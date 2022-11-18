ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia city council to vote on police-backed crime surveillance system

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Columbia City Council will vote on whether or not to approve the Columbia Police Department's request for a real-time crime control surveillance system throughout the city Monday night. The surveillance system, called Fusus, would allow police to have immediate access to surveillance cameras across the city if a crime happens in the The post Columbia city council to vote on police-backed crime surveillance system appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Police chief promotes Fusus program ahead of City Council meeting

Columbia Police Chief Geoff Jones gave another public push Friday for the Fusus surveillance camera technology he is asking City Council to approve on Monday. In comments via Zoom to the weekly Muleskinners Democratic club meeting, Jones repeated many of the advantages he sees for the Police Department and addressed questions the community has raised since his initial proposal.
COLUMBIA, MO
939theeagle.com

Proposed Columbia ordinance would repeal requirement for city logo trash bags

Columbia residents have an opportunity Thursday evening to testify about a proposed trash bag ordinance. The city’s Solid Waste Utility will host a 6 pm meeting on the proposed ordinance, which would no longer require the use of Columbia city logo bags. It would also repeal the provision that requires the city to supply trash bags to customers.
COLUMBIA, MO
939theeagle.com

Columbia’s $9-million Highway 63 and Grindstone upgrade is moving forward

A $9-million plan to upgrade south Columbia’s heavily-congested Highway 63 and Grindstone interchange is moving a step closer. Columbia’s city council will first-read an agreement with state transportation officials during Monday night’s meeting. The state Department of Transportation (MoDOT) is considering a proposed loop ramp at 63 and Grindstone. MoDOT also plans to re-route Lenoir to the east and build two signals: one at the relocated Lenoir and the other at LeMone industrial drive.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

ACLU of Missouri Files federal lawsuit against Advanced Correctional Healthcare and Pettis County

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ The American Civil Liberties Union of Missouri filed a lawsuit in the federal court Nov. 8 against Advanced Correctional Healthcare and Pettis County for allegedly denying an incarcerated individual access to life-saving medication after he was diagnosed with HIV. The ACLU seeks a preliminary injunction from the Court to ensure that The post ACLU of Missouri Files federal lawsuit against Advanced Correctional Healthcare and Pettis County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Power restored to over 2,000 in Columbia who lost it Saturday afternoon

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Over 2,000 customers in Columbia were without power for a few hours Saturday afternoon. All in the central Columbia area. The outage started around 3 p.m. and was resolved two hours later. The power outage was first noticed just after Columbia fire crews responded to a small grass fire on Redwood Road. Firefighters The post Power restored to over 2,000 in Columbia who lost it Saturday afternoon appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia business set to host holiday event to help local vendors

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Andrea Lyn Events, a local Columbia business is hosting a Holiday Makers Market event that is focused on helping small businesses while celebrating the upcoming holidays. Some small businesses have had to make adjustments during the past holiday season due to the pandemic. According to Score.org, 35% of small business owners have The post Columbia business set to host holiday event to help local vendors appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
Ozark County Times

PPPVFD chief and SVFD firefighter participate in 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb

For the second year in a row, Pontiac/Price Place Volunteer Fire Department Chief Khristie Jacquin and Squires VFD firefighter Falecia Watson participated in the Missouri State Fire Marshal 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb in Jefferson City. The event honors the 343 New York City firefighters, as well as police and emergency medical service responders, who died on Sept. 11, 2001, in the attack on the World Trade Center.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
kmmo.com

TWO INDIVIDUALS ROBBED ON EAST MORROW STREET IN MARSHALL

Two individuals were robbed on East Morrow Street near Wood and Huston Bank in Marshall on the evening of Wednesday, November 16, 2022. According to the Marshall Police Department, an individual walked in to the Police Department and reported the crime. Marshall Police Officers were dispatched to the area and...
MARSHALL, MO
Columbia Missourian

Leaving town for Thanksgiving? Here's how to keep your home safe over break

A number of Columbia residents and MU students are planning to spend their Thanksgiving breaks out of town. As the holiday approaches, here are some precautionary steps to take before leaving. Gale Blomenkamp, assistant chief at the Boone County Fire Protection District, provided a few tips for fire prevention.
COLUMBIA, MO
comomag.com

200 Years and Counting

One of Boone County’s oldest log cabins shines like new. There are plenty of historic homes in Boone County, each with its own story to tell. Among the oldest in town is nearly 200-years-old and still standing at 2800 S. Olivet in east Columbia. Built in the 1830s, it is one of the oldest log cabins in Boone County, and is reported to have been the first two-story home in town. The property originally was two small log cabins, side-by-side, that were eventually merged into one home with a “dogtrot” design, meaning there is a large, enclosed hallway or breezeway between the two cabins.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia organization gives away Thanksgiving food boxes to the community

COLUMBIA, Mo (KMIZ) Powerhouse Community Development passed out food boxes to the community Saturday as an effort to make sure everyone had a meal for the Thanksgiving holiday as part of their 'A Time to Give Thanks' holiday event. The giveaway took place at Parkade Plaza on Business Loop 70 from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. The post Columbia organization gives away Thanksgiving food boxes to the community appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO

