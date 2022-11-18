ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Comments / 0

Related
redlakenationnews.com

Eyeing state surplus, Minnesota DNR to try again for huge outdoors investment

Repair crumbling boat ramps. Modernize antiquated fish hatcheries and campgrounds. Expand conservation land and storage for tree seedlings. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources' to-do list is substantial, and with Democrats now in control of Minnesota's House, Senate and governor's office, the agency has a greater chance of getting the "once-in-a-generation" spending to manage natural resources and improve outdoors access it failed to secure last session.
MINNESOTA STATE
redlakenationnews.com

Minnesota's October Was Strongest Monthly Job Growth of 2022

St. Paul - Minnesota gained 17,400 jobs in October, up 0.6% from September on a seasonally adjusted basis, according to numbers released today by the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED). All of that job growth came in Minnesota’s private sector. This is the 13th consecutive month of job gains in Minnesota. The U.S. gained 261,000 jobs in October, up 0.2% from September, with the private sector adding 233,000 jobs, up 0.2% on a seasonally adjusted basis.
MINNESOTA STATE
redlakenationnews.com

MnDOT 2022 construction season: nearly 260 projects advance traffic safety, mobility and accessibility

ST. PAUL, Minn. – As winter weather arrives across most of the state, the Minnesota Department of Transportation is wrapping up the 2022 construction season during which the agency advanced or completed 258 road and bridge projects. “This year’s robust road construction season significantly improved Minnesota’s transportation system with...
MINNESOTA STATE
redlakenationnews.com

Red Lake Nation completes population study results demand action

Many tribes including Red Lake Nation are experiencing population declines and an overall aging of their populations. We all have relatives who cannot get enrolled because their blood quantum isn’t high enough. Tribal members and leaders may worry about what this means about the future of the tribe. A...
RED LAKE, MN
redlakenationnews.com

MDA Seeks Feedback on the Local Food Purchase Assistance Program

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) is looking for public input on a draft application for the Minnesota Local Food Purchase Assistance (LFPA) Program. Feedback can be provided by joining one of four virtual input sessions or through an online form available until December 12, 2022. Feedback shared during this process will inform the final application process for this competitive grant program, which is expected to be released in winter 2023.
MINNESOTA STATE
redlakenationnews.com

VA Education Dept. Backtracks from Labeling Native Americans as "America's First Immigrants"

The Virginia Department of Education is apologizing for a published draft of its history and social science standards that refers to the region's Native American ancestors as "America's first immigrants." The proposed standards, which were submitted by Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin's administration late last Friday, also mandate that students learn...
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy