Love it or hate it, winter is right around the corner! Being the hardy, outdoor loving Minnesotans we are, the cold and snow does not make us run indoors. If you need some inspiration or fun ideas to get outside and enjoy the brisk air, check out our next series of Minnesota Outdoors Skills and Stewardship webinars! From hunting rabbits to ice fishing to dog sledding, we showcase some great ways to enjoy Minnesota winters during webinars hosted by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. Upcoming webinars are scheduled every Wednesday at noon through the winter. The courses are free, but participants are required to pre-register. Winter series topics are as follows and the registration page for the webinars is available on the DNR website.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO