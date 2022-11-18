Read full article on original website
Related
Prayer vigil held for Ross County sergeant shot in the line of duty
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) – Dozens of Ross County residents attended a prayer vigil Sunday for a sheriff’s office sergeant who was injured in the line of duty this past week. Photos posted to the Ross County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page show swaths of people holding hands along the street of Chillicothe in front of the […]
WLWT 5
New body cam video released from deputy shooting in Ross County
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — New body camera footage has been released from the moments an Ohio deputy was shot at work at the Ross County Sheriff's Office in Chillicothe. It happened around 5 p.m. when shots were exchanged between a suspect and a deputy. Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost...
iheart.com
Sheriff’s Seargent Wounded, Suspect Dead after Exchange of Gunfire at Jail
A Sergeant with the Ross County Sheriff’s Office was airlifted to a Columbus hospital early Thursday evening after being shot. Sergeant Eric Kocheran was taken to Grant Hospital where he was listed in serious condition. The Ohio Attorney General’s Office says Sergeant Kocheran was shot in an exchange of...
Suspect dead, deputy in serious condition after exchange of gunfire at Ross County Sheriff’s Office
CHILLICOTHE — A man accused of exchanging gunfire with a Ross County Sheriff’s Office deputy in Chillicothe Thursday has died and the deputy also shot remains hospitalized, according to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office. >>PREVIOUS REPORT: Ross County sheriff’s deputy shot, wounded outside at sheriff’s office; Ohio...
Woman critical after shooting outside west Columbus carryout
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman is in critical condition after a shooting Saturday evening outside a carry-out location on the west side of Columbus. Columbus police said the shooting happened on the 1100 block of Sullivant Avenue before 5 p.m. Columbus police officers responded to a local hospital for a walk-in shooting victim at […]
wchstv.com
Two men die after apparent shooting in Portsmouth, Ohio, police say
PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WCHS) — Two people died after apparently being shot early Sunday morning in Portsmouth, Ohio, police said. Portsmouth 911 received calls about 2:30 a.m. about shots being fired in the 700 block of Chillicothe Street, just outside of Frank & Steins Lounge, according to a news release from the Portsmouth Police Department.
wchstv.com
Officials: Man involved in shooting with Ross County, Ohio, deputy dies
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCHS) — A man who exchanged gunfire with a deputy outside the Ross County Sheriff’s Office in Ohio has died from his injuries after he was wounded in the incident, officials said. Nicholas Mitchell, 42, died from his injuries after a shooting involving a Ross County...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Video shows Ross Co. deputy was trying to help when ambushed
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Ross County Sheriff’s Office has released surveillance and bodycam footage of the shooting that has left one deputy fighting for his life. The video shows the suspect, identified as 42-year-old Nicholas Mitchell, walking from West Second Street to the parking lot of the Sheriff’s office and approach the back door of the Ross County Law Complex.
73-year-old man acquitted in fatal east Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus man was acquitted on Friday in connection to a shooting last year that left one man dead. Robert Thomas, 73, was found not guilty on Friday of involuntary manslaughter after confronting his neighbors while armed in June of 2021, according to Franklin County Prosecuting Attorney Gary Tyack. However, Thomas […]
Videos show deadly shootout between man and deputy in Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) – Newly released videos show the quick exchange of gunfire on Thursday between a Ross County deputy and a man, which led to one of their deaths. The Ross County Sheriff’s Office gave the videos to NBC4, which were captured by a security camera and Sgt. Eric Kocheran’s body camera around 5 […]
Woman’s death marked suspicious by Circleville police
CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — Authorities are investigating a suspicious death after a woman was found dead in Circleville. Officers responded around 12:16 p.m. on Thursday to the scene near Rosewood Avenue after getting calls of an unresponsive woman, according to the Circleville Police Department. They found 31-year-old Tyrah Jackson, of Columbus, dead upon arrival. The […]
sciotopost.com
Ross County – Woman Assaulted After Allowing Door-to-Door Salesman in Door
ROSS – A woman called 911 and reported a man got aggressive with her after she let him inside her home. According to Ross County Sheriffs’ office on 11/19/22 at approximately 18:55 hours I, Sgt. Champion and Deputy Tatman were dispatched to Lick Run Rd. Upon arrival, Deputies...
sciotopost.com
Pickaway County – New Holland Confiscates Drugs, Some Ready for Use
NEW HOLLAND – New Holland Police department reported that they have removed some drugs from the area after a traffic stop. New Holland Police department went to social media to aware locals that these drugs were found inside the town and from a local person. “These drugs and drug...
Accused of shooting Columbus victim in stomach, suspect heads to court
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man was arraigned in the Franklin County Municipal Court on Friday morning on an alleged felonious assault charge. Police say on Oct. 8, Mohamed Elmi, 27, allegedly shot a man one time in the stomach with a handgun. The victim survived the assault, which happened in the 2100 block of […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Troopers were involved in an overnight high-speed chase in Pickaway Co.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — Troopers in Pickaway County were involved in a high-speed chase overnight. According to the Ohio Highway Patrol, speeds in the pursuit reached 130 miles per hour along Route 23. Reports say troopers used spike strips to slow the vehicle down. After a short time, the...
Columbus woman found dead in Circleville neighborhood; police ruled death as suspicious
CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio — Police are investigating a suspicious death after a Columbus woman was found dead in Circleville Thursday afternoon. Just before 12:15 p.m., the Circleville Police Department received a call about an unresponsive woman near Rosewood Avenue. Officers found the woman, identified as 31-year-old Tyrah Jackson, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Name of victim found dead near Ted Lewis Park released by police
CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio — New information has been released regarding the discovery of a body near Circleville’s Ted Lewis Park. According to the Circleville Police Department, officers were dispatched to the area of Rosewood Avenue shortly after 12 p.m. on Thursday on reports of an unresponsive female. The case,...
Columbus man searched ex’s phone before strangling her, report says
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man is in custody on charges of abduction at a northeast residence in Columbus. According to Columbus police, Austin Beatty, 27, was arrested for forcibly dragging his ex-girlfriend around her home in the 2400 block of Jeri Avenue in Argyle Park. The Franklin County Municipal Court affidavit states that on […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Ashville man killed in fatal Route 23 crash in Pickaway Co.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — The Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office has released the victim’s name in the fatal overnight crash along Route 23. It happened shortly before 1 a.m. this morning. According to Sheriff Matthew O. Hafey, 22-year-old Tyler J. Steele of Ashville lost his life when he...
Man ejected on Ohio highway after crashing into median
CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – A man died Friday morning in a crash on a highway in Pickaway County, the local sheriff’s office confirmed. Tyler J. Steele, 22, of Ashville, was driving a 2013 Chevrolet Spark heading south on U.S. Route 23. Investigators from the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office said Steele’s car went into the median […]
Comments / 0