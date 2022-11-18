Read full article on original website
WSFA
Montgomery organization holds turkey giveaway despite inflation
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Inflation on a Thanksgiving staple has caused an increased need for turkeys this year. Women in Training, Inc. held its third annual turkey giveaway in Montgomery Saturday as they aimed to relieve financial burdens from families in need. Community outreach director Dr. LaKeshia Thomas said higher...
selmasun.com
Selma Housing Authority to hold Thanksgiving food drive
Selma Housing Authority (SHA) will hold a Thanksgiving food drive on Nov. 21 at 11 a.m. SHA will give away 100 turkeys. One turkey will be given to each vehicle. The food drive will be held at SHA's location 444 Washington Street in Selma.
wbrc.com
TS Police Support League gives away 1,500 frozen turkeys
EUTAW, Ala. (WBRC) - Over a thousand frozen turkeys were given away in Eutaw on Saturday ahead of Thursday’s Thanksgiving holiday. The fourth annual Great Turkey Giveaway was held by TS Police Support League, Inc. (TSPSL), in partnership with Greene County Sheriff Jonathan Benison. 1,500 turkeys were given away in the jail parking lot at a cost of over $43,000.
selmasun.com
Selma officer wants to bring candy factory back to life as venue for kids and cops
A Selma police officer is bringing the old candy factory back to life as an event and recreation center for young people. . “I started working in law enforcement in 2018,” Lewis Atkins said. “I was working in the Dallas County Jail. I noticed it was teenagers I was processing, kids from 16 to 19 years old.”
coaster101.com
Lagoon Announces State-of-the-Art Attraction “Over 7 Years in the Making”
After a six day countdown of teases, Lagoon Park officially announced their new-for-2023 state-of-the-art attraction, Primordial. This interactive coaster has been under development and construction for over seven years. After waiting so long, the anticipation couldn’t be higher, especially as the park promises “a ride experience like you have never seen.” However, not much other detail was released, keeping the complete ride experience shrouded in mystery after all these years still. Check out a short teaser video of Primordial from Lagoon:
WSFA
Nonprofit hosts sleep out in Montgomery for homelessness awareness
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Nov. 12 through Nov. 20 is National Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week. Mid-Alabama Coalition for the Homeless is trying to bring awareness to the issue by having people spend the night outside their homes in their cars, in tents and on the ground. Food and home...
WSFA
Medical Advocacy & Outreach faces bankruptcy, turns assets over to fellow nonprofit
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Medical Advocacy and Outreach (MAO) is facing severe financial hardship, forcing them to turn over their assets to another non-profit healthcare company. Formerly known as Montgomery AIDS Outreach, MAO has a long history of providing quality health and wellness services to those living with HIV, AIDS,...
WSFA
2 injured in Saturday Montgomery shooting
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating an early Saturday morning shooting that left two people injured. According to police, units responded to the 1300 block of Dalraida Road around 1:30 a.m. Saturday in reference to a person shot. There, authorities said a man was found with a gunshot wound and taken to a local hospital for treatment.
selmasun.com
Health concerns lead to closing of Swift Drug after 106 years
After 106 years of serving Selma and surrounding areas, Swift Drug is closing its doors for good. “I’ve been here 50 years, and I’ve enjoyed every minute of it,” current owner Buddy Swift said. But he said heath concerns are forcing him to close the store on Broad Street.
Alabama: Head-on collision claims three lives
WSFA
Fire rips through abandoned Montgomery hotel
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An overnight fire caused a significant amount of damage to an abandoned Montgomery hotel. It happened at the former Country Inn & Suites on Carmichael Road near the Eastern Boulevard. Montgomery Fire & Rescue said they responded to the incident around 3 a.m. Sunday. Fire officials...
WSFA
Winter Weather Awareness Week: Our annual chance of snow
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Snow is a rarity here in Central Alabama. We know that. It just doesn’t happen that often. But the simple fact that it can happen keeps snow-lovers and us meteorologists on their toes each winter. It’s very difficult to pretty much impossible to project if...
alabamanews.net
Three People Killed in Montgomery County Crash
WALA-TV FOX10
77-year-old man who went missing found safe in Camden, AL
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department seeks the public’s help in locating a missing man who they say has dementia and is easily confused. Elliott Jackson Sr., 77, is from Pascagoula, Miss., and was in Mobile visiting family members with a relative, police said. He was last seen Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in the 100 block of Belsaw Avenue, sitting in a silver Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck with tinted windows and a hard black cover over the bed of the truck.
WSFA
1 dead, 1 injured in head-on crash near Selma
DALLAS COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - One person is dead and another was injured after a Saturday night crash in Dallas County. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said the incident happened around 11 p.m. on Hwy. 80 near mile marker 77, about four miles west of Selma. Authorities said 44-year-old Carlton...
alabamanews.net
Seven Juveniles Charged in a String of Fires in Selma
Several juveniles in Selma find themselves facing felony charges. They’re suspects in a recent rash of fires in the city. District Attorney Michael Jackson says a total of seven juveniles are accused of setting three separate fires. The first fire happened at the Selma Wal-Mart. Authorities say four juveniles...
WSFA
2 indicted in 2018 Montgomery County murder
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two men have been indicted in a Montgomery County murder investigation. Howard James Smith Jr. and Cashawon Deon Smith are both charged with murder in the shooting death of 37-year-old LaBrandon Tatum. Tatum’s body was found in September 2018 at the site of what used to...
Three people killed in head-on collision on Alabama highway
wtvy.com
5 dead in Montgomery crash involving 18-wheeler
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating a two-vehicle crash involving an 18-wheeler that left five people dead early Friday morning. According to Montgomery Police Cpl. Tina McGriff, authorities responded to the scene at Interstate 65 North at W. South Blvd. around 12:30 a.m. There, officers found a 2021 Toyota Corolla and a commercial vehicle.
BREAKING: Demopolis Police Critically Injure Robbery Suspect in Thursday Gunfight
A robbery suspect was critically wounded by police in West Alabama Thursday after he allegedly opened fire on officers attempting to arrest him. Rex Flowers, the chief of the Demopolis Police Department, said in a post on Facebook that officers attempted to pull over a vehicle from the state of Georgia at 10:30 Thursday morning.
