ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS LA

22 alleged rail thieves arrested for stealing $18 million in goods

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tVe6q_0jF7CPE600

LAPD arrests 22 alleged rail thieves for stealing $18 million in goods 03:09

The task force organized to stop thieves from looting trains said they arrested almost two dozen members of a criminal network responsible for stealing millions of dollars in merchandise.

Authorities believe that the arrests have effectively shut down the criminal network but know there are more still operating. Police hope that this mass crackdown sends a clear message to anyone thinking about stealing from railroad cargo containers.

LAPD

In January, the Union Pacific tracks in downtown Los Angeles were littered with thousands of discarded boxes and packages after thieves routinely pilfered cargo containers of passing trains. In response to the skyrocketing number of thefts, law enforcement agencies, prosecutors and the private sector formed the Train Burglary Task Force to crack down on thefts and arrest those responsible .

"Detectives assigned to the task force also developed leads that led to the identification of a criminal association of some 22 individuals," said Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore.

Moore announced the arrest of 22 suspects who police believe stole over $18 million worth of merchandise. Authorities said that they recovered weapons, drugs and even coffins during these raids.

In total, the Los Angeles Police Department said that more than 700 people have been arrested.

In addition to the crackdown effort, workers constructed a wall to block access to the tracks and installed lights as well as security cameras.

"The artificial intelligence is set up to detect people and vehicles in restricted areas," said Jordan Lippel, the head of the security firm hired by the railway companies. "They alert our command center in Long Beach where our specialized agents are able to take appropriate, real-time action."

Lippel explained that the agents can either call law enforcement, dispatch private security or issue voice commands remotely.

Authorities claimed that calls for service along the railways have dropped 60%. Moore responded to Union Pacific's claim, which was made months ago, that criminals were back out stealing again because of the District Attorney's no-bail policy.

"We are seeing, regularly, the filling of gun enhancements, additional enhancements for individuals committing a felony," he said.

Railroad companies said that they have increased their own patrols along the railways. Additionally, they have hardened and strengthened their locks on cargo containers to prevent further thefts.

Comments / 168

Trudy Grill
2d ago

At least the Police are trying to catch the thugs but what good does it do when they arelet out the minute they bring them in???

Reply(18)
74
Rubiahazel6
2d ago

it's a shame. people are paying so much money just to bring their containers into the USA for them to get everything stolen. SMH the world we live in.

Reply(6)
34
Nana Cookie
2d ago

That's what happens when you defund police and not prosecute criminals. LA.. you get what you voted for. It's about time they did something about it.

Reply(3)
41
Related
KTLA

Suspect steals bounty of iPads in Westlake Village burglary

Authorities are searching for a burglary suspect who ransacked a medical clinic in Westlake Village earlier this month, nabbing a bounty of iPads. The burglary happened on Nov. 4 around 3:43 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Authorities say the suspect shattered a window to gain entry into a treatment room inside […]
WESTLAKE VILLAGE, CA
The Associated Press

Recruit in grave condition after LA sheriff's academy crash

LOS ANGELES (AP) — One of the Los Angeles County law enforcement recruits struck by an SUV during a training run last week was in deteriorating condition Sunday, authorities said. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement that Alejandro Martinez “has suffered setbacks that have left him in grave condition. Please keep him and his family in your prayers.” Three other members of the sheriff’s academy class remained in critical condition and all others who suffered non-life-threatening injuries have been released, the department said. Seventy-five members of the academy class, which includes sheriff’s and other police agencies’ recruits, were running formation on a street in the suburban Whittier area when an SUV veered into the columns on Nov. 16, injuring 25 of them.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Man shot, jewelry stolen in Westlake robbery

A man was taken to the hospital Friday after he was shot during a robbery in which two men stole his Rolex watch and three gold chains. It happened around 4:20 p.m. at a luxury apartment building on the 2800 block of Sunset Place in the Westlake District, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Man, 24, arrested in stabbing at family gathering in Simi Valley

Authorities said a 24-year-old man was arrested following a stabbing at a family gathering in Simi Valley. The incident unfolded just before 11:45 p.m. Saturday in the 2100 block of Morley Street at a home. It was there police say a family gathering turned violent when several relatives got into an argument with one another. That's when one of the family members pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim.The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. The suspect, identified by police as Manuel Hernandez, 24, of Simi Valley was detained and subsequently arrested for assault with a deadly weapon. No further information was immediately available. 
SIMI VALLEY, CA
KTLA

