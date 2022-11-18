ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Vicky Graham
3d ago

So, why demand women have children they do not want & cannot afford? Anti-abortion Zealots are all gooey-eyed about Fetuses. Insist all be born. Among the worst things that can happen to an infant is to be born into a home that does not want them; "doubly worse" if that home is one of poverty. Unwanted, underprivileged children do not often grow into solid, well educated, hard working, productive law-abiding citizens. Many become sullen, resentful, semi literate, non-productive and outright dangerous. The Far Right makes no sense in this double think. Let the people who don't WANT children, NOT have them!

Vicky Graham
3d ago

It doesn't matter when life begins. The entire argument is a red herring, a distraction, a subjective and unwinnable argument that couldn't matter less. No one has the right to use your body, against your will, not even to save their life or the life of another person. That's it. That's the argument. You cannot be forced to donate blood, marrow or organs, even as thousands die each year on waiting lists. They cannot even harvest your organs after death without your explicit written, pre-mortem permission. Denying women the right to any medical treatment means that they have less bodily autonomy than a corpse.

MinnPost

A rare bias-enhanced charge for attempted salsa assault in Waite Park

At MPR News, Kirsti Marohn says a recent incident in Waite Park sparked a bias-enhanced charge, though “Minnesota doesn’t have a specific hate crime law. But it does allow prosecutors to pursue harsher penalties for certain crimes committed because of the victim’s race, gender, religion or sexual orientation. Reports of hate crimes have been on the rise in Minnesota and across the U.S. But advocacy groups say the actual number is likely much higher, and want action to address obstacles to reporting and prosecuting hate crimes. In 2016, the Legislature passed an increased penalty for felony assault motivated by bias. However, as of Oct. 21, the enhanced charge had been filed fewer than two dozen times statewide, according to data from the Minnesota court system.”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Minnesota Reformer

Hennepin County prosecutor’s Brady memo falls short

In our August commentary, we outlined a few basic steps to improve Brady disclosure, which is the constitutional requirement that prosecutors fully disclose all evidence relevant to the defense. The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office’s recently released Brady policy does not pass constitutional muster and fails to take the steps needed to ensure justice for defendants […] The post Hennepin County prosecutor’s Brady memo falls short appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
Minnesota Daily

Students demand closure of local crisis pregnancy centers

University of Minnesota students and community activists gathered in front of a crisis pregnancy center (CPC) near campus Nov. 11 to advocate for better abortion care services on campus. The University’s chapter of Students for a Democratic Society (SDS) organized the protest to speak out against crisis pregnancy centers like...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Roger Marsh

Minnesota witness says glowing disc hovered over state prison facility

Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Minnesota witness at Bayport reported watching and photographing a disc-shaped object hovering over the Stillwater state prison facility that appeared to be tapping into the prison’s power source at about 1 a.m. on February 19, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota Reformer

What labor unions want from a Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party trifecta

In his victory speech on election night, Gov. Tim Walz acknowledged his union backers and the legacy that’s in the name of his party: Democratic-Farmer-Labor. “This is a union state,” he said. Labor unions spent millions to secure Walz’s re-election and help his party take control of the House and Senate for the first time […] The post What labor unions want from a Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party trifecta appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

Minnesota events will honor transgender people killed this year across U.S.

On Thursday, Minneapolis City Council Member Jason Chavez announced an honorary resolution observing Transgender Day of Remembrance. “Transgender Day of Remembrance is also observed as Transgender Day of Resilience to celebrate the resilience and power of trans and gender-nonconforming people still living, fighting for their safety and protecting each other,” Chavez said during the council meeting. “Transgender and gender-nonconforming people deserve the resources and protections necessary to be celebrated in life, not only death.”
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

School resource officers: How George Floyd's murder led to drastic changes in Minnesota

COON RAPIDS, Minn. -- Safety and security of our children at school: It's part of a broader CBS News investigation on police officers in our schools.WCCO's Jonah Kaplan digs into the data for Minnesota, and how our own recent history has led to some drastic changes.The bowtie is a nice touch, even if it doesn't totally distract from his badge and gun. Detective Geoff Neumann is the student resource officer at Coon Rapids High School. "I don't try to take attention away from the badge. The badge is who we are at school," he said.Neumann is one of 12 SROs working...
COON RAPIDS, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

This Is the Largest Military Base in Minnesota

The U.S. defense budget - by far the largest of any country in the world - is the subject of regular controversy. But while multi-billion dollar weapons development programs that blow past budgets and deadlines will always be subject to political scrutiny, much of America's annual military spending is less controversial. Nearly one-quarter of the $718 billion in U.S. military spending in fiscal 2021 went to pay and retirement benefits of service members. (Here is a look at the failed weapons the U.S. wasted the most money on.)
MINNESOTA STATE
Sasquatch 107.7

Rural Minnesota Man Sentenced For Murdering Father, Torching Home

Le Center, MN (KROC-AM News) - A south-central Minnesota man has been sentenced to more than 25 years in prison for the murder of his father. 27-year-old Hardy Wills-Traxler earlier entered a guilty plea to a second-degree murder charge connected to the death of 64-year-old Bruce Traxler in late January of last year. In exchange for the guilty plea, prosecutors in LeSueur County dismissed an arson charge.
LE CENTER, MN
KARE 11

Life Center distributes meals to local homeless community

MINNEAPOLIS — Homeless outreach teams said the population they are trying to help is struggling with the early cold. Life Center served some of them at their annual Thanksgiving Outreach event, where they gave out warm meals, free turkeys, and held a service. “I think there's we're seeing homeless...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

V3 Center enters new phase

MINNEAPOLIS — The term "fitness center" falls short when it comes to describing the hopes and dreams surrounding the V3 Center, which will soon take shape on this city's northside. Governor Tim Walz, local leaders, and key players who've worked for years to take the health and wellness center...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Flu outbreaks in schools the worst in 5 years

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Flu season is back with a vengeance this year. Hospitalizations are up and outbreaks are closing some schools, all earlier than in years past."It was really backed up, we were supposed to get it like 40 minutes sooner," high school student Hal Weilandgruber said.After waiting, Weilandgruber got his flu shot at CVS Pharmacy in St. Paul Saturday. He's a sophomore at Roseville High School where he said many of his classmates and teachers have been out sick."We've had like eight substitutes," he said.MORE: "Gang up" of RSV, flu and short staffing create staggering waits at metro clinics,...
SAINT PAUL, MN
willmarradio.com

More than 150 former Minneapolis Police Officers collect workers comp after death of Floyd

(Minneapolis, MN) -- More than 150 former Minneapolis police officers have collected a combined nearly 26 million dollars in worker's compensations settlements since George Floyd's death. That comes out to around 167-thousand dollars per officer. The hundreds of officers left the force in the years following Floyd's death, claiming post-traumatic stress disorder and collected disability benefits.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KROC News

CEO says Iron Range Mine Running Out of Ore

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The CEO of Cleveland-Cliffs says an iron ore mine in northern Minnesota will close in a few years if it doesn’t get mineral rights from a nearby project that hasn't been completed. Hibbing Taconite, which is owned by Cleveland-Cliffs, is expected to run out of...
HIBBING, MN

