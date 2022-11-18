Read full article on original website
College football world reacts to brutal injury to Heisman favorite
The No.5 ranked Tennessee Volunteers have been led by senior quarterback Hendon Hooker all season. Unfortunately, the star quarterback suffered what looks to be a serious knee injury in their matchup against the South Carolina Gamecocks on Saturday. The injury occurred in the fourth quarter on a designed option play for Hooker. While running the Read more... The post College football world reacts to brutal injury to Heisman favorite appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Lane Kiffin Has Brutally Honest Admission On Auburn Job
Ole Miss' Lane Kiffin is very much aware of the speculation of that he could be a top target for the Auburn job once the season concludes. And after Saturday's beatdown loss, the 47-year-old attempted to address those rumors. Telling 247Sports:. Like I said, I love being here. I mean,...
KWTX
Kanye West canceled at Texas A&M: Aggies football team will no longer play ‘Power’ during home games
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KWTX & AP) - Texas A&M University Director of Athletics Ross Bjork has confirmed to KBTX Reporter Conner Beene that the Aggies football team will no longer play Kanye West’s “Power” during home games in the wake of the embattled rapper’s controversial anti-semitic remarks.
Charles Barkley: Hire Deion Sanders as Auburn football coach for star power vs Nick Saban
Jackson State football coach Deion Sanders' name has been mentioned for almost every vacancy. Now his good friend Charles Barkley has weighed in. Barkley appeared on "The Next Round" podcast Thursday with co-hosts Lance Taylor, Ryan Brown and Jim Dunaway, and commented on college football job openings and where Sanders might end up.
SEC Program's Home Crowd After Halftime Is Embarrassing
The Texas A&M Aggies' 2022 season has been an overwhelming embarrassment. That embarrassment continued in a big way on Saturday afternoon. After notching just a 10-3 halftime lead over UMass in College Station, the crowd at Kyle Field almost completely cleared out of the stadium. The SEC program had almost...
Grandpa Falls to His Death in Skydiving Accident at Tennessee Football Game
Tragedy struck in front of hundreds of shocked onlookers at a Tennessee high school football game on Friday when Richard Sheffield, 55, fell from the sky and to his death during a brutal skydiving accident. Sheffield was due for a stunt landing with his skydiving troupe JumpTN at Washington County’s annual Musket Bowl—a game between rival teams from David Crockett and Daniel Boone high schools—but instead crashed into an area behind the stadium. Sheffield was pronounced dead at an area hospital following the accident. “One thing Dad loved the most was going fast, and that’s how he went out,” Sheffield’s son, Stacey, wrote on Facebook, describing his late father as a true country man and the glue to their family. “People look at what we do and say it’s crazy, and well, maybe it is, but Dad lived a full life, and he taught us to do the same. He made an impact on everyone he met.”Read it at NBC News
High school football playoffs: Bracket updates, state championship start dates in 2022
From Alabama to Wyoming, here's the skinny on each state's (and one district's) championship schedule in 2022
Major Lane Kiffin Rumor Floated Amid Ole Miss Blowout Loss
After last weekend's heartbreaking loss to Alabama, Lane Kiffin's team let go of the rope this Saturday against Arkansas. Ole Miss finds itself down 42-6 with good chunk of the second half still left to play, and many are beginning to speculate that Kiffin is already looking for his next job.
What they were saying about Arkansas' win over Ole Miss
The second half wasn't pretty for Arkansas, but the Razorbacks did enough against Ole Miss in the first half that it didn't matter. The Rebels may have out-gained the Hogs 703-503, but Arkansas was up 35-6 at half and added another 7 points to start the second half. Twitter was...
atozsports.com
One thing is certain after Tennessee Vols’ tough loss to South Carolina
The Tennessee Vols‘ playoff hopes are officially dead after losing to the South Carolina Gamecocks on Saturday night. For most of the week, the talk around Tennessee centered on whether or not the Vols deserve to be in the top four of the College Football Playoff rankings over TCU.
College football world reacts to controversial cannon incident
In a longstanding tradition, the Texas A&M Aggies have a cannon on the sideline which they fire as a celebration after the team scores touchdowns. But ahead of Saturday’s game against the UMass Minutemen, the team fired the cannon at a pretty inopportune time causing quite a bit of controversy. Ahead of Saturday’s game, a Read more... The post College football world reacts to controversial cannon incident appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Arkansas 42, Ole Miss 27: Five Questions 'Answered'
Arkansas (6-5, 3-4 SEC) clinched bowl eligibility and a winning record at home on Senior Night with a 42-27 victory over No. 14 Ole Miss under the lights from a chilly Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville (Ark.) "First of all, I thought our coaching staff did a really...
Final scores for playoffs round 2 of Arkansas high school football
ARKANSAS, USA — AHSAA Playoffs.
CBS Sports
Alabama coach Nick Saban admits he doesn't enjoy watching football on television
Over the course of his legendary coaching career, Alabama's Nick Saban has forgotten more football games than most people will ever know. Saban's depth of knowledge and commitment to his craft is part of what has made him one of the greatest coaches in the history of college football, but it also prevents him from consuming the game in the way that the average viewer does -- specifically, for entertainment.
Texas A&M’s win over UMass is Jimbo Fisher’s rock bottom
Even in victory, Texas A&M’s fourth win of the year over UMass is rock bottom for Jimbo Fisher. Not all wins are created equally, as Texas A&M’s fourth win of the season over UMass still kind of feels like a loss for Aggies head coach Jimbo Fisher. While...
Did the Head Coaching Noise Impact Ole Miss in Fayetteville?
After Saturday night's embarrassing performance at Arkansas, it's worth asking if Ole Miss was impacted by the rumors swirling around Lane Kiffin.
Alabama Football: Gameday viewing, betting and score prediction
Saturday will be breakfast in T-Town as Alabama Football gets an early start in its next-to-last home game of the season. The 8-2, Crimson Tide will face the 7-3, ASUN, Austin Peay Governors. The SEC Network has the game, with its broadcast team of Mike Morgan, Dave Steckel and Lauren...
Look: Four SportsCenter Top 10 candidates in one Mississippi high school football championship game
Greenville St. Joe's title-game win over Tri-County was loaded with highlights from both teams in just one half
Representative of The Grove Collective calls ESPN reporter's claim 'fake news'
A representative of Ole Miss' NIL collective believes ESPN's reports about both the Rebels' and Auburn's collectives are inaccurate.
Notebook: Ole Miss Rebels Lay an Egg Versus Arkansas Ahead of The Egg Bowl
Despite an attempt of a comeback, the Arkansas Razorbacks destroyed the Ole Miss Rebels, one week before the Egg Bowl.
