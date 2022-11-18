Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Huge Flea Market in Alabama is a Must-VisitJoe MertensAlabama State
4 Mexican Restaurants to Try on The Eastern ShoreAna KimberBaldwin County, AL
4 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
An Alabama Woman Helps Catch Thieves at Dick's Sporting Goods That Recently Used Her Stolen Debit Card, Find Out HowZack LoveDaphne, AL
Baldwin County Boss Babes to host 2022 Holiday MarketAna KimberBaldwin County, AL
Inflation one of the drivers for families at food distribution in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Hundreds of local families have food for thanksgiving thanks to a collaborative effort between Feeding the Gulf Coast and the Senior Bowl. The large turnout at these food distributions is a tangible reminder of how badly inflation is impacting families. As people load up vehicles with boxes of food, there almost […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Pensacola PD to deliver Thanksgiving groceries to local families
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - For the third year, Pensacola Police Department will be delivering all the groceries needed for a basic Thanksgiving meal to a number of local families during the week of Thanksgiving. PPD officers will be delivering the Thanksgiving groceries 29 families in the community, totaling 141 individuals,...
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD’s Giving Tree lighting ceremony set for Monday
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The public is invited to join the Mobile Police Department’s Victim Services Unit for the annual lighting of The Giving Tree. The event will take place Monday, Nov. 21 at 5:30 p.m. in front of police headquarters at 2460 Government Boulevard. MPD Chief Paul O....
Fairhope Volunteer Firefighters tackle two blazes simultaneously Friday night
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — Friday was a busy night for firefighters in Fairhope. According to a post from the Fairhope Volunteer Fire Department, crews responded to two fires simultaneously. At 10:17 Friday night, crews were dispatched to respond to a fire at home on Second Street. While en route they received another call for a […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Men United Against Violence taking a stand with first awareness walk
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Local men rallied against violence here in the Port City early Saturday morning. Among them -- Mobile’s Top Cop -- Chief Paul Prine. The group “Men United Against Violence” meeting at Bienville Square for their first awareness walk. Organizers say -- pure and...
WALA-TV FOX10
City of Mobile hosts fist-ever STEM Fest for k-12th grade students
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It was a Saturday full of learning and exploring at the Mobile Civic Center Expo Hall. The Port City hosted a science, technology, engineering, and mathematics or STEM event for local students. Students of all ages immersed themselves in the world of stem at the first-ever...
WALA-TV FOX10
Buy a Tree, Change a Life at Pathway Church this holiday season
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - When it comes to Christmas, the staple of the holiday for many is the Christmas tree. Pathway Church in Mobile is helping folks find the perfect tree and helping children in need locally and globally. It’s called Buy a Tree, Change a Life. “The way...
WALA-TV FOX10
Several Gulf Coast agencies taking applications for Christmas assistance
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Several agencies along the Gulf Coast are looking to help those in need this Christmas. In Bay Minette, the North Baldwin Chamber of Commerce is accepting applications for its North Baldwin White Christmas program. Applications are being accepted in a new location this year. Residents apply...
Tow truck procession planned Saturday for Prichard murder victim
PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Family and friends are remembering the life of a tow truck driver with a special procession later today. Lawrence Darby was shot and killed two weeks ago at St. Stephens Road Apartments. Police later arrested a 15-year-old in connection to the crime. He worked at Pits and Sons Towing in Saraland. […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Thanksgiving holiday to affect garbage collection in Prichard, Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Thanksgiving holiday will affect garbage and trash collection in Prichard and Mobile, according to the municipalities. In Prichard, residents whose normal garbage pickup day is Thursday will have their garbage collected on Wednesday, Nov. 23 instead. Residents with a normal garbage collection day of Friday will still have their garbage picked up on Friday, Nov. 25, according to Prichard officials.
1 arrested, 1 hospitalized following ‘assault’ at Fairhope home: Fairhope Police
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — Fairhope Police said they arrested a man while another man is in the hospital following an argument in a home off of De’Estrehan Road Saturday morning, according to a Facebook post from the FHP. The FHP is investigating the incident as an assault. Police said the home on D’Estrehan Road has […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Folks light the way on first Africatown Historical Lantern Walk
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Folks braving the dreary weather-- to honor the legacy of Africatown. People came from all across the state for the Africatown Historical Lantern Walk to learn about the history of Africatown and remember its ancestors. It’s more than just a stroll. It’s a walk with purpose....
WALA-TV FOX10
Local school takes part in cereal challenge to benefit Prodisee Pantry
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Bayside Academy Admirals have been collecting cereal for Prodisee Pantry to share with food-insecure families during its weekly distributions. This cereal challenge will culminate on Monday with a “domino” run of hundreds of colorful cereal boxes winding through hallways and ultimately “knocking down hunger” as the cereal is delivered to Prodisee Pantry,
WALA-TV FOX10
Fairhope man sentenced to 2½ years for $1.2 million COVID-19 fraud
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Of all the people charged in southwest Alabama with defrauding the Paycheck Protection Program, Jason Carl Pears likely got the most money. Pears, who pleaded guilty to two counts of wire fraud in August, admitted to filing a pair of fraudulent applications to the COVID-19 relief program and netting more than $1.2 million. On Friday, a judge sentenced him to 2½ years in prison. That prison term stands apart form most of the other COVID prosecutions in Mobile, which generally have resulted in probation.
WALA-TV FOX10
Crews battle 2 fires in Baldwin County Friday night
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - Multiple crews worked to put out two separate fires in Baldwin County Friday night. In the first call, the Fairhope Volunteer Fire Department, and Daphne Fire Department were dispatched around 10:17 p.m. to an attic fire on Second Street, according to Fairhope VFD. While the units were en route, another call came in around 10:20 p.m. for an active chimney fire on Baldwin County 104. Crews from each department extinguish both fires before 2 a.m. Saturday.
Deadly single-car crash in Fairhope: Police
UPDATE (2:45 p.m.): The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency released more details in reference to the deadly crash in Fairhope Saturday morning. Cameron J. Buchanan, 21, of Fairhope, died when his car left the road and struck a tree. Troopers said Buchanan was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. Buchanan was driving […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Local church holds community Thanksgiving dinner
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Thanksgiving dinner came early for some as Authentic Life Church hosted its community Thanksgiving dinner event on Saturday, giving people a taste of the holidays. Volunteers stacked plates with all the holiday favorites. The event was free and open to the entire community. According to the...
WPMI
Community members calling for new Prichard Water & Sewer leadership
PRICHARD, Ala. (WPMI) — A member of the Prichard Water Board says some customers are fed up with the inner workings of the water system and are now attempting to remove the chairman from the board. We've been following the drama regarding Prichard Water for months. Tonight, we're told some customers are working on a petition to get the removal process rolling.
Resources available for homeless during overnight freeze warning
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — With temperatures dipping as low as 31 degrees overnight, homeless shelters are opening their doors to those in need. “Weekdays we invite men women and families who otherwise might be without a place to stay to come to us, and then overnight shelter for men. We invite them to not stay on […]
Fast Track Tax shooting suspect arrested: Mobile Police
THEODORE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police said they arrested a man suspected of shooting another man in the parking of of Fast Track Tax in Theodore on Wednesday night. Allen Staten, 33, was taken to Metro Jail and charged with assault, unlawfully having a gun and shooting into an occupied building, according to a Mobile […]
