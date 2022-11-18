Read full article on original website
Blair Oaks football advances to Class 2 semifinals; Boonville falls in quarterfinals
Blair Oaks continued its undefeated season with a 42-0 victory over Lift for Life Academy in the MSHSAA Class 2 quarterfinals Saturday at Cardinal Ritter High School in St. Louis. The Falcons (12-0) recorded their third shutout of the season and finished with their second-lowest scoring effort, the lowest coming...
Mid-Missouri legends included in the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame 2022 class
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Class of 2022 was inducted into the the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame Sunday during an enshrinement at the Holiday Inn Executive Center. Former Mizzou basketball and football stand out Justin Gage was among the 2022 class. Gage not only had a great career as a duel-sport athlete for the Jefferson City Jays and Mizzou Tigers, but he played in the NFL for both the Chicago Bears and Tennessee Titans.
Missouri football rolls to victory on Senior Night
Missouri football honored its seniors before its first ever meeting with the New Mexico State Aggies, and dominated during the game with a 45-14 victory over New Mexico State. Missouri quarterback Brady Cook threw for 251 yards and three touchdowns, and Missouri quarterback Sam Horn saw his first game action, though he only played for a drive. The Missouri defense came up with two interceptions, one of which was returned for a touchdown by defensive back Daylan Carnell.
Missouri JUCO target has standout season at LB
Missouri's defense has produced its best output this season compared to recent years. And with a handful of seniors on the roster, the transfer portal will be perused this winter to retool, coach Eli Drinkwitz said Tuesday. Junior-college linebacker Triston Newson could be one of those experienced players the Tigers...
Three MU wrestlers take victories at Lindenwood Open
Missouri wrestlers Logan Gioffre, Clayton Whiting and Seth Nitzel all won titles in their respective weight divisions for at the Lindenwood Open on Saturday in St. Charles. Gioffre went 5-0 at 157 pounds, Whiting beat teammate Colton Hawks 3-1 in extra time at 184 pounds, and Nitzel edged teammate Steven Kolcheff 2-1 in the 285-pound final.
MU volleyball swept in straight sets
Missouri volleyball lost to Texas A&M on Sunday at the Hearnes Center in straight sets — 25-17, 25-16, 25-23. The Tigers dropped both of their matches to the Aggies this weekend, failing to win a single set. As a group, Missouri (9-17, 2-14 SEC) recorded a 14.7% hit percentage...
Tigers survive early offensive scares, win big against Delta Devils
Missouri men’s basketball led by just three points at halftime to a Mississippi Valley State team that came out tenacious and made the Tigers uncomfortable early. However, MU weathered a tricky Delta Devils' defensive scheme , bursting out in transition in the second half to secure a 83-62 win.
A strong second-half surge helps Missouri pull away from Mississippi Valley State
After a narrow first half, Missouri outscored Mississippi Valley State 43-25 in the second to pull away with a 83-62 victory. The Tigers improved to 23-0 all-time versus the Southwestern Athletic Conference and a 5-0 record to start the season. A key piece in the 21-point victory was Missouri adjusting...
Mizzou men’s basketball improves to 5-0
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Mizzou men's basketball team put away the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils in the second half for a 83-62 win, as guard Isiaih Mosley went off for 18 points in the closing half. Watch the post-game press conference with Dennis Gates, D'Moi Hodge and DeAndre Gholston...
Missouri reportedly changes play-caller, sees notable offensive improvement
Missouri has made a chance to its offensive play-caller, and the Tigers have already seen a notable improvement in its production. Eli Drinkwitz gave up play-calling duties after he revealed about a month ago that he’d be open to it. Drinkwitz had called plays since he was hired at Missouri ahead of the 2020 season. Quarterbacks coach Bush Hamdan, a former offensive coordinator at Washington, was elevated to offensive play-caller for the Tigers and has handled offensive play-calling duties in the team’s last 2 games, sources told On3.
Tigers dance with Delta Devils, come out on top
The Missouri men's basketball team outscored Mississippi Valley State 43-25 in the second period, pulling away from what had been a tight game and securing an 83-62 win over the Delta Devils on Sunday night. The win meant the Tigers improved to 5-0 to start the season. The Tigers were...
Missouri 28, New Mexico State 0 (3Q)
6:30 p.m., Memorial Stadium, Columbia | TV: ESPNU | RADIO: Tiger Radio Network (KCMQ/96.7 FM, KTGR/1580 AM, KTGR/100.5 FM). 10:42: Missouri, Cody Schrader 5-yard touchdown run (Harrison Mevis PAT is good). Missouri 28, New Mexico State 0. Second quarter. 5:48: Missouri, Brady Cook 32-yard touchdown pass to Ryan Hoerstkamp. (Harrison...
Takin' care of business: Tigers rout NMSU, set for Arkansas battle
The magic number is now one. A single win separates Missouri from guaranteed bowl eligibility after its 45-14 victory over New Mexico State on Saturday night. That’s the big takeaway from the Tigers’ penultimate game of the 2022 season, which kicked off in sub-freezing temperatures and only grew colder.
Rock Bridge ends season with third place finish in state tournament; Marshall wins Class 2
Rock Bridge boys soccer bounced back from Friday’s state semifinal defeat with a 2-0 win against St. Dominic in Fenton, claiming third place in the MSHSAA Class 4 state tournament Saturday. It was never in doubt for the Bruins. Two early goals from Connor Little and Drew Schlimme were...
Freshman QB Horn makes debut, injuries pile up in Missouri's victory
He finally took off the red hat. With the Tigers up 42-7 in the early fourth quarter, Missouri fans got a glimpse at their future when freshman quarterback Sam Horn entered the game. He picked up a first down on a QB draw and fired a seed to Barrett Banister for 29 yards, but the latter was called back due to an ineligible man downfield penalty on Mitchell Walters. The drive ended in a 43-yard Harrison Mevis field goal.
MU's Hanson finishes 174th at NCAA Cross Country Championships
Senior Marquette Hanson represented Missouri at the NCAA Cross Country Championships on Saturday in Stillwater, Oklahoma. Hanson finished the men’s 10,000-meter race in 30 minutes, 47.1 seconds, placing him 174th out of 255 runners.
Rock Bridge boys soccer falls short in Class 4 state semifinal
Rock Bridge boys soccer fell just short in the Class 4 state semifinal, losing 3-2 to reigning champion Rockhurst in a tightly contested match Friday in Fenton. The Bruins jumped out to an early 1-0 lead, but couldn't hold on, giving up three goals before the halftime whistle. A second half goal from Nicholas Schneider brought them within one, but the Hawklets outlasted the Columbia side.
Fans send off Reeds Spring football team for big game
REEDS SPRING, Mo. – The community of Reeds Spring is supporting the football team as they leave for the state quarterfinals. Fans brought signs and horns to pump up the players as they left Friday afternoon for the game. The game, which is in Boonville, is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Saturday. Head Coach Andy McFarland said it’s […]
Sixth-year Banister sets a career high for receiving yards; Burden adds two more TDs
It was only fitting for the super senior to headline the offensive weapons on senior night. In his sixth season with the Tigers, Barrett Banister notched a career high in receiving yards through the first three quarters Saturday. The wide receiver was targeted nine times, reeling in seven of those...
A complete guide to MU football's Senior Day
Ahead of Missouri’s penultimate home game, the Tigers will honor 21 players Saturday before taking on New Mexico State. * indicates players with one more year of eligibility remaining.
