Read full article on original website
Related
spectrumnews1.com
Officials: Georgia audit confirms secretary of state winner
ATLANTA (AP) — A hand count of random batches of votes in Georgia's recent election for secretary of state has confirmed Republican Brad Raffensperger's victory, state election officials said. The audit — required by state law — turned up a small difference in votes from the machine count used...
spectrumnews1.com
Ohio members of Congress react to Trump presidential campaign announcement
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Former president Donald Trump announced his intention to launch a third campaign for the presidency. Spectrum News Washington Bureau Report Taylor Popielarz spoke with multiple of Ohio’s members of Congress to get their feelings on the announcement.
spectrumnews1.com
Walker, Kemp campaign in Ga. together for the 1st time
SMYRNA, Ga. (AP) — Fresh off his commanding reelection, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp on Saturday played the role of dutiful Republican soldier as he campaigned for the first time alongside Senate hopeful Herschel Walker after spending months steering clear of his ticket-mate. The joint appearance reflects how important Kemp’s...
spectrumnews1.com
California governor set to release $1B for homelessness
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom agreed to release $1 billion in state homelessness funding he testily put on pause earlier this month, but only if local governments agree to step up the aggressiveness of their plans going forward to reduce the number of unhoused people in the state.
spectrumnews1.com
Alabama fails to complete lethal injection for 3rd time
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama's string of troubled lethal injections, which worsened late Thursday as prison workers aborted another execution because of a problem with intravenous lines, is unprecedented nationally, a group that tracks capital punishment said Friday. The uncompleted execution of Kenneth Eugene Smith was the state's second...
spectrumnews1.com
Nonprofit surprises Wisconsin Gold Star Family with mortgage payoff
KAUKAUNA, Wis. — A nonprofit organization has changed the lives of a fallen Wisconsin veteran and police officer’s family. The Tunnel to Towers Foundation has fully paid the mortgage on the Kaukauna, Wis. home of U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Dominic Hall. Foundation Chairman and CEO Frank Siller recently...
spectrumnews1.com
Marijuana advocate relieved by Kentucky medical cannabis order
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — More likely than not, you can find CJ Carter with clippers in hand at his Louisville barber shop, Barbers R Us. Carter described how his experiences as a youth set him on the road to becoming a barber. “My mother was a beautician, so she would cut my hair and she would give me a chili bowl cut. She wouldn’t give me no hairline or anything. In the fourth grade I had enough and picked up the clippers,” Carter said.
spectrumnews1.com
Renovated hotels provide safe haven for people dealing with homelessness
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Dealing with the issues of housing affordability and homelessness has been the focus of Gov. Gavin Newsom since he took office. While the population of homeless individuals has grown over the last few years, California has rolled out successful programs to get people off the street.
spectrumnews1.com
Hemp store owner glad delta-8 regulations coming to Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Small business owners who sell hemp products received good news this week from Gov. Andy Beshear; through an executive order, he’s mandating the sale and packaging of delta-8. Dee Dee Taylor is the owner of 502 Hemp and Wellness Center, who is one of the people celebrating the action by Beshear. “I think it is great,” Taylor said.
spectrumnews1.com
AAA expects nearly 55 million people to travel for Thanksgiving
OHIO — Thanksgiving travel is projected to hit near pre-pandemic levels this year, according to the American Automobile Association (AAA). In Ohio, 1.9 million people are expected to travel by car for Thanksgiving, according to AAA. AAA says best travel times are before 8 a.m. on Wednesday and before...
spectrumnews1.com
Wisconsinites share deer hunting experiences on first day of 2022 gun deer hunting season
ERIN, Wis. — With their orange gear in tow, Wisconsinites took to the woods on Saturday for the beginning of the 2022 nine-day gun deer hunting season. Aaron Rusch of Richfield, Wis. started his hunt bright and early in Washington County. It didn’t take long for him to accomplish something he had never done before.
spectrumnews1.com
High School Blitz: Highlights, analysis from regional finals of OHSAA playoffs
OHIO — The Ohio High School Athletic Association football tournament continued Friday night across the state. The playoffs will culminate with the state finals on Dec. 1-3 in Canton, Ohio. What You Need To Know. The OHSAA playoffs regional finals were held on Friday night. The playoffs run through...
spectrumnews1.com
Diesel trucks in California could soon be a thing of the past
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Since 1991, Anthony Bridgeforth has been racking miles on big rigs transporting goods around the state. His fascination with trucks started from a young age. What You Need To Know. The California Air Resources Board is considering and working through a proposal that would ban the...
spectrumnews1.com
LASD: Cadet injured by SUV in ‘grave condition’
WHITTIER, Calif. (CNS) — One of the four Los Angeles County law enforcement cadets critically injured by an SUV while on a training run in South Whittier last Wednesday has suffered setbacks and is in "grave condition," sheriff's officials said Sunday. The cadet was identified as Alejandro Martinez by...
Comments / 0