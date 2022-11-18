ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Meteor shower to appear above Kansas, here’s when

By Matthew Self
KSN News
KSN News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SQFcz_0jF7AZ7m00

TOPEKA, Kan. ( KSNT ) — Nocturnal Kansans willing to withstand the cold will have the opportunity to see a meteor shower on Thursday night and Friday morning.

KSNT spoke with Brenda Culbertson, a Solar System Ambassador with the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), about the upcoming Leonid Meteor shower. Appearing annually, this meteor shower is so named because the meteors seem to come from a single point, called the radiant, originating in the constellation Leo.

The time to view the meteor shower in Kansas will be during the nighttime hours of Nov. 17 and the early morning hours of Nov. 18, according to Culbertson. The shower will peak at 5 a.m. CST when Leo is the highest in the sky for Northeast Kansas. However, meteors can still be seen at night at any time from Nov. 6 to Nov. 30.

Holiday events and activities across Kansas

While viewers may be able to catch sight of the brighter meteors from within city limits, it is best to seek a location away from bright lights to spot the fainter meteors, Culbertson said.

“From a dark location, observers should expect to see up to 15 meteors per hour, but realistically, fewer should be expected,” Culbertson said. “Some will be too faint for people to notice.”

KSNT’s own Meteorologist Matt Miller gave an update on expected viewing conditions for the shower.

“The cloud cover will be an issue for most areas in the middle of the night, but clouds will start to clear from north to south toward morning,” Miller said. “So, the best odds of seeing the meteors will be over the northern counties of the area.”

Culbertson said the meteors come from a comet called Tempel-Tuttle. This comet orbits the sun every 33 years and is named after Ernst Tempel and Horace Tuttle, who spotted it in 1865, according to NASA.

Culbertson and NASA recommend the following advice for viewers:

  • To find the constellation Leo, look for a backward question mark.
  • Find an area well away from city/streetlights.
  • Be prepared for winter temperatures.
  • Orient yourself with your feet toward the east, lie flat on your back and look up.
  • Give your eyes around 30 minutes to adapt to the dark.
How a Kansas ghost town got its name

The Leonid Meteor shower produces bright but also colorful meteors that travel quickly across the sky, according to NASA. The meteors travel at speeds of 44 miles per second and are considered to be some of the fastest meteors.

NASA reports that every 33 years, viewers can see a Leonid storm which can peak with hundreds to thousands of meteors per hour, depending on one’s location. A storm recorded in 1966 saw thousands of meteors per minute streaking across the sky with such frequency that it was likened to rain. The last Leonid storm was recorded in 2002.

For more information on the upcoming shower, click here.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
Four States Home Page

Kansas Regional Weather for 11/19/22

We are in for a very cold night tonight. Low temperatures will be in the upper teens with wind chill near 12. It will stay below average through the weekend, too. We do see a warming trend next week though. Highs will easily be in the 50s. Future cast shows another shot of colder air […]
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Public Radio

KPR Presents: Kansas 1972, Through the Camera's Lens

How did Kansas photographers in the early 1970s engage with Kansas and Kansans in their work? Terry Evans used her camera to capture the stories of Kansans, especially in rural spaces, who were experiencing the effects of social and economic change. And Gordon Parks used the camera’s perspective to work through his complicated relationship with Kansas. It's the latest episode of "Kansas 1972," produced by Kara Heitz.
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

Powerball $92.9 million jackpot won in Kansas

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The winning Powerball jackpot was hit on Saturday night in northeast Kansas. The winning $92,900,000 jackpot ticket was sold in one of the counties in northeast Kansas. The Nov. 19 drawing was 7-28-62-63-64 Powerball 10. The earnings have a $47,309,601 cash option. This is the first time since 2012 that the jackpot […]
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Kansas, western Missouri at low risk for insufficient electrical supply this winter

The electrical grid that covers Kansas and western Missouri is expected to have plenty of power to keep up with demand this winter. But in the event of severe weather, the St. Louis area could be at risk.  The North American Electric Reliability Corporation released its winter outlook Thursday assessing potential vulnerabilities to the grid. […] The post Kansas, western Missouri at low risk for insufficient electrical supply this winter appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

Exploring Outdoors Kansas: Does it, or doesn’t it?

I first learned to hunt deer with a group of neighbors where I grew-up in Ohio. We all had our favorite stands or places to sit for the first couple days of deer season, then if we hadn’t yet harvested a deer, we would get together as a group to move deer through a wood-lot somewhere towards waiting hunters.
KANSAS STATE
KWCH.com

Kansas delegates condemn listing of lesser prairie chicken as threatened species

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Delegates representing Kansas in Washington, D.C. are speaking out against the Biden administration’s recent decision to list the lesser prairie chicken under the Endangered Species Act. “This decision threatens to place unnecessary restrictions on farmers, ranchers, and energy producers,” said Senator Jerry Moran. “Kansas and...
KANSAS STATE
Salina Post

Powerball $92.9 million winning ticket sold in Kansas

TOPEKA —The Powerball jackpot was hit in Kansas on Saturday night for the first time since 2012! The winning numbers in the November 19 Powerball drawing were 7 – 28 – 62 – 63 – 64 Powerball 10. The grand prize jackpot in the drawing was $92,900,000 for the annuity option or $47,309,601 for the cash option, according to a media release from the Kansas Lottery.
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

Kansans dispose nearly 8,000 pounds of unwanted medicines

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – On Friday, Kansas Attorney General, Derek Schmidt, shared Kansans safely disposed of nearly 8,000 pounds of unused medicines at the end of October. The disposal was for National Drug Take Back Day on Oct. 29. Kansas Law Enforcement officers collected 7,966 pounds of medicines at 137 locations. Schmidt said more than […]
KANSAS STATE
KWCH.com

Kansas game wardens investigate poached antelope

LANE COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas game wardens are investigating after they found two antelope that had been shot and laid out in a winter field. The animals were found over the weekend on the Lane/Ness county road just north of K-4 Highway in Lane County, game wardens said. One...
LANE COUNTY, KS
adastraradio.com

Congratulations to the Kansas Winners in the 2022 National Wheat Yield Contest

MANHATTAN, Kan. – While triple-digit yields may have seemed impossible during this year’s drought, Kansas wheat producers exemplified how the right combination of genetics, management and luck pay off with the winning entries in the 2022 National Wheat Yield Contest. National and state winners were recently released by the National Wheat Foundation, which has organized the competition for the past seven years.
KANSAS STATE
fourstateshomepage.com

Southeast KS man still missing after nearly three years

Cold case files website highlights several missing people in Kansas. INDEPENDENCE, Kan. — A cold case file from Southeast Kansas is highlighted by a website that tells the story of those who are still reported as missing or were murdered. The website, “The Vivid Faces of the Vanished,” tells the stories of missing and murdered minorities and real stories about everyday life situations. Their readers are invited to submit tips on cases, suggest new and cold cases, and submit their real-life stories to share. One recent post, called “What Happened To These Missing Adults And Children In Kansas” shares the story of Detreck Julian Foster, an Independence, Kansas man who went missing in April of 2020 at the age of 37.
INDEPENDENCE, KS
columbusnews-report.com

Kansas deer herd decimated by EHD

The Eastern Kansas white tailed deer herd has been decreased nearly 50 percent by Epizootic hemorrhagic disease. EHD is a hemorrhagic disease caused by a virus and spread by the bite of a midge or small fly, usually during the late summer or early fall, when the midge becomes active. This virus is not transmissible to humans. The virus is not known to be transmissible from an infected deer to…
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

KSN News

28K+
Followers
19K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy