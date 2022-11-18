ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

WALA-TV FOX10

Pensacola PD to deliver Thanksgiving groceries to local families

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - For the third year, Pensacola Police Department will be delivering all the groceries needed for a basic Thanksgiving meal to a number of local families during the week of Thanksgiving. PPD officers will be delivering the Thanksgiving groceries 29 families in the community, totaling 141 individuals,...
PENSACOLA, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

MPD’s Giving Tree lighting ceremony set for Monday

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The public is invited to join the Mobile Police Department’s Victim Services Unit for the annual lighting of The Giving Tree. The event will take place Monday, Nov. 21 at 5:30 p.m. in front of police headquarters at 2460 Government Boulevard. MPD Chief Paul O....
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Men United Against Violence taking a stand with first awareness walk

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Local men rallied against violence here in the Port City early Saturday morning. Among them -- Mobile’s Top Cop -- Chief Paul Prine. The group “Men United Against Violence” meeting at Bienville Square for their first awareness walk. Organizers say -- pure and...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

City of Mobile hosts fist-ever STEM Fest for k-12th grade students

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It was a Saturday full of learning and exploring at the Mobile Civic Center Expo Hall. The Port City hosted a science, technology, engineering, and mathematics or STEM event for local students. Students of all ages immersed themselves in the world of stem at the first-ever...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Buy a Tree, Change a Life at Pathway Church this holiday season

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - When it comes to Christmas, the staple of the holiday for many is the Christmas tree. Pathway Church in Mobile is helping folks find the perfect tree and helping children in need locally and globally. It’s called Buy a Tree, Change a Life. “The way...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Several Gulf Coast agencies taking applications for Christmas assistance

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Several agencies along the Gulf Coast are looking to help those in need this Christmas. In Bay Minette, the North Baldwin Chamber of Commerce is accepting applications for its North Baldwin White Christmas program. Applications are being accepted in a new location this year. Residents apply...
BAY MINETTE, AL
WKRG News 5

Tow truck procession planned Saturday for Prichard murder victim

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Family and friends are remembering the life of a tow truck driver with a special procession later today. Lawrence Darby was shot and killed two weeks ago at St. Stephens Road Apartments. Police later arrested a 15-year-old in connection to the crime. He worked at Pits and Sons Towing in Saraland. […]
PRICHARD, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Thanksgiving holiday to affect garbage collection in Prichard, Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Thanksgiving holiday will affect garbage and trash collection in Prichard and Mobile, according to the municipalities. In Prichard, residents whose normal garbage pickup day is Thursday will have their garbage collected on Wednesday, Nov. 23 instead. Residents with a normal garbage collection day of Friday will still have their garbage picked up on Friday, Nov. 25, according to Prichard officials.
PRICHARD, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Folks light the way on first Africatown Historical Lantern Walk

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Folks braving the dreary weather-- to honor the legacy of Africatown. People came from all across the state for the Africatown Historical Lantern Walk to learn about the history of Africatown and remember its ancestors. It’s more than just a stroll. It’s a walk with purpose....
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Local school takes part in cereal challenge to benefit Prodisee Pantry

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Bayside Academy Admirals have been collecting cereal for Prodisee Pantry to share with food-insecure families during its weekly distributions. This cereal challenge will culminate on Monday with a “domino” run of hundreds of colorful cereal boxes winding through hallways and ultimately “knocking down hunger” as the cereal is delivered to Prodisee Pantry,
DAPHNE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Fairhope man sentenced to 2½ years for $1.2 million COVID-19 fraud

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Of all the people charged in southwest Alabama with defrauding the Paycheck Protection Program, Jason Carl Pears likely got the most money. Pears, who pleaded guilty to two counts of wire fraud in August, admitted to filing a pair of fraudulent applications to the COVID-19 relief program and netting more than $1.2 million. On Friday, a judge sentenced him to 2½ years in prison. That prison term stands apart form most of the other COVID prosecutions in Mobile, which generally have resulted in probation.
FAIRHOPE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Crews battle 2 fires in Baldwin County Friday night

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - Multiple crews worked to put out two separate fires in Baldwin County Friday night. In the first call, the Fairhope Volunteer Fire Department, and Daphne Fire Department were dispatched around 10:17 p.m. to an attic fire on Second Street, according to Fairhope VFD. While the units were en route, another call came in around 10:20 p.m. for an active chimney fire on Baldwin County 104. Crews from each department extinguish both fires before 2 a.m. Saturday.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Deadly single-car crash in Fairhope: Police

UPDATE (2:45 p.m.): The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency released more details in reference to the deadly crash in Fairhope Saturday morning. Cameron J. Buchanan, 21, of Fairhope, died when his car left the road and struck a tree. Troopers said Buchanan was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. Buchanan was driving […]
FAIRHOPE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Local church holds community Thanksgiving dinner

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Thanksgiving dinner came early for some as Authentic Life Church hosted its community Thanksgiving dinner event on Saturday, giving people a taste of the holidays. Volunteers stacked plates with all the holiday favorites. The event was free and open to the entire community. According to the...
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Community members calling for new Prichard Water & Sewer leadership

PRICHARD, Ala. (WPMI) — A member of the Prichard Water Board says some customers are fed up with the inner workings of the water system and are now attempting to remove the chairman from the board. We've been following the drama regarding Prichard Water for months. Tonight, we're told some customers are working on a petition to get the removal process rolling.
PRICHARD, AL
WKRG News 5

Fast Track Tax shooting suspect arrested: Mobile Police

THEODORE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police said they arrested a man suspected of shooting another man in the parking of of Fast Track Tax in Theodore on Wednesday night. Allen Staten, 33, was taken to Metro Jail and charged with assault, unlawfully having a gun and shooting into an occupied building, according to a Mobile […]
MOBILE, AL

