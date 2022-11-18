ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ross County, OH

WLWT 5

New body cam video released from deputy shooting in Ross County

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — New body camera footage has been released from the moments an Ohio deputy was shot at work at the Ross County Sheriff's Office in Chillicothe. It happened around 5 p.m. when shots were exchanged between a suspect and a deputy. Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost...
NBC4 Columbus

Woman critical after shooting outside west Columbus carryout

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman is in critical condition after a shooting Saturday evening outside a carry-out location on the west side of Columbus. Columbus police said the shooting happened on the 1100 block of Sullivant Avenue before 5 p.m. Columbus police officers responded to a local hospital for a walk-in shooting victim at […]
COLUMBUS, OH
wchstv.com

Two men die after apparent shooting in Portsmouth, Ohio, police say

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WCHS) — Two people died after apparently being shot early Sunday morning in Portsmouth, Ohio, police said. Portsmouth 911 received calls about 2:30 a.m. about shots being fired in the 700 block of Chillicothe Street, just outside of Frank & Steins Lounge, according to a news release from the Portsmouth Police Department.
PORTSMOUTH, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Video shows Ross Co. deputy was trying to help when ambushed

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Ross County Sheriff’s Office has released surveillance and bodycam footage of the shooting that has left one deputy fighting for his life. The video shows the suspect, identified as 42-year-old Nicholas Mitchell, walking from West Second Street to the parking lot of the Sheriff’s office and approach the back door of the Ross County Law Complex.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

73-year-old man acquitted in fatal east Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus man was acquitted on Friday in connection to a shooting last year that left one man dead. Robert Thomas, 73, was found not guilty on Friday of involuntary manslaughter after confronting his neighbors while armed in June of 2021, according to Franklin County Prosecuting Attorney Gary Tyack. However, Thomas […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Woman’s death marked suspicious by Circleville police

CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — Authorities are investigating a suspicious death after a woman was found dead in Circleville. Officers responded around 12:16 p.m. on Thursday to the scene near Rosewood Avenue after getting calls of an unresponsive woman, according to the Circleville Police Department. They found 31-year-old Tyrah Jackson, of Columbus, dead upon arrival. The […]
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Name of victim found dead near Ted Lewis Park released by police

CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio — New information has been released regarding the discovery of a body near Circleville’s Ted Lewis Park. According to the Circleville Police Department, officers were dispatched to the area of Rosewood Avenue shortly after 12 p.m. on Thursday on reports of an unresponsive female. The case,...
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Ashville man killed in fatal Route 23 crash in Pickaway Co.

PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — The Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office has released the victim’s name in the fatal overnight crash along Route 23. It happened shortly before 1 a.m. this morning. According to Sheriff Matthew O. Hafey, 22-year-old Tyler J. Steele of Ashville lost his life when he...
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man ejected on Ohio highway after crashing into median

CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – A man died Friday morning in a crash on a highway in Pickaway County, the local sheriff’s office confirmed. Tyler J. Steele, 22, of Ashville, was driving a 2013 Chevrolet Spark heading south on U.S. Route 23. Investigators from the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office said Steele’s car went into the median […]
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH

