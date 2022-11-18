Read full article on original website
Mandy Moore praised for posting intimate photos after baby’s birth
Fans praised Mandy Moore for sharing intimate photos from her newborn baby’s birth last month. In one of the snapshots, her baby boy, Oscar “Ozzie” Bennett, was still covered in amniotic fluid as the “This Is Us” star held him against her chest with a big smile on her face. “One month with our Ozzie. I’m still able to access everything about that moment, which simultaneously feels like one second ago and also unimaginable to fathom life before,” Moore captioned the Instagram post Thursday. She also thanked the health workers who helped to deliver her baby as well as their doula “for...
Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa Poses with 'Loving' Stepdaughter Taylor, 12, at Baby Shower
Heather Rae El Moussa's sweet bond with Tarek's 12-year-old daughter Taylor was on display at her Winter Wonderland-themed baby shower Heather Rae El Moussa made sure she had someone special by her side as she walked into her Winter Wonderland baby shower. When the Selling Sunset realtor, 35, made her entrance into the celebration at the Balboa Bay Resort in Newport Beach, California, on Saturday, she had stepdaughter Taylor Reese walk in with her. Speaking with PEOPLE ahead of the celebration, Heather praised the support that she's gotten from the...
Maren Morris’ Family Album: See Pics With Husband Ryan Hurd and Son Hayes
Something special to sing about! Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd became parents in March 2020 and are loving life with their son, Hayes. “Love of our lives,” the Grammy winner captioned their infant’s Instagram debut. Later that same month, the “My Church” singer went into detail on her...
Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt Reveal Name and Photo of New Baby Boy
Watch: Heidi Montag & Spencer Pratt Welcome Baby No. 2. A day after welcoming her second child, Heidi Montag is ready to introduce his name to the world. The Hills alum revealed on Nov. 18 that she and husband Spencer Pratt have named their newborn son Ryker Pratt, who is brother to their 5-year-old son Gunner.
ABC News' Jennifer Ashton Weds Tom Werner: 'I Never Thought I'd Find Love Like This'
"When you're older, it doesn't take long to recognize when you've found your soul mate," says Dr. Jennifer Ashton of her new husband, businessman Tom Werner In a wedding for the ages, ABC News' Dr. Jennifer Ashton married prolific television producer and Boston Red Sox chairman Tom Werner in an intimate affair on Saturday. The wedding was attended by family and friends including Sara Gilbert, Donna Karan, Corey Gamble, Al Michaels, and George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth. "I'm so happy because I never thought I'd find love like this," says Ashton, 53, who...
Brooke Shields’ Daughter Grier, 16, Is Taller Than Her Mom As They Pose Together On Red Carpet
Less than a week after Halloween, Brooke Shields and her daughter, Grier Henchy, were in the Christmas spirit. Brooke, 57, and her 16-year-old daughter dressed in red and green, the colors of the holiday season and the new movie, Spirited. Brooke and Grier attended the New York City premiere of the Christmas-themed musical featuring Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds. The Suddenly Susan actress sported a red sequined dress with a scarlet bodice and a skirt the color of a deep crimson.
Kyle Chrisley Posts A Heartbreaking Birthday Message To Daughter Chloe
The Chrisley family, known best as the stars of the reality show "Chrisley Knows Best," have been put to the test in the last few years. Todd and Julie Chrisley, the patriarch and matriarch of the family, have been dealing with a slew of legal problems following their conviction for federal fraud charges. They are currently awaiting sentencing (via People).
These ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pros Are Married — To Each Other
'DWTS' has helped facilitate many relationships over the years. These 'DWTS' pros are married to others who perform on the same stage.
'Today' Fans Are Emotional As Savannah Guthrie Steps Away From The Show To Receive Special Honor
Savannah Guthrie has sparked concern from fans after she was noticeably absent from The Today Show on Thursday, October 20th, leading viewers of the top-rated morning show to speculate about her whereabouts. The absence comes after months of reports that the journalist has been feuding with her co-lead anchor Hoda Kotb. Although Guthrie recently called the rumors “silly” in an interview with ET during BravoCon last week, Today viewers are still sounding off online.
Scotty McCreery’s Baby Boy’s Name Explained
Scotty McCreery introduced his fans to Merrick Avery McCreery on Tuesday (Oct. 25). Wife Gabi delivered the baby boy on Oct. 24 at 4:34AM in Raleigh, N.C., and fans immediately noticed the unusual name choice. "I'm no longer the last male McCreery," the singer says, celebrating. Gabi's father is also...
Everything Alan Jackson Has Said About His Battle With Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease
Country superstar Alan Jackson has been battling Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease for more than a decade, but he didn't go public with his diagnosis until September 2021. "I have this neuropathy and neurological disease," the Country Music Hall of Fame member explained during a Today show interview at the time. "It's genetic that I inherited from my […]
Al B. Sure Walks In Hospital Gown In 1st Photo After Waking Up From 2 Month Coma: ‘Alive, Awake & On The Mend’
Al B. Sure is making great progress in his recovery after spending the past two months in a coma. The new jack swing icon, 54, shared an update on his treatment, revealing that he’d walked for the first time, in a tweet on Monday, October 31. The singer was seen wearing a hospital gown and walking alongside two nurses in the hospital, and it seemed like he was doing well.
Sheryl Underwood Celebrates 95-Lb. Weight Loss In Heels On ‘The Talk’: Before & After Pics
Sheryl Underwood is celebrating new beginnings! The host of The Talk marked both her 59th birthday and a nearly 100 pound weight loss on the Friday, October 28 episode by rocking a dress and heels on the show…for the very first time! To mark the occasion, Sheryl rocked a stunning purple midi dress with flutter sleeves and rocked a pair of excellent red heels. You can see her weight transformation in the purple dress in the on-set photo below. The dynamic TV personality also opened up to PEOPLE about her transformation. “I’ve worked really, really hard,” she told the outlet in an interview published the same day. She reportedly admits she enlisted the help of a dietician and personal trainer and got appetite suppression injections called Wegovy.
‘Bachelorette’ star welcomes sixth baby, born with Down syndrome
Emily Maynard Johnson, who starred on both the “Bachelor” and “Bachelorette” reality shows, has welcomed her sixth baby into the world — and he has Down syndrome. Maynard Johnson was well known before reality TV, thanks to her relationship with NASCAR driver Ricky Hendrick. The two were engaged, but Hendrick died tragically in an airplane crash in 2004. Maynard Johnson only learned afterward that she was pregnant, and gave birth to a little girl she called Ricki — named after her fiancé.
Tori Roloff Opens Up About Son Josiah as He Turns 6 Months Old: 'Hasn't Been the Easiest'
"Josiah is soooo happy when he's happy, and soooo not when he's not," the mom of three wrote on Sunday in an Instagram post to celebrate her youngest child's milestone Tori Roloff is opening up about her son Josiah as he reaches a new milestone. On Sunday, the Little People, Big World star candidly opened up about motherhood while simultaneously celebrating her baby turning 6 months old. Posting adorable photos of Josiah whom she shares with husband Zach Roloff, the mom of three wrote in the Instagram caption, "Some...
Jessica Simpson Rocks Her Famous Daisy Duke Shorts After Losing 100 Lbs.: Photos
Jessica Simpson proved once again that there’s never a bad time to rock a pair of Daisy Dukes! The Dukes of Hazzard beauty, 42, took to her official Instagram account for a fabulously leggy PHOTO POST on Wednesday, October 26th, showing off clothes from her famous fashion line — and highlighting her post-baby 100 lb weight loss. In the pic, the former MTV Newlyweds icon wore an oversized white and black striped sweater, super tiny Daisy Duke shorts, and a pair of heeled black and white booties. Jessica took a low pose in front of a retro motel, and accessorized with a black fedora and layered gold bangles. “Pop a Sidewalk Squat,” the mom of three captioned the pic. In an additional photo, which you can see HERE via The Daily Mail, Jess posed like a pro in a flirty standing position, showing off the same look.
Tamera Mowry-Housley Discusses The Strength of Her Marriage
No one wants to believe Tia and Tamera Mowry will be 44 in 2022. They can’t be, considering they’re still 16 and just found out they were twins when they were shopping at the mall with their adoptive mom and dad. Both are single and living a single-parent life, but they have the plan to move in together so the twins can be together and live the rest of their childhood together. They were so rudely robbed of that as kids when the adoption agency adopted them out separately, you know. Sorry, we are thinking of Tia and Tamera Mowry in their Sister, Sister days. Honestly, though, doesn’t everyone? They’re forever 16-year-old separated at-birth twins to those of us who grew up watching the 90s sitcom.
Gwen Stefani Slammed For 'The Voice' Look: 'The Lengths You’ll Go To Grasp For Attention Is Remarkable'
Eek! Gwen Stefani's outfit choice for the Halloween installment of The Voice had fans talking for all the wrong reasons. On Monday, October 31, the “Hollaback Girl” artist hit the stage of the long-running NBC singing competition series sporting a unique look, pairing what appears to be a patent leather crop tank top with a pair of blue jeans that freatured several flowy, cream-colored details — including a second ruched waistband.
Paris Hilton Says She’s Having A Baby Through IVF In 2023
Mother always knows best — well, most of the time. On Nov. 16, Paris Hilton revealed her family plans on social media after her mom Kathy Hilton said in an interview that she had been “trying and trying” to have a baby with her husband Carter Reum. According to her daughter, that’s not the case just yet.
John Travolta Calls Daughter Ella, 22, 'Something of Beauty' in Sweet Instagram Tribute
John Travolta is a proud dad. On Tuesday, the Grease star posted a sweet Instagram tribute to his 22-year-old daughter Ella Bleu, whom he shares with late wife Kelly Preston, featuring a selfie of the young actress with a cat. "Once in a while you have to post something of...
