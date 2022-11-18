Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Minnesota witness says glowing disc hovered over state prison facilityRoger MarshMinnesota State
Vikings WR Justin Jefferson Dealing With Potential Serious InjuryOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
Multiple accidents on southbound Cedar Ave near McAndrews Rd - Apple Valley, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
I remember when the community supported usNOLA ChicLino Lakes, MN
Why are the street lights purple?Limitless Production Group LLCMilwaukee, WI
Related
Minnesota Twins introduce new logo and uniform
MINNEAPOLIS — Welcome to the new era of the Minnesota Twins. The club introduced its new logo and uniform set on Friday at the Mall of America, a look that celebrates the legacy of the Twins and creates "a bold new standard of excellence," according to a press release.
Study: POC communities dying from COVID-19 at higher rates than white people
MINNEAPOLIS — The University of Minnesota published a new study that shows Black, Hispanic, and Asian communities are significantly more likely to die of COVID-19, despite being vaccinated at higher rates than white communities. "There is no question that communities of color continue to be hit the hardest at...
Live blog: Vikings fall to Dallas in 40-3 blowout
MINNEAPOLIS — After last week's thrilling win over the Buffalo Bills, the Minnesota Vikings (8-1) return to U.S. Bank Stadium to kick off a three-game homestand, beginning with the Dallas Cowboys (6-3). There's been plenty of history between these two franchises, but Sunday will mark the first time the two teams have met four consecutive years. In the previous three meetings, the road team has won each time. Last year, the Cowboys, led by Cooper Rush, won 20-16 to remain undefeated at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Uptown businesses announce changes, closings
MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota — At Amore Uptown, there's no shortage of love. "I took my wife here, I didn't know it at the time but for her 20th birthday, when we first started dating," said Dan Pramann of Woodbury. The Uptown restaurant went on to become a birthday tradition for...
U of M and DEED launch venture capital programs
MINNEAPOLIS — The University of Minnesota announced its partnership with the state in funneling around $34.5 million into early-stage businesses. The U of M officially launched its ventures capital programs on Wednesday, with specializations including "life sciences, agriculture/food tech, climate tech, advanced manufacturing, software, and technology," according to a press release.
Fire officials prepare for busy holiday season — and offer tips for fire safety
MINNEAPOLIS — As the temperatures dropped this week, several major fires broke out at homes and residential buildings in Minnesota and northern Iowa. On Wednesday, a house fire caused by an overloaded power strip killed four young children in Mason City, Iowa, while in Edina, nine condominium units were destroyed by a fire that investigators believe started in a second-floor kitchen. On Friday afternoon, a home in St. Francis also caught fire, although nobody was there at the time.
Michele Tafoya, Amy Koch urge Donald Trump not to run in 2024
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Michele Tafoya became a household name from the sidelines — calling games and racking up awards for doing so — until early this year when she got off the sidelines and into politics. She had a brief stint with Republican Kendall Qualls campaign...
Fairview and Sanford announce mega-merger intent
MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis-based Fairview Health Services and Sioux Falls-based Sanford Health have signed a non-binding letter of intent to combine and create a new mega health system. The proposed merger would create one of the largest health care providers in the country. Sandford is one of the largest rural...
Wilson's Image College Scholarship provides scholarships for students living in north Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS — Tito Wilson's barbershop sits on bustling West Broadway in north Minneapolis. "Myself and the former owner, we got together and closed on the building November last year, and we actually moved in January of this year," said Wilson. It's a space for conversations inside and outside of...
Minneapolis leaders push new directive to end encampment clearings
MINNEAPOLIS — It'll be the first winter the Near North encampment — at the corner of Second and Fremont Avenues North — will sit blanketed in snow without a tent in sight. However, that doesn't mean the fight to end encampment clearings in Minneapolis is over. "The...
Minneapolis City Council votes to stop protesters from blocking access to reproductive health care facilities
MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and the City Council approved an ordinance on Thursday that prohibits people from blocking access to or from reproductive health care facilities. “Abortion rights are not truly a right for all women if there is no access,” said councilmember Lisa Goodman, in a...
V3 Center set to break ground in North Minneapolis this week; demolition begins
MINNEAPOLIS — "What we want to do is really hit on the excellence that our community has," said Malik Rucker, the director of community engagement and partnerships with the new V3 Center, a health-and-wellness center that will soon call this Plymouth and Lyndale Avenue intersection in North Minneapolis, home.
Minnetonka program helps special education students live independent lives
MINNETONKA, Minn. — Setting the dinner table usually isn’t a favorite chore, but Lucas Hagen always does it with a smile. Hagen, who has Down syndrome, is 21 years old. On Wednesdays, his job at Cast and Cru in Excelsior is to set up dozens of place settings to get ready for the crowd of audience members the next day.
Minneapolis officer Jerry Haaf's killer denied parole
ST PAUL, Minn. — Parole for the man serving a life sentence for the 1992 murder of Minneapolis officer Jerry Haaf has been denied. Minnesota Department of Corrections (DOC) Commissioner Paul Schnell denied parole for Amwati Pepi McKenzie Monday after a live virtual hearing, where McKenzie's case file and prison record were reviewed by a DOC life sentence review panel.
'Festival of Trees' returns to the Mall of America this holiday season, benefitting Special Olympics Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS — KARE 11 and the Mall of America have teamed up for a second year to create a Christmas tree installation like no other!. These are not your typical Christmas trees. Each tree is designed by a different business, which is reflected in its ornaments and decorations. Throughout the holiday season, all of these unique trees will be showcased, including a KARE 11 Weather Warn tree, a Paw Patrol tree, an AVEDA hairbrush tree, various Minnesota sports trees, and more!
Sun Country Airlines announces 2023 routes
MINNEAPOLIS — Sun Country Airlines announced that new routes will be added and other routes previously paused are set to resume in 2023. Beginning next summer, 12 new destinations are set to feature from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP), according to a press release. This includes the following places:
With temps down, snowmaking is on at Minnesota ski hills
BURNSVILLE, Minnesota — Minnesota ski hills and businesses are gearing up for the winter season. Over the weekend, ski resorts across the state posted on social media about how they had started making snow. At Buck Hill in Burnsville, staff began the snowmaking process on Friday night. It drew...
Photo's released of vehicle believed to be connected to Randall Smith murder
MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis Police in partnership with the Minnesota BCA are asking for the public's assistance finding a vehicle that they believe to be connected to the murder of restaurant manager and beloved activist Randall Smith. Smith was found Nov. 17 2021 shot to death in his parked car...
MPD forensic scientist Nicole Lenway testifies against ex-boyfriend charged with trying to have her killed
MINNEAPOLIS — Speaking softly and tearing up, Nicki Lenway recounted the moment in April she was shot as she walked up to FamilyWise, a supervised parenting center on University Avenue in Minneapolis to pick up her 5-year-old son. "I heard someone running behind me and I heard gunshots. I...
Delicious TikTok trend: Butter boards
MINNEAPOLIS — Like you, Kowalski's Culinary Director Rachael Perron first dismissed the viral internet trend of "butter boards." But after a little musing, she's crazy for the concept. Her version takes the idea to a new level, incorporating different forms and flavors of butter with all manner of breads...
KARE 11
Minneapolis, MN
27K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Minneapolis and St. Paul local newshttps://www.kare11.com/
Comments / 0