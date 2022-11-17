ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wiggins, MS

WLOX

WATCH: GMM celebrates Gulfport live from the Port and Island View

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - As part of WLOX’s 60th anniversary, we’re taking our crew out of the TV studios and into communities across South Mississippi. This morning the Good Morning Mississippi crew was in Gulfport to celebrate the work happening at the Port of Gulfport, check in with the Mississippi Aquarium, build a robot with the award-winning Gulfport High School Robotics Team, and cook up a gourmet breakfast at Island View Casino Resort.
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Island View VP Mike Bruffey and a final breakfast taste test


GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

How the Seaman Center helps nourish workers' body and soul


GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Gulfport now home to Walmart’s “Store of the Future”

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - With Friday’s ribbon cutting, Walmart’s “Store of the Future” opened to customers on Hwy 49 in Gulfport. The superstore remodel is the only one in Mississippi, and one of only 20 nationwide, to undergo this modernization. “The first thing you’ll see when...
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Shark Tank company Hidrent launches in Gulfport


GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Wiggins PD’s “Feed the Community” provides freshly cooked meals


WIGGINS, MS
WLOX

Inaugural Gumbo Fest counters cold, wet weather with hot, steamy gumbo

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Saturday, Gulfport held it’s first ever Gumbo Fest at Centennial Plaza. Just like a good roux, a good time was had despite some inclement weather. So what do you do when it starts raining during your first ever event? You eat up all the gumbo at Gumbo Fest and take the party inside. Before it got soggy the gumbo was hot and steamy - and also in high demand.
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Pascagoula cook-off raises funds for Lee Tingle, longtime coach with rare brain disease

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Sunday, the Pascagoula community held a cook-off to support longtime coach Lee Tingle, who is battling a rare neurological brain disease. “Lee’s a lifelong Pascagoula resident,” said Adam Askew, a friend of the Tingle family. “Born and raised here, played baseball here, coached here for more than 20 years. Just a big family name. Done a lot for our kids in this community.”
PASCAGOULA, MS
theadvocate.com

These casino buffets are open for Thanksgiving on Mississippi Gulf Coast

South Mississippi has more restaurants open this year for Thanksgiving dine in, take out or a little help in the kitchen with appetizers, sides and pies. Many people in South Mississippi will cook dinner at home to save money and to have leftovers, yet it may be less expensive this year to make reservations. The cost of going out to dinner rose 8.6% over the last year, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLOX

Gulfport churches come together for annual Thanksgiving service


GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Poplarville Thanksgiving food distribution feeds 300 families

POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - Friday, a Thanksgiving food distribution in Poplarville served food to 300 families, and those who helped with the effort received more than they gave. The preparation before the distribution is like organized chaos. Each box getting everything one would need for a big Thanksgiving feast: fresh...
POPLARVILLE, MS
WDAM-TV

2-hour fire devastates single-family home in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A trio of Jones County volunteer fire department battled a blaze Thursday afternoon that had engulfed a family home. Personnel at te Hattiesburg-Laurel Regional Airport called in the fire at 135 Smith Bonner Road shortly after noon Thursday. Southwest, South Jones and Moselle volunteer fire...
JONES COUNTY, MS