Beverly Hills police arrest shoplifting suspect who escaped using ‘force’

Police in Beverly Hills nabbed a shoplifting suspect who “used force to escape” after he was confronted by employees at an undetermined business Friday morning. It happened on the 300 block of North Beverly Drive in an area with several high-end stores and shopping centers. Lieutenant Orth of the Beverly Hills Police Department said officers responded for a […]
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
KTLA

Man found lying on road after hit-and-run crash in Los Angeles

Police are investigating after a man was found lying on the road after a hit-and-run crash in Los Angeles. The victim, Roscoe Farrish, 42, was struck by a vehicle near North Mission Road and Superior Court on Oct. 28, either at or before 6:30 a.m., according to Los Angeles Police. The driver did not stop […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Man suing LA County for wrongfully detaining him after dangerous pursuit

Adrian Cruz says he still can't believe it. "They pretty much beat the crap out of me," he said. Cruz is suing Los Angeles County, claiming that deputies beat him up and wrongfully detained him during last week's dangerous high-speed pursuit. It spanned two counties and came to an end in Hacienda Heights, where Cruz was with his family in their white sedan at a stoplight at Gale Avenue and South Hacienda Boulevard."The cop slammed into [the suspect's] car, slammed into mine and they immediately start shooting," he said. "Not one warning to get out of the way."Panicked, Cruz said he got...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Man arrested on suspicion of murder following deadly Long Beach stabbing

Authorities continued to investigate the circumstances surrounding a fatal stabbing in Long Beach over the weekend. The incident unfolded just before 5 p.m. Sunday in the 2000 block of River Avenue, Long Beach police said in a news release. It was there that officers arrived to locate one man who had died of stab wounds and another man being treated for non-life-threatening wounds to his upper body. The man told officers that he had stabbed the deceased during an argument. He was taken into custody on suspicion of murder. His bail was set at $2 million. Anyone with information regarding the incident was asked to contact Homicide Detectives Michael Hubbard or Jesus Espinoza at (562) 570-7244. 
LONG BEACH, CA
kvta.com

DUI Arrest Made At Ventura Checkpoint

Ventura police say they made one DUI related arrest at their checkpoint Friday night. It was conducted from 9 PM to 1:30 AM on Harbor Boulevard south of Schooner Drive in the Ventura Harbor area. Police say 712 vehicles went through the checkpoint with 461 of them screened and 17...
VENTURA, CA
Santa Monica Mirror

Delivery Driver Beat Up and Robbed in Santa Monica

Police arrested six people recently for assaulting and robbing a delivery driver in Santa Monica. According to the Santa Monica Police Department (SMPD), on November 13 around 9:35 p.m. officers responded to the 200 block of Santa Monica Boulevard for a reported robbery. “Upon arrival, officers learned that the victim,...
SANTA MONICA, CA
CBS LA

Authorities arrest shooting suspect in Temple City

Authorities on Friday arrested a shooting suspect in Temple City. Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies were dispatched to the 6600 block of Rosemead Boulevard in San Gabriel at around 7:30 a.m. after receiving reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they learned that a suspect fired upon the home and fled from the scene. Nobody was struck by the gunfire. Deputies were able to track the suspect to his home in Temple City, located in the 6000 block of E. Encinita Avenue. They took him into custody without further incident, according to deputies with LASD's Temple City Station.There was no known motive for the shooting.
TEMPLE CITY, CA
CBS LA

'My heart breaks': Politicians, WeHo react following deadly Colo. Springs mass shooting

West Hollywood expressed outrage Sunday over the mass shooting in Colorado Springs that claimed at least five lives and left 18 others wounded. Flags were being flown at half-staff over the city and additional patrols were expected to ensure the safety of the community following the shooting in a gay nightclub in Colorado, where a 22-year-old gunman opened fire, according to police. According to the Associated Press, police identified the gunman as Anderson Lee Aldrich, who was in custody and being treated for injuries. "At least two heroic people" confronted the gunman and stopped the shooting, Police Chief Adrian Vasquez said,...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
190K+
Followers
26K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy