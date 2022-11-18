Read full article on original website
Eyeing state surplus, Minnesota DNR to try again for huge outdoors investment
Repair crumbling boat ramps. Modernize antiquated fish hatcheries and campgrounds. Expand conservation land and storage for tree seedlings. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources' to-do list is substantial, and with Democrats now in control of Minnesota's House, Senate and governor's office, the agency has a greater chance of getting the "once-in-a-generation" spending to manage natural resources and improve outdoors access it failed to secure last session.
Minnesota's October Was Strongest Monthly Job Growth of 2022
St. Paul - Minnesota gained 17,400 jobs in October, up 0.6% from September on a seasonally adjusted basis, according to numbers released today by the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED). All of that job growth came in Minnesota’s private sector. This is the 13th consecutive month of job gains in Minnesota. The U.S. gained 261,000 jobs in October, up 0.2% from September, with the private sector adding 233,000 jobs, up 0.2% on a seasonally adjusted basis.
Blackfeet Nation Challenges Montana Ban on Vaccine Mandates as Infringement on Sovereignty
J.R. Myers' frustration grew as he read the email: To attend a local economic development council meeting in Browning - the largest community on the Blackfeet Indian Reservation in northwestern Montana - he had to bring proof he was vaccinated against covid-19. It was November 2021. Six months earlier, Montana...
MnDOT 2022 construction season: nearly 260 projects advance traffic safety, mobility and accessibility
ST. PAUL, Minn. – As winter weather arrives across most of the state, the Minnesota Department of Transportation is wrapping up the 2022 construction season during which the agency advanced or completed 258 road and bridge projects. “This year’s robust road construction season significantly improved Minnesota’s transportation system with...
Red Lake Nation completes population study results demand action
Many tribes including Red Lake Nation are experiencing population declines and an overall aging of their populations. We all have relatives who cannot get enrolled because their blood quantum isn’t high enough. Tribal members and leaders may worry about what this means about the future of the tribe. A...
Thanksgiving Giveaway/Dinner - Red Lake Community Center
Thanksgiving Giveaway/Dinner - Red Lake Community Center. For more information or to enter into the giveaway, call 218-679-3221 or 218-553-3411.
MDA Seeks Feedback on the Local Food Purchase Assistance Program
ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) is looking for public input on a draft application for the Minnesota Local Food Purchase Assistance (LFPA) Program. Feedback can be provided by joining one of four virtual input sessions or through an online form available until December 12, 2022. Feedback shared during this process will inform the final application process for this competitive grant program, which is expected to be released in winter 2023.
VA Education Dept. Backtracks from Labeling Native Americans as "America's First Immigrants"
The Virginia Department of Education is apologizing for a published draft of its history and social science standards that refers to the region's Native American ancestors as "America's first immigrants." The proposed standards, which were submitted by Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin's administration late last Friday, also mandate that students learn...
University of Minnesota to manage $34.5M in state funds for startup investments
The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) and the University of Minnesota will work together to fund more startups in the state. DEED designated $34.5 million - $10 million of which is already on the ground - that will be managed and distributed by the U. "We're seeing...
Thanksgiving Potluck Dinner held on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022
A Thanksgiving Potluck Dinner was held on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022 at 4 PM at the Little Rock Community Center.
