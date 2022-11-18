Simley football overcomes stout Rocori defense to win Class 4A semifinal

MINNEAPOLIS — The Simley Spartans defeated the Rocori Spartans 17-16 in the Class 4A state semifinal Thursday at U.S. Bank Stadium. Simley dominated on the ground, but Rocori had multiple fourth-down stops and built a lead until Simley kicked the game-winning field goal late in the fourth quarter.

Simley’s first drive was 12 plays for 40-yards, but Rocori stuffed the drive on fourth and short.

When Simley got the ball again, it scored on a 2-yard touchdown by Tay’Vion McCoy after a 10-play, 91-yard drive.

Rocori answered with a touchdown pass from Jack Spanier to Gabe Johnson. Spanier threw the ball to a different receiver, but the ball bounced off the back of a Simley defender and into Johnsons’s hands. Rocori completed the 2-point conversion for an 8-7 lead halfway through the second quarter.

Simley didn’t need a long drive to score again. Quarterback Caden Renslow hit an open McCoy for an 80-yard touchdown pass to give Simley a 14-8 lead.

Rocori scored just at the end of the second half. Spanier rushed for a 4-yard touchdown, and again Rocori completed the 2-point conversion for a 16-14 lead.

Despite out-gaining Rocori by 103 yards in the first half, Simley trailed at halftime.

“The first half they got us on a couple runs, kept a couple zero to one yard gains, but in the second half those runs became four, five, six seven yard gains,” Simley running back Gavin Nelson said. “It was a really great team effort wearing on them.”

Rocori stuffed Simley twice in the second half as Simley continued to drive but fall short in Rocori territory. But Rocori could not move the ball either, as the Simley defense allowed few long Rocori drives.

With six minutes remaining in the game, Nelson had a touchdown called back because of a holding penalty, so Simley had to call on kicker Reid Remackle for a 33-yard attempt. He got it just over the bottom bar and in for a 17-16 lead with 2:23 remaining in the game.

“[Remackle] is a phenomenal kid, and I razz him a little bit because he’s got one job, and he’s got to be good at that one job,” Simley head coach Chris Mensen said. “And this year, I think I’ve underutilized him. I need to put more faith in him because he’s a very good kicker, and he showed it tonight.”

Rocori tried to drive, but as it had all second half, the Simley defense stopped it. So Simley had a drive to run-down the clock, and with another fourth-and-short situation in front of it, this time the offense converted with a Renslow quarterback sneak.

“We didn’t make enough plays tonight,” Rocori head football coach James Herberg said. “I think we certainly did on defense. … We had many chances that unfortunately we left out on the field, but credit to Simley. They made the plays when it mattered, at the end.”

Simley will play the winner of Zimmerman vs. Hutchinson in the Class 4A state championship December 2 at 4 p.m. at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Nelson, who is a University of Minnesota wrestling commit, finished with 167 rushing yards and a crucial sack on Rocori's final drive. He almost did not play football this season to focus on wrestling, but he returned because he knew how talented Simley was going to be.

"I knew that this was a state-championship team, and I’m really excited that two weeks from now we’ll be playing for a state championship," Nelson said.

Here is our photo gallery from the game

Simley vs. Rocori Class 4A semifinal

Photos by Jeff Lawler