Minneapolis, MN

KARE 11

Minnesota Twins introduce new logo and uniform

MINNEAPOLIS — Welcome to the new era of the Minnesota Twins. The club introduced its new logo and uniform set on Friday at the Mall of America, a look that celebrates the legacy of the Twins and creates "a bold new standard of excellence," according to a press release.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Live blog: Vikings fall to Dallas in 40-3 blowout

MINNEAPOLIS — After last week's thrilling win over the Buffalo Bills, the Minnesota Vikings (8-1) return to U.S. Bank Stadium to kick off a three-game homestand, beginning with the Dallas Cowboys (6-3). There's been plenty of history between these two franchises, but Sunday will mark the first time the two teams have met four consecutive years. In the previous three meetings, the road team has won each time. Last year, the Cowboys, led by Cooper Rush, won 20-16 to remain undefeated at U.S. Bank Stadium.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Uptown businesses announce changes, closings

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota — At Amore Uptown, there's no shortage of love. "I took my wife here, I didn't know it at the time but for her 20th birthday, when we first started dating," said Dan Pramann of Woodbury. The Uptown restaurant went on to become a birthday tradition for...
WOODBURY, MN
KARE 11

U of M and DEED launch venture capital programs

MINNEAPOLIS — The University of Minnesota announced its partnership with the state in funneling around $34.5 million into early-stage businesses. The U of M officially launched its ventures capital programs on Wednesday, with specializations including "life sciences, agriculture/food tech, climate tech, advanced manufacturing, software, and technology," according to a press release.
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

Fire officials prepare for busy holiday season — and offer tips for fire safety

MINNEAPOLIS — As the temperatures dropped this week, several major fires broke out at homes and residential buildings in Minnesota and northern Iowa. On Wednesday, a house fire caused by an overloaded power strip killed four young children in Mason City, Iowa, while in Edina, nine condominium units were destroyed by a fire that investigators believe started in a second-floor kitchen. On Friday afternoon, a home in St. Francis also caught fire, although nobody was there at the time.
MASON CITY, IA
KARE 11

Fairview and Sanford announce mega-merger intent

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis-based Fairview Health Services and Sioux Falls-based Sanford Health have signed a non-binding letter of intent to combine and create a new mega health system. The proposed merger would create one of the largest health care providers in the country. Sandford is one of the largest rural...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Minneapolis officer Jerry Haaf's killer denied parole

ST PAUL, Minn. — Parole for the man serving a life sentence for the 1992 murder of Minneapolis officer Jerry Haaf has been denied. Minnesota Department of Corrections (DOC) Commissioner Paul Schnell denied parole for Amwati Pepi McKenzie Monday after a live virtual hearing, where McKenzie's case file and prison record were reviewed by a DOC life sentence review panel.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

'Festival of Trees' returns to the Mall of America this holiday season, benefitting Special Olympics Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — KARE 11 and the Mall of America have teamed up for a second year to create a Christmas tree installation like no other!. These are not your typical Christmas trees. Each tree is designed by a different business, which is reflected in its ornaments and decorations. Throughout the holiday season, all of these unique trees will be showcased, including a KARE 11 Weather Warn tree, a Paw Patrol tree, an AVEDA hairbrush tree, various Minnesota sports trees, and more!
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Sun Country Airlines announces 2023 routes

MINNEAPOLIS — Sun Country Airlines announced that new routes will be added and other routes previously paused are set to resume in 2023. Beginning next summer, 12 new destinations are set to feature from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP), according to a press release. This includes the following places:
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

With temps down, snowmaking is on at Minnesota ski hills

BURNSVILLE, Minnesota — Minnesota ski hills and businesses are gearing up for the winter season. Over the weekend, ski resorts across the state posted on social media about how they had started making snow. At Buck Hill in Burnsville, staff began the snowmaking process on Friday night. It drew...
BURNSVILLE, MN
KARE 11

Delicious TikTok trend: Butter boards

MINNEAPOLIS — Like you, Kowalski's Culinary Director Rachael Perron first dismissed the viral internet trend of "butter boards." But after a little musing, she's crazy for the concept. Her version takes the idea to a new level, incorporating different forms and flavors of butter with all manner of breads...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

KARE 11

