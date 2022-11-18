ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Channel 3000

Warhawks fall silent in third quarter, end season with loss to Aurora

WHITEWATER, Wis. — UW-Whitewater’s postseason ended before it truly had a chance to begin. The Warhawks came up short on Saturday, falling to Aurora University at Perkins Stadium, 33-28. The loss brings Whitewater’s season to an end in the first round of the NCAA Div. III Championship.
AURORA, IL
WLBT

The End Zone: Oak Forest wins first state championship since 2014

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Oak Forest Academy Yellowjackets once again haunted the dreams of the Simpson Academy Cougars in postseason play to claim the MAIS 5A State Championship trophy in WLBT’s Game of the Week. To see the full list of scores, click here. Oak Forest (La.) (10-3)...
MENDENHALL, MS
fox32chicago.com

Car vs. semi crash in Aurora causes road closure

CHICAGO - A semi and a car collided in Aurora Friday morning leaving one road closed and a few people injured, police say. Aurora police tweeted that North Eola Road was shut down between Ferry Road and Butterfield Road after a crash involving a semi and a car around 7 a.m.
AURORA, IL
warricknews.com

Future south suburban gaming destination named 'official casino' of Chicago Bulls

EAST HAZEL CREST — The south suburban casino in Cook County, Illinois, probably won't open until at least 2024, but it's already teaming up with a Chicago institution. Wind Creek Hospitality announced Thursday that it has inked a multiyear partnership with the Chicago Bulls designating the Wind Creek Chicago Southland Casino and Resort as the "official casino" of the pro basketball team.
CHICAGO, IL
govst.edu

Governors State University mourns the loss of Jaguar Chasatte Simeon

It is with a heavy heart that I announce the passing of one of our Governors State University students. GSU senior and political science major Chasatte Simeon was killed in a vehicular accident in Chicago, IL on November 16, 2022. Chasatte joined the GSU community as a first-year student in 2019 and was slated for graduation in 2023. In addition to her academic pursuits, she was very active across campus as a member of the GSU dance company and a Center for Junior Year peer mentor.
UNIVERSITY PARK, IL
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Four major new warehouse projects underway along I-94 corridor, including two in Kenosha County

Chicago-based HSA Commercial Real Estate announced Friday it has started construction on four warehouses totaling 1.9 million square feet along the Interstate 94 corridor, between the Chicago and Milwaukee metros, including two in Kenosha County. The buildings include one in northern Illinois and three in southeast Wisconsin. All are being...
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
NBC Chicago

At Least 7 Injured, 3 Seriously, in Multi-Vehicle Crash on Chicago's Near South Side

At least seven people were injured, three seriously, in a collision involving multiple vehicles on Chicago's Near South Side, authorities said. The crash was reported before 8:30 p.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of South Michigan Avenue near East 14th Street. Three adults were critically injured and rushed to area hospitals, authorities stated. Two additional adults sustained non-critical injuries.
CHICAGO, IL
thesouthlandjournal.com

‘No Slopes, No Ski Masks’: Tio Hardiman Calls for Ban on Ski Masks

‘No Slopes, No Ski Masks’: Tio Hardiman Calls for Ban on Ski Masks (Chicago, IL) — Since early 2020, with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, masks have become commonplace in Chicago and much of the world. Mask mandates, however useful in helping to slow the spread of COVID, have bred a lackadaisical attitude toward face coverings. People are no longer alarmed as they had been in years past when seeing a person wearing a face-covering strolling toward them. Experts say that this has led to a comfort among criminals who are walking freely while concealing their identities with an obviously brazen attitude. According to nonviolence activist and Executive Director of Violence Interrupters Tio Hardiman, this needs to stop and Illinois should to join other states in banning ski masks.
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Boy, 16, shot on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO - A teenage boy was shot and hospitalized Friday morning in the Austin neighborhood. The 16-year-old was outside just before noon in the 1500 block of North Lockwood Avenue when a gunman approached and started shooting, according to Chicago police. The boy suffered a gunshot wound to the leg...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Man charged in South Loop double murder

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Bolingbrook man has been charged with killing two people in September in the South Loop.Police said 56-year-old Andre Nelson was arrested Thursday after he was identified as the gunman who shot and killed two men, ages 30 and 40, in front of Windy City Ribs & Whiskey, 67 E. Cermak Rd., on Sept. 10.Police said the men were on the sidewalk when shots were fired.  Nelson has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder.He is due to appear in bond court Friday afternoon.
CHICAGO, IL
