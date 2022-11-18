ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TSSAA approves football regions for next two years

By John Varlas
Here are the TSSAA high school football regions for the next two seasons, which were approved at the state governing body’s board of control meeting on Thursday. Schools had until Thursday to appeal their previously-announced placements, which are based on current enrolment figures.

Region 8-1A

Booker T. Washington

Manassas

MASE

Middle College

Middleton

Westwood

Region 7-2A

KIPP

Memphis Business Academy

MLK Prep

Trezevant

Region 8-2A

Bluff City

Fairley

Freedom Prep

Hillcrest

Mitchell

Oakhaven

Region 8-3A

Bolton

Douglass

Hamilton

Lakeland Prep

East

Raleigh-Egypt

Sheffield

Wooddale

Region 8-4A

Craigmont

Kirby

Melrose

Millington

Ridgeway

Region 8-5A

Brighton

Central

Kingsbury

Munford

Overton

Southwind

Region 8-6A

Arlington

Bartlett

Collierville

Cordova

Germantown

Houston

White Station

Whitehaven

Division 2-A West

FACS

Fayette Academy

Harding

Jackson Christian

Jackson Trinity Christian

Tipton-Rosemark

Division 2-AA West

ECS

Northpoint

Lausanne

St. Benedict

St. George’s

University School of Jackson

Division 2-AAA West

Briarcrest

CBHS

MUS

Nashville Ensworth

Nashville Father Ryan

