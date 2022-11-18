LOUISVILLE, Ky. —The founder of Louisville’s Veterans Club Inc. says allowing Kentucky veterans to legally use medical marijuana is long overdue. This week Gov. Andy Beshear signed an executive order that would allow some Kentuckians to purchase and use medical marijuana to treat certain and severe medical conditions. “We really need to start thinking about medicinal marijuana for just certain issues,” Jeremy Harrell told Spectrum News 1. Harrell is the found of Veteran’s Club Inc. in Louisville. Harrell is also a combat veteran.

