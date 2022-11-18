ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

More than a moment for Ohio State's Kamryn Babb

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's a moment Buckeye fans can't get enough of. Kamryn Babb, who overcame four ACL injuries, finally made the touchdown catch on the field against Indiana. The video never gets old to watch, especially for his family. "Seeing him out there and then Tyrone called...
COLUMBUS, OH
Ohio State stays at No. 2 in AP poll, Michigan at No. 3

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The top four teams in the Associated Press college football poll remained unchanged Sunday. Georgia ranked No. 1 with 1,574 points with 62 first-place votes, followed by Ohio State with 1,507 and one first-place vote. Michigan, who heads to Columbus next weekend, stayed at No....
COLUMBUS, OH
No. 2 Ohio State holds off Terps 43-30, Michigan next

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Dallan Hayden scored three touchdowns in the second half of No. 2 Ohio State’s 43-30 victory over Maryland to set up a monumental matchup of unbeatens next weekend between the Buckeyes and rival Michigan. Just before Ohio State (11-0, 8-0 Big Ten, No. 2...
COLUMBUS, OH
2002 Week 12: Looking back at OSU's 23-16 OT win at Illinois

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Fresh off its dramatic escape at Purdue, Ohio State was looking to keep the momentum rolling at Illinois. In their final tuneup before taking on their hated rivals from Michigan, the No. 2 Buckeyes played another close one at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill. The Illini...
COLUMBUS, OH
City of Columbus initiated anti icing operations Saturday night

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The City of Columbus's Snow Warriors has initiated anti-icing operations due to the drop in temperature and potential precipitation Saturday night. The city advises drivers to stay at least 100 feet away from anti-icing equipment to ensure the safety of everyone on the road. The...
COLUMBUS, OH
Two tasty fall cocktail recipes for tailgating, holiday season

Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — Whether you need a tailgating beverage for the upcoming Ohio State vs. Michigan rivalry game or a conversation-starter for the holidays, food and lifestyle influencer Shanisty Ireland has you covered. The Buckeye Vodka Boot Warmer. Ingredients:. 1 Bottle Orange Allspice. 2 cups Buckeye Vodka. 1...
COLUMBUS, OH
How to host Thanksgiving on a budget

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Turkey Day is slowly approaching and this year's Thanksgiving will cost a whopping 20 percent more than it did last year. Kroger's Corporate Affairs Manager, Amy McCormick, shows viewers how to feed a family of 10 for just five dollars a person. Visit Kroger's website...
COLUMBUS, OH
1 person dropped at hospital in Franklinton after shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person is in critical condition after being dropped off at Mount Carmel Franklinton around 4:56 p.m. Saturday and taken to another hospital for treatment. Police said one victim was dropped off at Mount Carmel Franklinton suffering from a gunshot wound. According to the run...
COLUMBUS, OH
Circleville police investigating suspicious death of Columbus woman

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Circleville Police Department is investigating the suspicious death of a 31-year-old Columbus woman. Police received a call of an unresponsive female near Rosewood Avenue at 12:15 p.m. Thursday. When officers responded, they located the body of a deceased female, police said. The victim has...
COLUMBUS, OH
Discover announces plans to open customer care center in Whitehall

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Discover, digital banking and payment service company announced plans to open a customer care center in Whitehall, Ohio. The new project will involve more than $16 million for construction, training, and hiring. Discover plans to start hiring customer support representatives from Whitehall and surrounding communities early next year, officials said.
WHITEHALL, OH
Car crashed into east side karate studio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A car crashed into a building in the 3000 block of East Broad Street around 7 p.m. Saturday, police said. Dispatch got a call about the crash at 6:52 p.m. and police went to the scene. ABC 6 has been told no one was seriously...
COLUMBUS, OH
Columbus Commons light up for holiday season

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Holiday light displays are popping up around Central Ohio, including in downtown Columbus. More than 400,000 festive lights were turned on Friday night at Columbus Commons. Those who came out to see the lights could get free hot chocolate and carousel rides. Musicians were also...
COLUMBUS, OH
Holiday festivities kick off this weekend in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — If you're looking for something festive to do with your family, ABC 6/FOX 28 has you covered! All the fun starts Friday. The Columbus Commons Festival Lighting kicks off Friday at 5 p.m. with free hot chocolate, free carousel rides, and more. Beginning Saturday, Dec....
COLUMBUS, OH
Video shows deadly shootout between Ross County deputy, suspect

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Surveillance and body-cam video shared by the Ross County Sheriff's Office shows a deadly shootout between Sgt. Eric Kocheran and 42-year-old Nicholas Mitchell. The video shows Mitchell walking up to the Ross County Sheriff's Office and knocking on a window. Mitchell can be seen pacing...
ROSS COUNTY, OH
'Snoop Doggie Dogs': Snoop Dogg launches pet accessory line

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Rapper Snoop Dogg has launched a pet line called "Snoop Doggie Doggs." While the line only mentions dogs, it also includes items designed to fit cats. "Now, your pet can officially be royalty with a collection of apparel, accessories, and toys designed by Snoop himself,"...
COLUMBUS, OH

