ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Philly

82-year-old Philadelphia resident went missing over a month ago

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It's been over a month since MaryAnn Poston from South Philadelphia was last seen, police tell CBS3 in the hope of gaining information of her whereabouts. The 82-year-old woman lives on the 2300 block of Christian Street.Investigators have told CBS3 that Poston is 5-foot-5 and weighs about 130 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.If you see Ms. Poston call police at (215) 696-3013 or dial 911.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Man shot multiple times by manager while trying to rob dollar store in Northeast Philly

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 26-year-old man was shot seven times by the manager of a dollar store he attempted to rob in the Castor section of Northeast Philadelphia on Sunday, police say. The shooting happened on 6900 block of Bustleton Avenue at the Grace Dollar Store at around 4:15 p.m.Police say the 26-year-old man was shot twice in the chest and multiple times in the groin and leg area. He was placed in critical condition and got transported to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital for further treatment. Police say no weapons were recovered. The 26-year-old man is being held as a prisoner. The manager who fired the shots was not hit in the incident, according to police. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

22-year-old man shot, killed in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man was shot and killed in North Philadelphia Saturday morning. It happened just after midnight near Susquehanna Avenue and Howard Street. Police found the 22-year-old victim suffering from eight gunshot wounds throughout the body. "He was slumped in the doorway," Capt. AJ Mirabella Jr. said, "at that point, police transported the male to Temple Hospital, where he was pronounced at 12:53 p.m."Police are hopeful that surveillance cameras captured the shooting. There's no word yet on a motive or possible suspects.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Video: Man wanted for killing Philadelphia sanitation worker on the job in Mayfair

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police have released surveillance video of the suspect wanted in the murder of a sanitation worker. The shooting happened along the 3300 block of Tudor Street near Rowland Avenue in Mayfair on Friday. It left 35-year-old Ikeem Johnson dead. Police believe he was targeted.   Police say the suspect is a Black male that was wearing a dark blue jacket over a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants and black Jordan 11s shoes with white soles at the time of the incident. He was also wearing a black mask, according to police. The suspect left the scene in a dark color 2015 to 2019 Subaru Outback with a roof rack, dark tinted windows and an unknown Pennsylvania license plate, authorities say. Police say there was at least one individual that drove the Subaru in addition to the suspect in the black hooded sweatshirt. The city is offering a $20,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction for every homicide. To submit a tip to police over the phone, dial 215.686.TIPS (8477) or text a tip to 215.686.TIPS (8477).
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia sanitation worker fatally shot while on job

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Police Department is searching for the shooter who allegedly killed a sanitation worker who was on the job. It happened along the 3300 block of Tudor Street near Rowland Avenue in Mayfair on Friday.Police believe 35-year-old Ikeem Johnson was targeted. Investigators are still working to figure out what lead up to the shooting. "It's not normal around here," Jazz Ransom said. Neighbors in Mayfair heard the barrage of bullets Friday."First I heard probably four, maybe five gunshots," Ransom said. Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw says the shooting "wasn't random." "We don't believe it was random just based off the fact...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Couple offering reward for dog allegedly stolen at Philadelphia Wawa

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Philadelphia couple is looking for their missing dog after they claim he was allegedly stolen from their car at a Wawa on Aramingo Avenue earlier this week.Matthew Berk and Natalie Ciervo rescued Theo when he was 8 months old."Please just help us get his face out there," Ciervo said.The couple has a desperate plea to find their 2-year-old dog."He is part of our family," Berk said."We haven't slept," Ciervo said. "We haven't ate, it's hard to get through the day."Berk and Ciervo say their Boxer Golden Retriever mix was stolen from their car at...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
billypenn.com

Mayor’s race heats up; Philly welcomes bus-trippers; Can AI help stop SEPTA shootings? | Sunday roundup

💌 Want this daily digest emailed to you? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter and it’ll land in your inbox every morning. With one election over, the next ramps up. In addition to real estate mogul and former councilmember Allan Domb and grocery magnate Jeff Brown officially declaring for Philly mayor, two new names popped up last week: progressive leader and Councilmember Helen Gym, who gave a swan song speech during what is likely to be her last session, and Rep. Amen Brown, a Philly Democrat whose recent campaign received funding from Pa.’s richest man, pro-charter school billionaire Jeff Yass. [BP x 2/Inquirer$ x 2/BP 2021]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Sanitation Worker Shot, Killed While on the Job in Northeast Philly

A Philadelphia sanitation worker on the job was shot to death on a street near Lincoln High School in Northeast Philadelphia Friday morning. The shooting took place near Roland Avenue near Tudor Street in the Mayfair neighborhood just after 10 a.m., Philadelphia police said. A man in a blue "Dickies-style"...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

118K+
Followers
60K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy