Nashville, TN

Watch Aaron Rodgers catch Titans flat-footed for TD on last play of first quarter

By Maxwell Donaldson, The Tuscaloosa News
 3 days ago

The Tennessee Titans seemed ready to go into the second quarter with their 7-0 lead Thursday night at Green Bay, but Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers had other plans.

Rodgers was able to catch the Titans defense with too many men on the field, using a quick snap to give him a free play. Rodgers found rookie wide receiver Christian Watson in the end zone as Watson high-pointed the ball over Kristian Fulton for a touchdown.

Before the second quarter, coach Mike Vrabel said on a sideline interview, "We just weren't ready to go," but that he liked the fight that his team showed in blocking the ensuing extra point to preserve a one-point lead.

Updates: Tennessee Titans score updates vs. Green Bay Packers: Live from Lambeau Field

Tundra: Tennessee Titans have foolproof plan for dealing with Green Bay Packers' frozen tundra

The Titans still hold the one-point lead with 5 minutes remaining in the half. Tennessee held the ball for 18 plays on a long drive that stalled on fourth down in the red zone.

Tennessee took an early lead Ryan Tannehill found Dontrell Hilliard for a touchdown pass.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Watch Aaron Rodgers catch Titans flat-footed for TD on last play of first quarter

NFL Analysis Network

Former NFL Star Calls For Packers To Trade Aaron Rodgers

The Green Bay Packers created a glimmer of hope for the 2022 season with their come-from-behind victory over the Dallas Cowboys in Week 10. It gave them some positive momentum heading into their Thursday Night Football matchup against the Tennessee Titans to kick off Week 11, but that glimmer of hope has dimmed once again.
GREEN BAY, WI
Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel comments on assistant coach Todd Downing's arrest on DUI suspicion

Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel spoke Friday morning, commenting on offensive coordinator Todd Downing's arrest on DUI suspicion following the team's win over the Green Bay Packers on Thursday night. Vrabel said he and general manager Jon Robinson have spoken with Downing and Amy Adams Strunk, the Titans' controlling owner, and are working to gather details on how to handle this situation while following NFL protocols. ...
NASHVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Possible outcome for Titans’ OC Todd Downing according to NFL policy

According to reports from the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing was arrested and charged with driving under the influence and speeding in the early hours of Friday morning. The information released through MobilePatrol and the Williamson County Sheriff has Downing going through the intake process at...
NASHVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

There’s new evidence that Mike Vrabel never forgets anything

Tennessee Titans’ head coach Mike Vrabel is one of the best leaders in the entire NFL. He has been the model of consistency since his arrival in Nashville. Year after year, the Titans continue to be contenders among the AFC. Vrabel is also known as one of the most...
NASHVILLE, TN
NFL Analysis Network

Aaron Rodgers Takes Blame For Packers’ Loss Against Titans

Momentum in professional sports can shift dramatically in a short period of time and the Green Bay Packers experienced that firsthand this week. After a dramatic, come-from-behind victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday afternoon breathed life back into their season, the wind was removed from their sails on Thursday Night Football by the Tennessee Titans.
GREEN BAY, WI
247Sports

The good and the bad going forward

The Green Bay Packers had an opportunity to save their season last night against the Tennessee Titans. It felt unlikely, but if they could get to 5-6 going into a 10-day break before taking on the Philadelphia Eagles? Hey, anything is possible, right?. Unfortunately, these are not the 2016 Packers....
GREEN BAY, WI
