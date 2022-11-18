MINNEAPOLIS — After last week's thrilling win over the Buffalo Bills, the Minnesota Vikings (8-1) return to U.S. Bank Stadium to kick off a three-game homestand, beginning with the Dallas Cowboys (6-3). There's been plenty of history between these two franchises, but Sunday will mark the first time the two teams have met four consecutive years. In the previous three meetings, the road team has won each time. Last year, the Cowboys, led by Cooper Rush, won 20-16 to remain undefeated at U.S. Bank Stadium.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 12 HOURS AGO