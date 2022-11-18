After a six day countdown of teases, Lagoon Park officially announced their new-for-2023 state-of-the-art attraction, Primordial. This interactive coaster has been under development and construction for over seven years. After waiting so long, the anticipation couldn’t be higher, especially as the park promises “a ride experience like you have never seen.” However, not much other detail was released, keeping the complete ride experience shrouded in mystery after all these years still. Check out a short teaser video of Primordial from Lagoon:

