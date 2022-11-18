Read full article on original website
WKRC
More children fall ill after measles outbreak in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKRC)/CNN/CNN Newsource) - Ohio health officials are battling a measles outbreak among children. A spokesperson for the Columbus Public Health Department said on Friday that 19 kids have caught the virus so far, and more cases are suspected at 10 day cares and two schools. The CDC said Thursday that it's aware of the outbreak and was "deploying a small team to Ohio to assist on the ground with the investigation."
WKRC
Cocooning: Protecting the little ones from respiratory illnesses this season
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - As we move into the winter months and we visit families, healthcare providers are reminding people that flu, RSV, and COVID-19 are really dangerous for lives too young to be protected from their own immunity. So, they are suggesting people consider a concept used to stop several...
Ohio has over 100 new COVID-19 deaths suddenly. Here’s why
The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported more than 100 new COVID-19 deaths, but there is a specific reason for the uptick.
WLWT 5
Virus surge shuts down schools, reveals another problem for educators
A virus surge that has been packing pediatric hospitals and emergency rooms is now hitting hard at local schools. So many were sick at Lockland schools, the district decided to close Friday. “They're just out of school. They got a bunch of sickness going around,” said Jerry Bonner, who has...
Fox 19
Talawanda School District cancels classes due to illness, sub shortage
OXFORD, Ohio (WXIX) - Talawanda School District announced Sunday evening that schools will be closed Monday and Tuesday due to illness. According to Talawanda Schools’ Director of Communication Holli Hansel, both students and staff have been getting sick at a high rate. In addition, the schools are unable to...
'Extremely high levels of staff illness' force local school to close
School officials did not say how many staff members are out sick and it did not say what illness is causing the closure.
The spotted lanternfly is in Cincinnati -- and you should kill it if you see one
An invasive and threatening — but pretty to look at — insect has been spotted in Cincinnati, and if you see one in your yard you should report it to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, then kill it.
WKRC
Flu cases skyrocketing, experts say this symptom may tip you off early
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - For the second week in a row, flu cases, hospitalizations, and deaths have doubled in the US. The flu season appears to be off to one of the fastest starts in years, according to the CDC. Those tracking the cases and hospitalizations also say there's a common...
Brigid’s Path helps nearly 200 babies, celebrates five years in Miami Valley
"I love being able to work with the families and to show them how to give a bath for the first time or how to feed a baby for the first time," Baumer said.
WKRC
Doctors partner with Healthsource of Ohio to help those in need for Giving Tuesday
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Local healthcare providers are asking for your help for a special patient care match program coming up that could make a difference for those who cannot afford medical care. Soon after we celebrate Thanksgiving, Black Friday, and Cyber Monday, there is a day called Giving Tuesday. It...
WKRC
2 hospitalized after house fire in Evanston
EVANSTON, Ohio (WKRC) - Two people were hospitalized after a fire in Evanston Sunday afternoon. Officials say that a fire broke out at around 2:00 p.m. Lincoln Avenue Sunday. The fire was knocked down after 60 firefighters came to the scene. Two people were taken to the hospital for smoke...
wpsdlocal6.com
Kentucky becomes first state for pharmacists to provide colorectal cancer screening services
Eligible patients ages 45-85 at average risk for colorectal cancer have one less step to take if they meet the requirements for pharmacist-led screening. Pharmacies across Kentucky can now provide pharmacist-led colorectal cancer screenings using noninvasive stool-based tests. Kentucky is the first state to authorize pharmacists to provide these screening services.
Morningstar Baptist Church eases Thanksgiving worries for 100 families in need
CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN)– Morningstar Baptist Church is focusing on families worrying about food insecurity this year as Thanksgiving is less than a week away. After partnering with several local school districts, 100 families in Montgomery, Greene and Warren Counties will be receiving a free packaged meal to ensure no one is left behind in the […]
WKRC
Ohio man arrested in connection to $10M cryptocurrency scheme
NEW ALBANY, Ohio (WKRC) - An Ohio man was arrested in connection to a cryptocurrency fraud scheme that raised $10 million from investors. According to reports, Rathnakishore Giri from New Albany claimed to be a cryptocurrency trader with a specialty in Bitcoin. He allegedly promised investors that he could generate lucrative returns on their investments. Records say he also promised that investors would receive their money back.
WKRC
'She is at peace': Woman accused of drowning grandmother, 93, in her kitchen sink in Ohio
EATON, Ohio (WKRC) - A woman was accused of drowning her 93-year-old grandmother in Ohio. Heidi Matheny was charged with one count of murder after she confessed to police that she drowned her grandmother in her kitchen sink. According to reports, police found the body of Alice Matheny dead in...
WKRC
Fentanyl intercepted, local network aims to prevent drug overdoses in the area
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - Several kilos of fentanyl were intercepted before they reached their destination in Hamilton County on Friday. Having fewer drugs on the street is a good thing, but it comes with a deadly symptom. The numbers show that there is usually an increase in drug overdoses.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati Animal CARE at critical capacity, seeking help
CINCINNATI — Whether you're looking for a playful pet, one with puppy dog eyes or a furry friend to complete your family circle, chances are you'd have your pick of the litter at Cincinnati Animal Care in Colerain. Community Engagement Manager Ray Anderson says the number one thing they...
oxfordobserver.org
Health department cites three Oxford restaurants with critical violations
Three Oxford-area restaurants were cited for critical violations by the Butler County Health Department this week. Kofenya Coffee on High Street received six critical violations, including the presence of pink slime inside the ice machine, food stored on the ground, poisonous substances such as disinfectant and cleaning products stored next to food, and the presence of live houseflies in the kitchen. Kofenya was also cited for seven non-critical violations, including the buildup of dust in food prep areas and the use of residential food preparation equipment. Kofenya’s equipment was not approved by a testing agency recognized by the Ohio Department of Health.
3 Great Steakhouses in Ohio
If you love going out with your close friends and family members from time to time and you feel like trying some new restaurants, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Ohio that are highly praised for their food.
Woman scammed $17,000 from Ohio worker’s comp fund
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Franklin County woman was ordered to pay $17,000 in restitution she defrauded from the Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation. Frances Davis pleaded guilty to one count of attempting to commit workers’ compensation fraud, a fifth-degree felony, and pay $17,144.79 in restitution, according to the Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation. The […]
