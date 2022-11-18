ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) is looking for public input on a draft application for the Minnesota Local Food Purchase Assistance (LFPA) Program. Feedback can be provided by joining one of four virtual input sessions or through an online form available until December 12, 2022. Feedback shared during this process will inform the final application process for this competitive grant program, which is expected to be released in winter 2023.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO