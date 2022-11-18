TSSAA approves football regions for next two years
Here are the TSSAA high school football regions for the next two seasons, which were approved at the state governing body’s board of control meeting on Thursday. Schools had until Thursday to appeal their previously-announced placements, which are based on current enrolment figures.
Region 8-1A
Booker T. Washington
Manassas
MASE
Middle College
Middleton
Westwood
Region 7-2A
KIPP
Memphis Business Academy
MLK Prep
Trezevant
Region 8-2A
Bluff City
Fairley
Freedom Prep
Hillcrest
Mitchell
Oakhaven
Region 8-3A
Bolton
Douglass
Hamilton
Lakeland Prep
East
Raleigh-Egypt
Sheffield
Wooddale
Region 8-4A
Craigmont
Kirby
Melrose
Millington
Ridgeway
Region 8-5A
Brighton
Central
Kingsbury
Munford
Overton
Southwind
Region 8-6A
Arlington
Bartlett
Collierville
Cordova
Germantown
Houston
White Station
Whitehaven
Division 2-A West
FACS
Fayette Academy
Harding
Jackson Christian
Jackson Trinity Christian
Tipton-Rosemark
Division 2-AA West
ECS
Northpoint
Lausanne
St. Benedict
St. George’s
University School of Jackson
Division 2-AAA West
Briarcrest
CBHS
MUS
Nashville Ensworth
Nashville Father Ryan
