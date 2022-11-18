ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Disenchanted' brings a wicked twist for Giselle's happily ever after

Fifteen years after Disney's "Enchanted" became a fan favorite, the original cast is back with a big question: is there truly a "happily ever after?"

The much-anticipated sequel is called "Disenchanted ," and it's streaming Friday on Disney+.

Our Alicia Vitarelli had a chance to chat with the stars who are thrilled to be back for a whole new adventure.

If you're wondering how "happily ever after" is working out for Giselle and Robert, you're about to find out.

It's all one big fairy tale until things get a bit "disenchanted."

"It's wonderful to be back," says Amy Adams, reprising her role as "Giselle." "I'm so grateful."

This film picks up 10 years after the first film left off. Amy Adams says Giselle is a new mom and the family leaves the big city for the burbs.

But real life gets tricky, even for sunny Giselle.

"There are a couple of twists and turns and we see Giselle in a new way," Adams says.

She gets a chance to make a wish, but this one comes with a wicked twist.

"We're always assuming that we're the hero in the fairy tale or the ingenue," Adams says.

Not this time! Here, Giselle becomes a wicked stepmother.

Idina Menzel is also back.

"It's so fun to revisit characters that you've been away from for a while," Menzel says. "You don't always get to do that."

This time, Nancy is the Queen of Andalasia.

"She's been living the fairytale life with the hot King Edward and has not a problem in the world," Menzel laughs. "The tricky thing was to figure out how much should I still give her that sort of New York sensibility. That was fun to play with."

Maya Rudolph is new to the cast as the juicy new villain, Malvina Monroe.

"She's fun," Rudolph laughs. "She's very delicious."

Gabriella Baldacchino is also new to the cast, as a grown-up Morgan.

"It was a dream come true," Baldacchino says. "Just to play in this enchanted universe was surreal."

"I hope that people get to experience the joy that we experienced making this," Adams says, "because it was very special to us."

Disney is the parent company of 6abc.

