Oxford, MS

The Comeback

College football world reacts to brutal injury to Heisman favorite

The No.5 ranked Tennessee Volunteers have been led by senior quarterback Hendon Hooker all season. Unfortunately, the star quarterback suffered what looks to be a serious knee injury in their matchup against the South Carolina Gamecocks on Saturday. The injury occurred in the fourth quarter on a designed option play for Hooker. While running the Read more... The post College football world reacts to brutal injury to Heisman favorite appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

Lane Kiffin Has Brutally Honest Admission On Auburn Job

Ole Miss' Lane Kiffin is very much aware of the speculation of that he could be a top target for the Auburn job once the season concludes. And after Saturday's beatdown loss, the 47-year-old attempted to address those rumors. Telling 247Sports:. Like I said, I love being here. I mean,...
OXFORD, MS
The Spun

SEC Program's Home Crowd After Halftime Is Embarrassing

The Texas A&M Aggies' 2022 season has been an overwhelming embarrassment. That embarrassment continued in a big way on Saturday afternoon. After notching just a 10-3 halftime lead over UMass in College Station, the crowd at Kyle Field almost completely cleared out of the stadium. The SEC program had almost...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
TheDailyBeast

Grandpa Falls to His Death in Skydiving Accident at Tennessee Football Game

Tragedy struck in front of hundreds of shocked onlookers at a Tennessee high school football game on Friday when Richard Sheffield, 55, fell from the sky and to his death during a brutal skydiving accident. Sheffield was due for a stunt landing with his skydiving troupe JumpTN at Washington County’s annual Musket Bowl—a game between rival teams from David Crockett and Daniel Boone high schools—but instead crashed into an area behind the stadium. Sheffield was pronounced dead at an area hospital following the accident. “One thing Dad loved the most was going fast, and that’s how he went out,” Sheffield’s son, Stacey, wrote on Facebook, describing his late father as a true country man and the glue to their family. “People look at what we do and say it’s crazy, and well, maybe it is, but Dad lived a full life, and he taught us to do the same. He made an impact on everyone he met.”Read it at NBC News
TENNESSEE STATE
The Spun

Major Lane Kiffin Rumor Floated Amid Ole Miss Blowout Loss

After last weekend's heartbreaking loss to Alabama, Lane Kiffin's team let go of the rope this Saturday against Arkansas. Ole Miss finds itself down 42-6 with good chunk of the second half still left to play, and many are beginning to speculate that Kiffin is already looking for his next job.
OXFORD, MS
The Comeback

College football world reacts to controversial cannon incident

In a longstanding tradition, the Texas A&M Aggies have a cannon on the sideline which they fire as a celebration after the team scores touchdowns. But ahead of Saturday’s game against the UMass Minutemen, the team fired the cannon at a pretty inopportune time causing quite a bit of controversy. Ahead of Saturday’s game, a Read more... The post College football world reacts to controversial cannon incident appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
247Sports

Arkansas 42, Ole Miss 27: Five Questions 'Answered'

Arkansas (6-5, 3-4 SEC) clinched bowl eligibility and a winning record at home on Senior Night with a 42-27 victory over No. 14 Ole Miss under the lights from a chilly Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville (Ark.) "First of all, I thought our coaching staff did a really...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
CBS Sports

Alabama coach Nick Saban admits he doesn't enjoy watching football on television

Over the course of his legendary coaching career, Alabama's Nick Saban has forgotten more football games than most people will ever know. Saban's depth of knowledge and commitment to his craft is part of what has made him one of the greatest coaches in the history of college football, but it also prevents him from consuming the game in the way that the average viewer does -- specifically, for entertainment.
TUSCALOOSA, AL

