Named In Class Action Lawsuit For Involvement With Bankrupt Crypto Company FTX

More money, more problems? Just weeks after Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady announced their divorce, the exes were named in an investor's class action lawsuit that accused them of "investing depositors funds in ventures without their approval," a report revealed.

In addition to the famous duo and the company's founder and former CEO, Sam Bankman-Fried, being listed in the suit, popular athletes such as Naomi Osaka, Stephen Curry and Shaquille O’Neal were listed, as was actor Larry David.

"Part of the scheme employed by the FTX Entities involved utilizing some of the biggest names in sports and entertainment —like these Defendants — to raise funds and drive American consumers to invest ... pouring billions of dollars into the deceptive FTX platform to keep the whole scheme afloat," the filing stated.

The paperwork claimed the ordeal has "collectively sustain[ed] over $11 billion dollars in damages."

The crypto-currency company, which filed for bankruptcy on Friday, November 11, also secured the naming rights for what's now known as FTX Arena in Miami.

After the bankruptcy news hit, the Miami Heat, the NBA team that plays there, as well as a representative for Miami-Dade County, responded.

"The reports about FTX and its affiliates are extremely disappointing. Miami-Dade County and the Miami HEAT are immediately taking action to terminate our business relationships with FTX," the message read, according to ESPN. "We will be working together to find a new naming rights partner for the arena."

Class-action attorney Adam Moskowitz pointed out that "the crypto industry needed celebrity endorsers to get any credibility," noting stars like Kim Kardashian have been forced to pay up after aligning themselves with other crypto companies.

Brady and Bündchen have yet to comment on the situation, but as OK! shared, they've reportedly remained amicable in the wake of their split for the sake of their kids.

The insider explained son Benjamin, 12, and daughter Vivian, 9, "can see whichever parent they want."

"Neither of them would prevent their kids from ," added the anonymous confidant. "That's not who either of them are."

