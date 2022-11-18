ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

WLWT 5

Cincinnati Animal CARE at critical capacity, seeking help

CINCINNATI — Whether you're looking for a playful pet, one with puppy dog eyes or a furry friend to complete your family circle, chances are you'd have your pick of the litter at Cincinnati Animal Care in Colerain. Community Engagement Manager Ray Anderson says the number one thing they...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Volunteers provide home maintenance for people in need

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - About 1,500 volunteers raked leaves, pulled weeds, and cleaned gutters for seniors and homeowners living with disabilities in Bond Hill Saturday as a part of People Working Cooperatively’s annual Prepare Affair event. People Working Cooperatively is a nonprofit in the Cincinnati metro area helping low-income homeowners...
CINCINNATI, OH
University of Cincinnati News Record

'Voiced concerns regarding equity': UC College of Nursing faces allegations over diversity

A recent letter shared on social media expressing racist and genocidal rhetoric has sparked a conversation about diversity and inclusion at the University of Cincinnati (UC), especially within the College of Nursing. Students, faculty and staff voiced their concerns about a lack of diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) within the...
Fox 19

Talawanda School District cancels classes due to illness, sub shortage

OXFORD, Ohio (WXIX) - Talawanda School District announced Sunday evening that schools will be closed Monday and Tuesday due to illness. According to Talawanda Schools’ Director of Communication Holli Hansel, both students and staff have been getting sick at a high rate. In addition, the schools are unable to...
OXFORD, OH
oxfordobserver.org

Health department cites three Oxford restaurants with critical violations

Three Oxford-area restaurants were cited for critical violations by the Butler County Health Department this week. Kofenya Coffee on High Street received six critical violations, including the presence of pink slime inside the ice machine, food stored on the ground, poisonous substances such as disinfectant and cleaning products stored next to food, and the presence of live houseflies in the kitchen. Kofenya was also cited for seven non-critical violations, including the buildup of dust in food prep areas and the use of residential food preparation equipment. Kofenya’s equipment was not approved by a testing agency recognized by the Ohio Department of Health.
OXFORD, OH
WKRC

CPS Superintendent hosts roundtable to address transportation concerns

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Cincinnati Public School Superintendent Iranetta Wright wants to tackle problems with buses and hosted a roundtable to address concerns. Local 12 learned the district is facing several challenges when it comes to getting students to and from school on time. Bus rates are sitting at about 80%...
CINCINNATI, OH
wvxu.org

Hamilton Co. residents can apply for rent and utility assistance again starting Monday

A program started to help Hamilton County residents with rent and utility bills during the pandemic is coming back. That effort has been paused since July, but starting Monday, those seeking assistance can go to 513relief.org to apply for a portion of the more than $12 million in federal funds commissioners have allocated toward the initiative. Applicants will need their past-due rent or utility bills, income verification for the past month, a statement about how the pandemic has negatively impacted them financially and registration by their landlord, who will receive the funds directly.
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
linknky.com

NKU’s Chief Financial Officer pursuing new job amid budget deficit

NKU’s Chief Financial Officer and Vice President for Administration and Finance Jeremy Alltop is seeking a new job, according to an article from Central Michigan University. Alltop, who only began at NKU four months ago in July 2022, has become a finalist for the vice president of finance position at Central Michigan University (CMU). CMU publicly announced that Alltop would be visiting the university on Monday, Nov. 14, along with two other candidates in the following two days.
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, KY
WKRC

Major retailers say their supply chains finally almost back to normal

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Major retailers say their supply chains are finally almost back to normal operations just in time for Black Friday. Walmart says it secured additional inventory of products popular for the holidays, from electronics to home appliances. And the CEO of Sam's Club believes their inventory is also in a great position going into the busy Christmas shopping season.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Help keep those in need warm by donating to the Fall Feast Coat Drive

CINCINNATI (WKRC)-- A coat drive is underway at the Duke Energy Convention Center to collect winter items to be distributed at the Fall Feast on Thanksgiving. The Fall Feast Coat Drive runs from 7 a.m. - 1 p.m. on Friday. They are collecting adult and children's coats, gloves, hats, scarves, any items to keep those in need warm this winter.
CINCINNATI, OH
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Thomas More hosts black high school students from Holmes, Campbell Co. as part of Randolph Initiative

Thomas More University recently hosted over 50 black high school students from Holmes and Campbell County High Schools through the Dr. James E. Randolph Medical, Healthcare, and Scientific Leadership Program. The campus visit concluded the inaugural year of an ongoing initiative that included visits to various labs and classrooms across...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, KY
linknky.com

Answers in Genesis purchases former Toyota engineering HQ in Erlanger

Answers in Genesis, the Christian organization behind the Ark Encounter and Creation Museum, has just made their next real estate purchase in Northern Kentucky. For a price tag of $31.3 million, Answers in Genesis bought the former Toyota North American engineering & manufacturing headquarters from Corporex, located in Erlanger around Mineola Pike.
ERLANGER, KY

