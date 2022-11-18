ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WKRC

More children fall ill after measles outbreak in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKRC)/CNN/CNN Newsource) - Ohio health officials are battling a measles outbreak among children. A spokesperson for the Columbus Public Health Department said on Friday that 19 kids have caught the virus so far, and more cases are suspected at 10 day cares and two schools. The CDC said Thursday that it's aware of the outbreak and was "deploying a small team to Ohio to assist on the ground with the investigation."
COLUMBUS, OH
WLWT 5

Virus surge shuts down schools, reveals another problem for educators

A virus surge that has been packing pediatric hospitals and emergency rooms is now hitting hard at local schools. So many were sick at Lockland schools, the district decided to close Friday. “They're just out of school. They got a bunch of sickness going around,” said Jerry Bonner, who has...
LOCKLAND, OH
Fox 19

Talawanda School District cancels classes due to illness, sub shortage

OXFORD, Ohio (WXIX) - Talawanda School District announced Sunday evening that schools will be closed Monday and Tuesday due to illness. According to Talawanda Schools’ Director of Communication Holli Hansel, both students and staff have been getting sick at a high rate. In addition, the schools are unable to...
OXFORD, OH
WKRC

2 hospitalized after house fire in Evanston

EVANSTON, Ohio (WKRC) - Two people were hospitalized after a fire in Evanston Sunday afternoon. Officials say that a fire broke out at around 2:00 p.m. Lincoln Avenue Sunday. The fire was knocked down after 60 firefighters came to the scene. Two people were taken to the hospital for smoke...
CINCINNATI, OH
wpsdlocal6.com

Kentucky becomes first state for pharmacists to provide colorectal cancer screening services

Eligible patients ages 45-85 at average risk for colorectal cancer have one less step to take if they meet the requirements for pharmacist-led screening. Pharmacies across Kentucky can now provide pharmacist-led colorectal cancer screenings using noninvasive stool-based tests. Kentucky is the first state to authorize pharmacists to provide these screening services.
KENTUCKY STATE
WKRC

Ohio man arrested in connection to $10M cryptocurrency scheme

NEW ALBANY, Ohio (WKRC) - An Ohio man was arrested in connection to a cryptocurrency fraud scheme that raised $10 million from investors. According to reports, Rathnakishore Giri from New Albany claimed to be a cryptocurrency trader with a specialty in Bitcoin. He allegedly promised investors that he could generate lucrative returns on their investments. Records say he also promised that investors would receive their money back.
NEW ALBANY, OH
WLWT 5

Cincinnati Animal CARE at critical capacity, seeking help

CINCINNATI — Whether you're looking for a playful pet, one with puppy dog eyes or a furry friend to complete your family circle, chances are you'd have your pick of the litter at Cincinnati Animal Care in Colerain. Community Engagement Manager Ray Anderson says the number one thing they...
CINCINNATI, OH
oxfordobserver.org

Health department cites three Oxford restaurants with critical violations

Three Oxford-area restaurants were cited for critical violations by the Butler County Health Department this week. Kofenya Coffee on High Street received six critical violations, including the presence of pink slime inside the ice machine, food stored on the ground, poisonous substances such as disinfectant and cleaning products stored next to food, and the presence of live houseflies in the kitchen. Kofenya was also cited for seven non-critical violations, including the buildup of dust in food prep areas and the use of residential food preparation equipment. Kofenya’s equipment was not approved by a testing agency recognized by the Ohio Department of Health.
OXFORD, OH
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Ohio

If you love going out with your close friends and family members from time to time and you feel like trying some new restaurants, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Ohio that are highly praised for their food.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Woman scammed $17,000 from Ohio worker’s comp fund

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Franklin County woman was ordered to pay $17,000 in restitution she defrauded from the Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation. Frances Davis pleaded guilty to one count of attempting to commit workers’ compensation fraud, a fifth-degree felony, and pay $17,144.79 in restitution, according to the Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation. The […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH

