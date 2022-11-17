Read full article on original website
WLOX
The amazing operation of loading and unloading Dole ships at the Port of Gulfport
In Their Shoes: Meet Gary "The Crane Guy" Pitcovich from the Port of Gulfport. Jaimee takes us inside the operator's cab of a massive...
WLOX
Talking with Shawn Meyer, Dir. of Operations and Trade Development at the Port of Gulfport
In Their Shoes: Meet Gary "The Crane Guy" Pitcovich from the Port of Gulfport. Jaimee takes us inside the operator's cab of a massive...
WLOX
Capt. Louis Skrmetta with Ship Island Excursions celebrates 96 years in business
In Their Shoes: Meet Gary "The Crane Guy" Pitcovich from the Port of Gulfport. Jaimee takes us inside the operator's cab of a massive...
WLOX
WATCH: GMM celebrates Gulfport live from the Port and Island View
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - As part of WLOX’s 60th anniversary, we’re taking our crew out of the TV studios and into communities across South Mississippi. This morning the Good Morning Mississippi crew was in Gulfport to celebrate the work happening at the Port of Gulfport, check in with the Mississippi Aquarium, build a robot with the award-winning Gulfport High School Robotics Team, and cook up a gourmet breakfast at Island View Casino Resort.
WLOX
In Their Shoes: Meet Gary "The Crane Guy" Pitcovich from the Port of Gulfport
Island View VP Mike Bruffey and a final breakfast taste test. VP Mike Bruffey fills us in on what's happening at the Island View...
WLOX
Island View VP Mike Bruffey and a final breakfast taste test
In Their Shoes: Meet Gary "The Crane Guy" Pitcovich from the Port of Gulfport. Jaimee takes us inside the operator's cab of a massive...
WLOX
How the Seaman Center helps nourish workers' body and soul
In Their Shoes: Meet Gary "The Crane Guy" Pitcovich from the Port of Gulfport. Jaimee takes us inside the operator's cab of a massive...
WLOX
Gulfport now home to Walmart’s “Store of the Future”
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - With Friday’s ribbon cutting, Walmart’s “Store of the Future” opened to customers on Hwy 49 in Gulfport. The superstore remodel is the only one in Mississippi, and one of only 20 nationwide, to undergo this modernization. “The first thing you’ll see when...
WLOX
Developers plan to build luxury hotel on old Tullis Manor site, restore Biloxi history
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Developers are making plans to restore and preserve pieces of Biloxi history alongside a new 200 room hotel on the site of the old Tullis Manor. Tuesday, the Biloxi City Council will consider an agreement giving the developers an option to buy the city-owned land on Highway 90 between the Ohr O’Keefe Museum of Art and Harrah’s.
WLOX
Shark Tank company Hidrent launches in Gulfport
Downtown Wiggins is about to get a second facelift, thanks to another round of facade grant money. D'Iberville High School celebrates receiving top 10 academic rating in state. Thursday served as an "A" rating kind of day at D'Iberville High School, as Warrior Nation...
WLOX
Wiggins PD’s “Feed the Community” provides freshly cooked meals
It’s going to be a dreary Saturday. We’ll see plenty of cloud cover today, and we’ll only warm up into the mid 50s this afternoon. On and off showers are likely this afternoon and evening, but most of the rain will be light. Sunday will stay chilly, but we're going to warm up near Thanksgiving. Here's the latest forecast.
WLOX
Inaugural Gumbo Fest counters cold, wet weather with hot, steamy gumbo
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Saturday, Gulfport held it’s first ever Gumbo Fest at Centennial Plaza. Just like a good roux, a good time was had despite some inclement weather. So what do you do when it starts raining during your first ever event? You eat up all the gumbo at Gumbo Fest and take the party inside. Before it got soggy the gumbo was hot and steamy - and also in high demand.
WLOX
Pascagoula cook-off raises funds for Lee Tingle, longtime coach with rare brain disease
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Sunday, the Pascagoula community held a cook-off to support longtime coach Lee Tingle, who is battling a rare neurological brain disease. “Lee’s a lifelong Pascagoula resident,” said Adam Askew, a friend of the Tingle family. “Born and raised here, played baseball here, coached here for more than 20 years. Just a big family name. Done a lot for our kids in this community.”
WLOX
Island View's Executive Sous Chef Jacqueline Seavey makes an award-winning dish
In Their Shoes: Meet Gary "The Crane Guy" Pitcovich from the Port of Gulfport. Jaimee takes us inside the operator's cab of a massive...
WLOX
Gulf Coast Civic Chorale fills Nativity BVM Cathedral with Christmas music
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Southern Miss Gulf Coast Civic Chorale provided an early jump start to the Christmas season with its annual Holiday concert on Sunday. And as it has every year, it became a blessing for those who perform and those who embrace the joyful music. “We’re a...
theadvocate.com
These casino buffets are open for Thanksgiving on Mississippi Gulf Coast
South Mississippi has more restaurants open this year for Thanksgiving dine in, take out or a little help in the kitchen with appetizers, sides and pies. Many people in South Mississippi will cook dinner at home to save money and to have leftovers, yet it may be less expensive this year to make reservations. The cost of going out to dinner rose 8.6% over the last year, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
WLOX
Gulfport churches come together for annual Thanksgiving service
One local designer is making her mark in Ocean Springs.
WLOX
Hundreds of Jackson County residents line streets for free holiday meals
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - With Thanksgiving approaching next week, Feeding the Gulf Coast is working to distribute nearly 200,000 pounds of food to more than 7,000 families in our community. On Wednesday, the nonprofit teamed up with Jackson County groups to provide two drive-through giveaways in Moss Point. Traffic was...
WLOX
Poplarville Thanksgiving food distribution feeds 300 families
POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - Friday, a Thanksgiving food distribution in Poplarville served food to 300 families, and those who helped with the effort received more than they gave. The preparation before the distribution is like organized chaos. Each box getting everything one would need for a big Thanksgiving feast: fresh...
WDAM-TV
2-hour fire devastates single-family home in Jones County
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A trio of Jones County volunteer fire department battled a blaze Thursday afternoon that had engulfed a family home. Personnel at te Hattiesburg-Laurel Regional Airport called in the fire at 135 Smith Bonner Road shortly after noon Thursday. Southwest, South Jones and Moselle volunteer fire...
