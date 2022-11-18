MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Of all the people charged in southwest Alabama with defrauding the Paycheck Protection Program, Jason Carl Pears likely got the most money. Pears, who pleaded guilty to two counts of wire fraud in August, admitted to filing a pair of fraudulent applications to the COVID-19 relief program and netting more than $1.2 million. On Friday, a judge sentenced him to 2½ years in prison. That prison term stands apart form most of the other COVID prosecutions in Mobile, which generally have resulted in probation.

