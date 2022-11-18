ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Wave 3

LMPD: Woman struck by car, killed in Buechel neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after a woman was hit by a car and killed early Sunday morning in the Buechel neighborhood. Around 5:30 a.m., Louisville Metro officers were called to respond to a report of a pedestrian struck in the 5100 block of Fegenbush Lane. LMPD...
LOUISVILLE, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Veteran's Club founder says medical marijuana law still needed in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. —The founder of Louisville’s Veterans Club Inc. says allowing Kentucky veterans to legally use medical marijuana is long overdue. This week Gov. Andy Beshear signed an executive order that would allow some Kentuckians to purchase and use medical marijuana to treat certain and severe medical conditions. “We really need to start thinking about medicinal marijuana for just certain issues,” Jeremy Harrell told Spectrum News 1. Harrell is the found of Veteran’s Club Inc. in Louisville. Harrell is also a combat veteran.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Phase 1 of former Iroquois housing site revealed

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Housing Authority and city leaders announced on Thursday how they plan to use an $11.8 million dollar grant from the Louisville Affordable Housing Trust Fund to bring the former Iroquois housing site right off Taylor boulevard in South Louisville. Phase 1 includes 60 units...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Tim Findley Jr. named CEO of Elderserve in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A west Louisville nonprofit for seniors has a new CEO. Tim Findley Jr., who recently ran for Louisville mayor, is the first Black CEO in Elderserve's 62-year history. The organization stopped services earlier this year because of low resources, but they have since restarted. They also...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Prominent Louisville family pledges $1 million to UofL

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A generous donation from a prominent, Louisville family will reportedly fund a green space in downtown Louisville. The University of Louisville’s Christina Lee Brown Envirome Institute has received a pledge of $1 million from the Trager family to establish the Trager Micro-Forest Project, according to a UofL press release.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Fate of Cherokee Park's iconic pavilion has become more uncertain

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The fate of the teepee-shaped Hogan's Fountain Pavilion in Cherokee Park has become more uncertain. The iconic pavilion was closed in May due to structural issues. On Thursday, a Louisville Metro Council committee voted to cut $1.4 million proposed for repairs. Instead, the budget committee approved...
LOUISVILLE, KY
kentuckytoday.com

New KBC president goes immediately to work

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (KT) – The morning after becoming the president of the Kentucky Baptist Convention, James Carroll was already at work. Once he gaveled out the KBC’s 185th Annual Meeting at First Baptist Church in Bowling Green, the clock began ticking on his one-year term as president. Carroll...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WLKY.com

Jefferson County church hosts Thanksgiving giveaway for those in need

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An east Jefferson County church is doing its part to get folks ready for Thanksgiving. Green Castle Baptist Church, on Murphy Lane, held their annual Thanksgiving giveaway Saturday afternoon but because they found it difficult to get turkeys, they instead gave away gift cards to dozens of families in need.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Turkey donations across Louisville

Families working to rebuild after tragic death of two toddlers. Beshear proposes big changed after riots, multiple people hurt at juvenile detention centers. Beshear proposed having a facility for female detainees only, rather than housing them in the same units. Ky. Law Enforcement Council votes to not revoke former LMPD...
LOUISVILLE, KY
kentuckytoday.com

Kentucky first to offer new colorectal cancer screening

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – The first pharmacist-led colorectal cancer screening via a non-invasive stool-based test in the nation, has taken place at Capital Pharmacy & Medical Equipment in Frankfort, it was announced on Thursday, making Kentucky the first state to offer the procedure. “Pharmacists are an integral part of...
FRANKFORT, KY
wdrb.com

2 new hotels planned off Gene Snyder in east Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Plans are in the works to bring two new hotels and a luxury apartment complex to east Louisville. The projects — to be called Factory Pointe — are planned on 5 acres at Factory Lane and La Grange Road, just off Interstate 265, and includes 228 hotel rooms between two new hotels.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

LMPD: Man shot, killed in Phoenix Hill

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was shot and killed in the Phoenix Hill neighborhood early Sunday morning, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD First Division officers responded around 6:30 a.m. to the report of a shooting in the 500 block of South Shelby Street. When officers arrived, they found...
LOUISVILLE, KY

