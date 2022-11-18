Read full article on original website
wdrb.com
Workers at Caesars Southern Indiana practice picketing as union negotiates new contract
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Workers at Caesars Southern Indiana walked a picket line on Friday. They're not on strike. Instead, workers described the rally cries and signs waved on Main Street in New Albany as a practice picket. Teamsters Local 89, the union representing workers at the casino, is trying...
wdrb.com
Community leaders, developers take tour of south Louisville in hopes of encouraging new investment
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A group of developers, realtors and neighborhood lifers set out Friday afternoon to explore the Taylor Boulevard/New Cut Road corridor. Starting at Colonial Gardens, the group was on a mission to show off the possibilities awaiting those who could invest in south Louisville. "We hope to...
Metro Council proposal would put unsheltered residents at risk amid frigid temps
City officials considered another controversial change to an ordinance once meant to protect houseless residents.
Wave 3
KY Law Enforcement Council votes to not revoke former LMPD Officer’s certification
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Former Louisville Metro Police Department Officer Myles Cosgrove will keep his state law enforcement certification. This certification is required for him to be a police officer at any department in the state of Kentucky. The decision was made Thursday after the Kentucky Law Enforcement Council voted...
Wave 3
LMPD: Woman struck by car, killed in Buechel neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after a woman was hit by a car and killed early Sunday morning in the Buechel neighborhood. Around 5:30 a.m., Louisville Metro officers were called to respond to a report of a pedestrian struck in the 5100 block of Fegenbush Lane. LMPD...
WLKY.com
Louisville activists remember road traffic victims in a day of remembrance
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Last year, hundreds of people in Kentucky died in traffic crashes. Families are demanding change. A group met at Iroquois Park Sunday as part of World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims. Two years ago, while crossing New Cut Road, Janet Heston's son was killed....
spectrumnews1.com
Veteran's Club founder says medical marijuana law still needed in Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. —The founder of Louisville’s Veterans Club Inc. says allowing Kentucky veterans to legally use medical marijuana is long overdue. This week Gov. Andy Beshear signed an executive order that would allow some Kentuckians to purchase and use medical marijuana to treat certain and severe medical conditions. “We really need to start thinking about medicinal marijuana for just certain issues,” Jeremy Harrell told Spectrum News 1. Harrell is the found of Veteran’s Club Inc. in Louisville. Harrell is also a combat veteran.
Wave 3
Phase 1 of former Iroquois housing site revealed
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Housing Authority and city leaders announced on Thursday how they plan to use an $11.8 million dollar grant from the Louisville Affordable Housing Trust Fund to bring the former Iroquois housing site right off Taylor boulevard in South Louisville. Phase 1 includes 60 units...
WLKY.com
Tim Findley Jr. named CEO of Elderserve in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A west Louisville nonprofit for seniors has a new CEO. Tim Findley Jr., who recently ran for Louisville mayor, is the first Black CEO in Elderserve's 62-year history. The organization stopped services earlier this year because of low resources, but they have since restarted. They also...
'When she hurts, we all do': Son of Metro United Way CEO ID'd as victim in Old Louisville crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Authorities have identified a second victim of a Nov. 10 deadly crash in Old Louisville. Kenneth Rhodes II, 29, died from blunt force injuries in the crash that happened on Second and West Hill Streets. According to a post on the Metro United Way’s Facebook page,...
Prominent Louisville family pledges $1 million to UofL
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A generous donation from a prominent, Louisville family will reportedly fund a green space in downtown Louisville. The University of Louisville’s Christina Lee Brown Envirome Institute has received a pledge of $1 million from the Trager family to establish the Trager Micro-Forest Project, according to a UofL press release.
Wave 3
Beshear proposes big changed after riots, multiple people hurt at juvenile detention centers
WLKY.com
Fate of Cherokee Park's iconic pavilion has become more uncertain
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The fate of the teepee-shaped Hogan's Fountain Pavilion in Cherokee Park has become more uncertain. The iconic pavilion was closed in May due to structural issues. On Thursday, a Louisville Metro Council committee voted to cut $1.4 million proposed for repairs. Instead, the budget committee approved...
kentuckytoday.com
New KBC president goes immediately to work
BARDSTOWN, Ky. (KT) – The morning after becoming the president of the Kentucky Baptist Convention, James Carroll was already at work. Once he gaveled out the KBC’s 185th Annual Meeting at First Baptist Church in Bowling Green, the clock began ticking on his one-year term as president. Carroll...
WLKY.com
Survey reveals what residents want to see at site of former Iroquois Homes
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Plans to breathe new life into the former Iroquois Housing Complex in south Louisville are moving forward with community feedback. On Thursday, the findings of a months-long engagement process revealed what residents want the new development to look like. There were nearly 500 responses to the...
WLKY.com
Jefferson County church hosts Thanksgiving giveaway for those in need
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An east Jefferson County church is doing its part to get folks ready for Thanksgiving. Green Castle Baptist Church, on Murphy Lane, held their annual Thanksgiving giveaway Saturday afternoon but because they found it difficult to get turkeys, they instead gave away gift cards to dozens of families in need.
Wave 3
Turkey donations across Louisville
kentuckytoday.com
Kentucky first to offer new colorectal cancer screening
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – The first pharmacist-led colorectal cancer screening via a non-invasive stool-based test in the nation, has taken place at Capital Pharmacy & Medical Equipment in Frankfort, it was announced on Thursday, making Kentucky the first state to offer the procedure. “Pharmacists are an integral part of...
wdrb.com
2 new hotels planned off Gene Snyder in east Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Plans are in the works to bring two new hotels and a luxury apartment complex to east Louisville. The projects — to be called Factory Pointe — are planned on 5 acres at Factory Lane and La Grange Road, just off Interstate 265, and includes 228 hotel rooms between two new hotels.
WLKY.com
LMPD: Man shot, killed in Phoenix Hill
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was shot and killed in the Phoenix Hill neighborhood early Sunday morning, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD First Division officers responded around 6:30 a.m. to the report of a shooting in the 500 block of South Shelby Street. When officers arrived, they found...
