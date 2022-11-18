Read full article on original website
Warhawks fall silent in third quarter, end season with loss to Aurora
WHITEWATER, Wis. — UW-Whitewater’s postseason ended before it truly had a chance to begin. The Warhawks came up short on Saturday, falling to Aurora University at Perkins Stadium, 33-28. The loss brings Whitewater’s season to an end in the first round of the NCAA Div. III Championship.
Photos: Lincoln-Way East beats Glenbard West in Illinois Class 8A semifinal
The top-seeded Lincoln-Way East football team is headed to the Illinois Class 8A championship game. The Griffins defeated No. 5 seed Glenbard West 31-7 in the Class 8A semifinals on Saturday afternoon to clinch their spot in next week's championship game in Champaign. The No. 4 team in ...
Suburban 90-Year-0ld Recently Bowled a Perfect 300, And It Wasn't His First Time
Jack Lippert's interest in bowling began in the 1940s when he got a job at a bowling alley near his home on Chicago's North Side. "I became a pin boy to make money...I thought," he explained. "I was there, so I could bowl for free, so I started bowling, and I’ve been bowling ever since."
The End Zone: Oak Forest wins first state championship since 2014
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Oak Forest Academy Yellowjackets once again haunted the dreams of the Simpson Academy Cougars in postseason play to claim the MAIS 5A State Championship trophy in WLBT’s Game of the Week. To see the full list of scores, click here. Oak Forest (La.) (10-3)...
Frankfort, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Frankfort. The Glenbard West High School football team will have a game with Lincoln-Way East High School on November 19, 2022, 11:00:00. The Mount Carmel High School - Chicago football team will have a game with St. Rita High School on November 19, 2022, 14:00:00.
Former Wheaton Warrenville South star athlete gives gift of life after deadly fall
Declin Ermer is being remembered for his personality and his life-saving gifts.
Chicago to Detroit Saturday? There’s a safer route and a very dangerous route
Heavy lake effect snow is going to continue Saturday, Saturday night and Sunday morning. There is definitely a best choice for routes to drive to and from Chicago to Detroit. Here’s the route. The fastest route from Detroit to Chicago is usually I-94. This will be a very dangerous...
Car vs. semi crash in Aurora causes road closure
CHICAGO - A semi and a car collided in Aurora Friday morning leaving one road closed and a few people injured, police say. Aurora police tweeted that North Eola Road was shut down between Ferry Road and Butterfield Road after a crash involving a semi and a car around 7 a.m.
Future south suburban gaming destination named 'official casino' of Chicago Bulls
EAST HAZEL CREST — The south suburban casino in Cook County, Illinois, probably won't open until at least 2024, but it's already teaming up with a Chicago institution. Wind Creek Hospitality announced Thursday that it has inked a multiyear partnership with the Chicago Bulls designating the Wind Creek Chicago Southland Casino and Resort as the "official casino" of the pro basketball team.
Governors State University mourns the loss of Jaguar Chasatte Simeon
It is with a heavy heart that I announce the passing of one of our Governors State University students. GSU senior and political science major Chasatte Simeon was killed in a vehicular accident in Chicago, IL on November 16, 2022. Chasatte joined the GSU community as a first-year student in 2019 and was slated for graduation in 2023. In addition to her academic pursuits, she was very active across campus as a member of the GSU dance company and a Center for Junior Year peer mentor.
Four major new warehouse projects underway along I-94 corridor, including two in Kenosha County
Chicago-based HSA Commercial Real Estate announced Friday it has started construction on four warehouses totaling 1.9 million square feet along the Interstate 94 corridor, between the Chicago and Milwaukee metros, including two in Kenosha County. The buildings include one in northern Illinois and three in southeast Wisconsin. All are being...
Two more couples robbed while walking in Lincoln Park overnight as North Side hold-up surge continues
Chicago — Armed robbers targeted two couples in separate crimes as the victims walked in Lincoln Park early Sunday morning, Chicago police said. The holdups are the latest in a string of robberies that have happened almost every night on the North Side and downtown since Monday. In the...
Hit-and-run crash: Pedestrian struck by vehicle in River North crosswalk, Chicago police say
Someone struck a pedestrian with their vehicle in a River North crosswalk before fleeing the scene, Chicago police said.
Perry’s Steakhouse and Grille Opening in Vernon Hills
The company is also opening a new location in Richmond, Virginia
At Least 7 Injured, 3 Seriously, in Multi-Vehicle Crash on Chicago's Near South Side
At least seven people were injured, three seriously, in a collision involving multiple vehicles on Chicago's Near South Side, authorities said. The crash was reported before 8:30 p.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of South Michigan Avenue near East 14th Street. Three adults were critically injured and rushed to area hospitals, authorities stated. Two additional adults sustained non-critical injuries.
‘No Slopes, No Ski Masks’: Tio Hardiman Calls for Ban on Ski Masks
‘No Slopes, No Ski Masks’: Tio Hardiman Calls for Ban on Ski Masks (Chicago, IL) — Since early 2020, with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, masks have become commonplace in Chicago and much of the world. Mask mandates, however useful in helping to slow the spread of COVID, have bred a lackadaisical attitude toward face coverings. People are no longer alarmed as they had been in years past when seeing a person wearing a face-covering strolling toward them. Experts say that this has led to a comfort among criminals who are walking freely while concealing their identities with an obviously brazen attitude. According to nonviolence activist and Executive Director of Violence Interrupters Tio Hardiman, this needs to stop and Illinois should to join other states in banning ski masks.
Police officer killed in Mercy Hospital Chicago shooting honored in CPD remembrance roll call
Chicago Police Officer Samuel Jimenez had only been a full-fledged officer for a few months when he was shot and killed while responding to a domestic disturbance outside of Chicago's Mercy Hospital.
Human remains discovered near the Des Plaines River in Libertyville
Police in Libertyville announced an investigation after someone discovered human remains Saturday morning. Officers confirmed there were human remains, and a K9 with the Lake County Sheriff found more skeletal remains in a wooded area nearby.
Boy, 16, shot on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - A teenage boy was shot and hospitalized Friday morning in the Austin neighborhood. The 16-year-old was outside just before noon in the 1500 block of North Lockwood Avenue when a gunman approached and started shooting, according to Chicago police. The boy suffered a gunshot wound to the leg...
Man charged in South Loop double murder
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Bolingbrook man has been charged with killing two people in September in the South Loop.Police said 56-year-old Andre Nelson was arrested Thursday after he was identified as the gunman who shot and killed two men, ages 30 and 40, in front of Windy City Ribs & Whiskey, 67 E. Cermak Rd., on Sept. 10.Police said the men were on the sidewalk when shots were fired. Nelson has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder.He is due to appear in bond court Friday afternoon.
