One of Boone County’s oldest log cabins shines like new. There are plenty of historic homes in Boone County, each with its own story to tell. Among the oldest in town is nearly 200-years-old and still standing at 2800 S. Olivet in east Columbia. Built in the 1830s, it is one of the oldest log cabins in Boone County, and is reported to have been the first two-story home in town. The property originally was two small log cabins, side-by-side, that were eventually merged into one home with a “dogtrot” design, meaning there is a large, enclosed hallway or breezeway between the two cabins.

BOONE COUNTY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO