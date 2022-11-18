Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
2 teen boys wounded in shooting on Staten Island
Two teenagers were wounded during a shooting on Staten Island Saturday night, authorities said.
NYPD: Man wanted for stealing woman’s purse in Bedford Park
News 12 was told a 77-year-old woman was walking on Decatur Avenue and East 201st Street when the man approached her, snatched her purse and took off.
Brooklyn man allegedly shot, killed ‘kind and compassionate’ visitor to NYC
BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A Brooklyn man was indicted on Friday on murder charges in connection with the shooting death of a man visiting New York City, authorities said. Ethan Williams, a 20-year-old college student, was fatally shot while sitting on a stoop in Bushwick on Oct. 24, 2020, Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said. […]
Man shot dead in Brooklyn, police say
EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 38-year-old man was shot dead in Brooklyn on Sunday, police said. Officers responded to East 51st Street near Linden Boulevard around 7:10 p.m. and found the victim, who was suffering a gunshot wound to the chest, officials said. He was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to his […]
73-year-old man assaulted with cane on NYC subway train
NEW YORK – A man walking between cars on a Manhattan subway train early Sunday morning randomly attacked a 73-year-old man with a cane. Detectives with the NYPD reported the attack was unprovoked as the 1 train neared the West 96th Street and Broadway station on New York’s Upper West Side. The suspect exited the train and fled at the 96th Street station. Police searched for the suspect, but were unable to locate him. The 73-year-old man was treated at a local hospital and was listed in stable condition. The post 73-year-old man assaulted with cane on NYC subway train appeared first on Shore News Network.
Police: Driver on LIE shot by person in another vehicle
NEW YORK -- An investigation is underway Sunday after gunfire on the Long Island Expressway sent a driver to the hospital. The 26-year-old victim was hit in the leg by a shot fired from another car in the eastbound lanes near the exit for the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway, sources told CBS2. Police are looking for the car, which was described as being either green or gray. The victim was in stable condition.There was no immediate word on what may have led to the shooting.
‘He needs help.’ Mother says Suffolk man arrested for threatening synagogues struggles with mental illness
Police arrested 21-year-old Christopher Brown, of Aquebogue, before midnight Friday in Penn Station.
2 men wanted for robbing, assaulting victims on Manhattan subway
Two men were robbed, and one assaulted, while on a Manhattan E train Friday night, authorities said.
Two teenagers shot Saturday night in Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, NY – The New York City Police Department has confirmed two teenagers were shot Saturday night in the area of Richmond Terrace and Snug Harbor Road. The shooting was reported at around 6:15 pm. The victims were identified only as a 17-year-old and an 18-year-old male. Both were transported to Richmond University Medical Center and are expected to survive. No arrests have been made at this time. The post Two teenagers shot Saturday night in Staten Island appeared first on Shore News Network.
Street safety advocate hit by car while biking to NYC memorial for crash victims
Street safety advocates and families of victims killed in car crashes gather in Brooklyn's Lincoln Terrace on Sunday, Nov. 20 to remember New Yorkers killed by motorists this year. Advocates and families of crash victims gathered in Brownsville, Brooklyn on Sunday to commemorate those killed by motorists in the city this year. [ more › ]
Suspect arrested for the murder of Christopher Garcia in Hoboken
JERSEY CITY, NJ – Police in Hoboken have announced the arrest of a fugitive wanted for a September murder in the city. The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit and the United States Marshals Service of New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested a 25-year-old man on November 19, 2022, in connection with the fatal shooting of Christopher Garcia. Deon Williams was charged with murder and weapons charges after he was arrested at a hotel on International Boulevard in Elizabeth. He was transported to the Hudson County Correctional Facility pending his first court appearance. According to police, the Hoboken The post Suspect arrested for the murder of Christopher Garcia in Hoboken appeared first on Shore News Network.
Police: Group harassed, attacked 2 subway riders in Midtown
Detectives say a man and two women demanded a 42-year-old man and a 41-year-old woman gave up their seats.
Caught on camera: 4 men wanted for robbing East New York smoke shop
Surveillance video shows four hooded men in the store on Ashford Street going through the register and taking things.
Man attacked; sneakers, jacket, wallet stolen walking in Union Square Park: NYPD
UNION SQUARE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man was robbed and assaulted by a group of people in Union Square Park Thursday night, NYPD said. The victim, 31, was walking through Union Square Park opposite 29 Union Square West when an unknown group of two females and three males walked up behind him, pulling his jacket […]
Undercover shootout leaves armed suspect dead in Manhattan drug sting: Report
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y.— An undercover drug sting in Upper Manhattan devolved into a shootout Friday night that left an armed man dead and a second in custody, according to reports. NYPD, state and federal investigators were attempting to carry out a controlled buy of fentanyl in a first-floor apartment...
1 DEAD AFTER NYPD SHOOTOUT: Cops exchange gunfire in Manhattan drug operation
One suspect is dead and another in NYPD custody following a shootout Friday night at a narcotics operation – jointly conducted by the NYPD, NYS Police and DEA – in Inwood in Upper Manhattan, officials said.
Nephew taken into custody in Queens stabbing deaths: Police
Police say the 22-year-old nephew of some of the victims in Friday's fatal stabbing in Queens is now in custody.
Window of gay bar in Hell's Kitchen smashed by rock
David DeParolesa, the owner of the gay bar on 9th Avenue, tells Eyewitness News he chose to install laminated glass, fearing this would happen.
Police: Driver killed, passenger injured in Cross County Parkway car crash
Just after 1 p.m., Westchester County Police received reports of a vehicle that had gone off the road on the eastbound lanes before it crashed near the area of Seminary Avenue.
Bronx cabbie accelerates into parked car as armed robbers put him in chokehold
The NYPD is looking to identifying two men who put a Bronx livery cab driver in a chokehold and robbed him at gunpoint earlier this month, authorities said.
Shore News Network
118K+
Followers
60K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT
Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com
Comments / 1