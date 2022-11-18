Read full article on original website
WKRC
Cocooning: Protecting the little ones from respiratory illnesses this season
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - As we move into the winter months and we visit families, healthcare providers are reminding people that flu, RSV, and COVID-19 are really dangerous for lives too young to be protected from their own immunity. So, they are suggesting people consider a concept used to stop several...
WKRC
Doctors partner with Healthsource of Ohio to help those in need for Giving Tuesday
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Local healthcare providers are asking for your help for a special patient care match program coming up that could make a difference for those who cannot afford medical care. Soon after we celebrate Thanksgiving, Black Friday, and Cyber Monday, there is a day called Giving Tuesday. It...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati Animal CARE at critical capacity, seeking help
CINCINNATI — Whether you're looking for a playful pet, one with puppy dog eyes or a furry friend to complete your family circle, chances are you'd have your pick of the litter at Cincinnati Animal Care in Colerain. Community Engagement Manager Ray Anderson says the number one thing they...
Fox 19
Volunteers provide home maintenance for people in need
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - About 1,500 volunteers raked leaves, pulled weeds, and cleaned gutters for seniors and homeowners living with disabilities in Bond Hill Saturday as a part of People Working Cooperatively’s annual Prepare Affair event. People Working Cooperatively is a nonprofit in the Cincinnati metro area helping low-income homeowners...
University of Cincinnati News Record
'Voiced concerns regarding equity': UC College of Nursing faces allegations over diversity
A recent letter shared on social media expressing racist and genocidal rhetoric has sparked a conversation about diversity and inclusion at the University of Cincinnati (UC), especially within the College of Nursing. Students, faculty and staff voiced their concerns about a lack of diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) within the...
Cincinnati Children’s to open Centerville location
The hospital's new medical building, named Cincinnati Children's Centerville, is located on Clyo Road, according to a release.
Fox 19
Talawanda School District cancels classes due to illness, sub shortage
OXFORD, Ohio (WXIX) - Talawanda School District announced Sunday evening that schools will be closed Monday and Tuesday due to illness. According to Talawanda Schools’ Director of Communication Holli Hansel, both students and staff have been getting sick at a high rate. In addition, the schools are unable to...
oxfordobserver.org
Health department cites three Oxford restaurants with critical violations
Three Oxford-area restaurants were cited for critical violations by the Butler County Health Department this week. Kofenya Coffee on High Street received six critical violations, including the presence of pink slime inside the ice machine, food stored on the ground, poisonous substances such as disinfectant and cleaning products stored next to food, and the presence of live houseflies in the kitchen. Kofenya was also cited for seven non-critical violations, including the buildup of dust in food prep areas and the use of residential food preparation equipment. Kofenya’s equipment was not approved by a testing agency recognized by the Ohio Department of Health.
WKRC
What if a simple test could save your life long before you ever knew it was at risk?
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A breakthrough new test detects cancer years before your life is at risk. Liz Bonis has information on how it may save millions of others, Wednesday at 6 p.m. on Local 12 News.
Brigid’s Path helps nearly 200 babies, celebrates five years in Miami Valley
"I love being able to work with the families and to show them how to give a bath for the first time or how to feed a baby for the first time," Baumer said.
WKRC
CPS Superintendent hosts roundtable to address transportation concerns
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Cincinnati Public School Superintendent Iranetta Wright wants to tackle problems with buses and hosted a roundtable to address concerns. Local 12 learned the district is facing several challenges when it comes to getting students to and from school on time. Bus rates are sitting at about 80%...
wvxu.org
Hamilton Co. residents can apply for rent and utility assistance again starting Monday
A program started to help Hamilton County residents with rent and utility bills during the pandemic is coming back. That effort has been paused since July, but starting Monday, those seeking assistance can go to 513relief.org to apply for a portion of the more than $12 million in federal funds commissioners have allocated toward the initiative. Applicants will need their past-due rent or utility bills, income verification for the past month, a statement about how the pandemic has negatively impacted them financially and registration by their landlord, who will receive the funds directly.
linknky.com
NKU’s Chief Financial Officer pursuing new job amid budget deficit
NKU’s Chief Financial Officer and Vice President for Administration and Finance Jeremy Alltop is seeking a new job, according to an article from Central Michigan University. Alltop, who only began at NKU four months ago in July 2022, has become a finalist for the vice president of finance position at Central Michigan University (CMU). CMU publicly announced that Alltop would be visiting the university on Monday, Nov. 14, along with two other candidates in the following two days.
WKRC
Flu cases skyrocketing, experts say this symptom may tip you off early
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - For the second week in a row, flu cases, hospitalizations, and deaths have doubled in the US. The flu season appears to be off to one of the fastest starts in years, according to the CDC. Those tracking the cases and hospitalizations also say there's a common...
WKRC
Major retailers say their supply chains finally almost back to normal
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Major retailers say their supply chains are finally almost back to normal operations just in time for Black Friday. Walmart says it secured additional inventory of products popular for the holidays, from electronics to home appliances. And the CEO of Sam's Club believes their inventory is also in a great position going into the busy Christmas shopping season.
Struggling Hamilton County Renters Can Apply For 15 Months Free Rent and Utilities
Hamilton County was awarded $12 million in federal dollars to pay landlords and utility companies in order to keep renters housed.
Morningstar Baptist Church eases Thanksgiving worries for 100 families in need
CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN)– Morningstar Baptist Church is focusing on families worrying about food insecurity this year as Thanksgiving is less than a week away. After partnering with several local school districts, 100 families in Montgomery, Greene and Warren Counties will be receiving a free packaged meal to ensure no one is left behind in the […]
WKRC
Help keep those in need warm by donating to the Fall Feast Coat Drive
CINCINNATI (WKRC)-- A coat drive is underway at the Duke Energy Convention Center to collect winter items to be distributed at the Fall Feast on Thanksgiving. The Fall Feast Coat Drive runs from 7 a.m. - 1 p.m. on Friday. They are collecting adult and children's coats, gloves, hats, scarves, any items to keep those in need warm this winter.
Thomas More hosts black high school students from Holmes, Campbell Co. as part of Randolph Initiative
Thomas More University recently hosted over 50 black high school students from Holmes and Campbell County High Schools through the Dr. James E. Randolph Medical, Healthcare, and Scientific Leadership Program. The campus visit concluded the inaugural year of an ongoing initiative that included visits to various labs and classrooms across...
linknky.com
Answers in Genesis purchases former Toyota engineering HQ in Erlanger
Answers in Genesis, the Christian organization behind the Ark Encounter and Creation Museum, has just made their next real estate purchase in Northern Kentucky. For a price tag of $31.3 million, Answers in Genesis bought the former Toyota North American engineering & manufacturing headquarters from Corporex, located in Erlanger around Mineola Pike.
