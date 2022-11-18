ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inver Grove Heights, MN

Simley football overcomes stout Rocori defense to win Class 4A semifinal

By Jack Butler
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ptdMS_0jF7ClhC00

MINNEAPOLIS — The Simley Spartans defeated the Rocori Spartans 17-16 in the Class 4A state semifinal Thursday at U.S. Bank Stadium. Simley dominated on the ground, but Rocori had multiple fourth-down stops and built a lead until Simley kicked the game-winning field goal late in the fourth quarter.

Simley’s first drive was 12 plays for 40-yards, but Rocori stuffed the drive on fourth and short.

When Simley got the ball again, it scored on a 2-yard touchdown by Tay’Vion McCoy after a 10-play, 91-yard drive.

Rocori answered with a touchdown pass from Jack Spanier to Gabe Johnson. Spanier threw the ball to a different receiver, but the ball bounced off the back of a Simley defender and into Johnsons’s hands. Rocori completed the 2-point conversion for an 8-7 lead halfway through the second quarter.

Simley didn’t need a long drive to score again. Quarterback Caden Renslow hit an open McCoy for an 80-yard touchdown pass to give Simley a 14-8 lead.

Rocori scored just at the end of the second half. Spanier rushed for a 4-yard touchdown, and again Rocori completed the 2-point conversion for a 16-14 lead.

Despite out-gaining Rocori by 103 yards in the first half, Simley trailed at halftime.

“The first half they got us on a couple runs, kept a couple zero to one yard gains, but in the second half those runs became four, five, six seven yard gains,” Simley running back Gavin Nelson said. “It was a really great team effort wearing on them.”

Rocori stuffed Simley twice in the second half as Simley continued to drive but fall short in Rocori territory. But Rocori could not move the ball either, as the Simley defense allowed few long Rocori drives.

With six minutes remaining in the game, Nelson had a touchdown called back because of a holding penalty, so Simley had to call on kicker Reid Remackle for a 33-yard attempt. He got it just over the bottom bar and in for a 17-16 lead with 2:23 remaining in the game.

“[Remackle] is a phenomenal kid, and I razz him a little bit because he’s got one job, and he’s got to be good at that one job,” Simley head coach Chris Mensen said. “And this year, I think I’ve underutilized him. I need to put more faith in him because he’s a very good kicker, and he showed it tonight.”

Rocori tried to drive, but as it had all second half, the Simley defense stopped it. So Simley had a drive to run-down the clock, and with another fourth-and-short situation in front of it, this time the offense converted with a Renslow quarterback sneak.

“We didn’t make enough plays tonight,” Rocori head football coach James Herberg said. “I think we certainly did on defense. … We had many chances that unfortunately we left out on the field, but credit to Simley. They made the plays when it mattered, at the end.”

Simley will play the winner of Zimmerman vs. Hutchinson in the Class 4A state championship December 2 at 4 p.m. at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Nelson, who is a University of Minnesota wrestling commit, finished with 167 rushing yards and a crucial sack on Rocori's final drive. He almost did not play football this season to focus on wrestling, but he returned because he knew how talented Simley was going to be.

"I knew that this was a state-championship team, and I’m really excited that two weeks from now we’ll be playing for a state championship," Nelson said.

Here is our photo gallery from the game

Simley vs. Rocori Class 4A semifinal

Photos by Jeff Lawler

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ArAGT_0jF7ClhC00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AG3gH_0jF7ClhC00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tBRBD_0jF7ClhC00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uXzUE_0jF7ClhC00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2J4JlQ_0jF7ClhC00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07Hw3D_0jF7ClhC00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PMiNR_0jF7ClhC00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cQ5hv_0jF7ClhC00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OGeuI_0jF7ClhC00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iyvda_0jF7ClhC00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NC8lA_0jF7ClhC00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3N4heT_0jF7ClhC00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HiBzO_0jF7ClhC00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MZQVZ_0jF7ClhC00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uA9wz_0jF7ClhC00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3feSEp_0jF7ClhC00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BOtvo_0jF7ClhC00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TxcWU_0jF7ClhC00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Dxx6m_0jF7ClhC00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ylMhF_0jF7ClhC00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UtwPO_0jF7ClhC00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vsPep_0jF7ClhC00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38FdJQ_0jF7ClhC00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sXheC_0jF7ClhC00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BOTCQ_0jF7ClhC00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1s1jI4_0jF7ClhC00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fVTMN_0jF7ClhC00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GnG1V_0jF7ClhC00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29dqds_0jF7ClhC00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4drTsa_0jF7ClhC00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KlUNg_0jF7ClhC00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1byFhq_0jF7ClhC00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05Swjn_0jF7ClhC00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13ITRw_0jF7ClhC00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0igIFb_0jF7ClhC00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n2mq9_0jF7ClhC00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FLpdm_0jF7ClhC00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jsEpW_0jF7ClhC00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0po5Wf_0jF7ClhC00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46KNkm_0jF7ClhC00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aqV4t_0jF7ClhC00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xA3bg_0jF7ClhC00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3svvOj_0jF7ClhC00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kDGBg_0jF7ClhC00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Foows_0jF7ClhC00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20okxo_0jF7ClhC00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CRZiS_0jF7ClhC00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ITUpw_0jF7ClhC00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2h84TE_0jF7ClhC00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kduz.com

Schedule for Nov 18, 19

Nov 18- State Football Tournament @ US Bank Stadium. Class 4A Semi Final-Hutchinson vs Zimmerman KDUZ 4:30 pm. State Girls Swimming and Diving Meet-Local Competitors in todays Finals:. Abigail Voelker, Waconia-100 Butterfly. Madison Witte, Hutchinson-200 IM. Isabelle Schwartz, Hutchinson-100 Breaststroke. Madalyn Gehrke, Hutchinson-100 Freestyle, 100 Breaststroke. Hutchinson 200 Freestyle Relay.
HUTCHINSON, MN
saturdaytradition.com

Minnesota reveals uniform combo for home finale against Iowa

It will be a sea of maroon in TCF Bank Stadium this Saturday as Minnesota takes on Iowa in the last home game of the season. The school made a Twitter announcement on Thursday showing off the uniform combo for the rivalry game. Minnesota players will be decked out in solid maroon pants with maroon jerseys with white numbers outlined in yellow. Capping off the look will be a maroon helmet with full black face visors. The helmets have a gold M on one side and a representation of Goldy, the school’s mascot, on the other.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Minnesota Monthly

Minnesota Twins Reveal New Uniforms, Logo

The Minnesota Twins today unveiled four new uniform designs along with a refreshed “TC” logo and an additional logo featuring an “M” with North Star shape meant to also convey a baseball diamond during an announcement event in the Rotunda of the Mall of America in Bloomington. Current Twins players Luis Arraez, Byron Buxton, Jose […] The post Minnesota Twins Reveal New Uniforms, Logo appeared first on Minnesota Monthly.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Twins unveil 4 new uniforms, new 'M' logo with North Star

The Minnesota Twins unveiled new uniforms and a fresh logo at Mall of America on Friday and the new look represents significant change from uniforms of the past. "We stand here with a focus on celebrating the history and that heritage, but we stand here with great anticipation of what comes next," said Twins President Dave St. Peter.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: Gradual warm-up leads to pleasant Thanksgiving

MINNEAPOLIS – Monday will have a strong déjà vu factor, with mostly-sunny skies and the same high temperature as Sunday.It will be a chilly Monday morning at the bus top. Temps will be in the low 20s in the Twin Cities, but factoring in the wind chill it will only feel like 11 degrees or so. The high will reach 32 degrees in the afternoon.We'll continue with this dry weather pattern in central Minnesota and the metro, which is good news considering all the traveling that will occur leading up to Thanksgiving Day. There will be a few chances for light snow this week in northern Minnesota.Speaking of snow, we just ended our nine-day snow streak in the metro, which was our longest streak in more than a decade.Temps will start to climb slightly as the week rolls on, with highs in the mid 30s for Tuesday through Thursday. Then we'll warm into the high 30s and low 40s Friday through Sunday.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Roger Marsh

Minnesota witness says glowing disc hovered over state prison facility

Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Minnesota witness at Bayport reported watching and photographing a disc-shaped object hovering over the Stillwater state prison facility that appeared to be tapping into the prison’s power source at about 1 a.m. on February 19, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
MINNESOTA STATE
cannonfallsbeacon.com

Cannon Falls Police, Goodhue County Sheriff reports

This week's Cannon Falls Police and Goodhue County Sheriff reports:. Cannon Falls police received a report of damage to the Third Street bridge on Wednesday, Nov. 9. A large metal pipe was found on the ground and the clearance sign was hanging low. An unknown driver of a truck and trailer caused the damage, according to police.
CANNON FALLS, MN
knuj.net

King of the Castle/Queen of the Cash Grand Prize Winner

CONGRATULATIONS TO KIM GRACK OF NEW PRAGUE! SHE WON THE ICE CASTLE FISH HOUSE SATURDAY DURING THE GRAND GIVE AWAY FOR KING OF THE CASTLE/ QUEEN OF THE CASH IN THE WALMART PARKING LOT, MONTEVIDEO. KIM IS THE OWNER OF AN ICE CASTLE FISH HOUSE VALUED AT $18,500! SEVERAL ONE THOUSAND DOLLAR CASH WINNERS WERE ALSO DRAWN. CONGRATULATIONS TO CHRISTINE CHRISTIANSEN OF NEW ULM- SHE WON ONE THOUSAND DOLLARS. KING OF THE CASTLE/QUEEN OF THE CASH WITH 860AM/FM 97-3 KNUJ AND THE INGSTAD MINNESOTA RADIO NETWORK.
NEW PRAGUE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Video: Fighting bald eagles get stuck together in Paynesville

PAYNESVILLE, Minn. – A wild sight was caught on camera Thursday west of the Twin Cities metro.Tessa Christenson shot video of two eagles near her home in Paynesville that appear to be fighting and stuck together.Christenson said they were there for more than two hours, but broke up and flew away before the warden got there.There was a similar sighting in Plymouth last year. In that case, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources said the birds were fighting over territory
PAYNESVILLE, MN
New Prague Times

Vehicles collide on icy roads

Two vehicles collided Thursday morning shortly before 8 a.m. on icy roads between New Prague and Montgomery. The accident occurred just south of Minnesota 13 and 300th Street South. According to the Minnesota State Patrol report, a 2009 Ford Explorer driven by Robert Shippman of New Prague and a 2002 Oldmobile Bravada driven by Katie Young of Buffalo ended up in the west ditch. Young was taken by ambulance to Mayo Clinic Health Systems in New Prague with non-life threatening injuries. Shippman sustained no injuries. Both parties were wearing their seat belts.
NEW PRAGUE, MN
eastcoasttraveller.com

Best Restaurant in Minneapolis and Saint Paul

Located in Northeast Minneapolis, Hai Hai is an Asian street food restaurant. It takes its inspiration from Southeast Asia and Thailand and features a colorful interior and giant fronded trees. It's also a craft cocktail bar and offers app discounts. Its menu is constantly changing and includes new dishes. The...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KROC News

CEO says Iron Range Mine Running Out of Ore

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The CEO of Cleveland-Cliffs says an iron ore mine in northern Minnesota will close in a few years if it doesn’t get mineral rights from a nearby project that hasn't been completed. Hibbing Taconite, which is owned by Cleveland-Cliffs, is expected to run out of...
HIBBING, MN
trfradio.com

Crashes Continue on Snow and Ice Covered Roads

Authorities say alcohol was a factor in a single vehicle accident reported early this morning in Todd County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol 24 year old Dylan Crandall of Brainerd was injured when the westbound 2015 Ford Fusion he was driving entered the southbound ditch on snow and ice covered Highway 210 at County Road 21 in Staples. Crandall was taken to Staples Hospital and treated for injuries troopers at the scene described as non-life threatening. Crandall was wearing a seat-belt at the time of the crash reported just before 2:30am.
TODD COUNTY, MN
Scorebook Live

Scorebook Live

New York, NY
16K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on high school athletics from across the country.

 https://www.scorebooklive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy