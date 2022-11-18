Read full article on original website
82-year-old Philadelphia resident went missing over a month ago
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It's been over a month since MaryAnn Poston from South Philadelphia was last seen, police tell CBS3 in the hope of gaining information of her whereabouts. The 82-year-old woman lives on the 2300 block of Christian Street.Investigators have told CBS3 that Poston is 5-foot-5 and weighs about 130 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.If you see Ms. Poston call police at (215) 696-3013 or dial 911.
Police search for driver in deadly Northeast Philadelphia hit and run
Police are looking for a driver in a deadly hit and run in Northeast Philadelphia that they are calling intentional.
U-Haul crashes into deli in West Philadelphia
A cleanup effort is underway after a U-Haul truck crashed into a West Philadelphia deli early Sunday morning.
Carjackings at Philadelphia gas stations skyrocket this year: 'arm yourself'
Philadelphia gas station carjackings have increased by more than 328% this year over 2021, as Pennsylvania Republicans work to oust DA Krasner for allegedly lax crime policies.
Man shot multiple times by manager while trying to rob dollar store in Northeast Philly
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 26-year-old man was shot seven times by the manager of a dollar store he attempted to rob in the Castor section of Northeast Philadelphia on Sunday, police say. The shooting happened on 6900 block of Bustleton Avenue at the Grace Dollar Store at around 4:15 p.m.Police say the 26-year-old man was shot twice in the chest and multiple times in the groin and leg area. He was placed in critical condition and got transported to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital for further treatment. Police say no weapons were recovered. The 26-year-old man is being held as a prisoner. The manager who fired the shots was not hit in the incident, according to police.
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Issue Gold Alert for Missing Philadelphia Woman
Delaware State Police Troop 6 is issuing a Gold Alert for 44-year-old Terri Mailey of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Terri was last seen in the Newark area on 11/20/22. Attempts to contact or locate her have been unsuccessful, and there is a concern for her safety and well-being. She is described as...
fox29.com
Watch: Surveillance video released in May North Philadelphia double shooting and homicide
NORTH PHILADELPHIA - The Homicide Unit of the Philadelphia Police Department are seeking four men in connection with a double shooting that led to the death of one of the two shot In North Philadelphia. Officials say the shooting happened Memorial Day, May 30, 2022, on the 1700 block of...
Have You Seen Her? Atlantic City, NJ, Police Search for Missing 15-year-old
According to the Atlantic City Police Department, Graves was last seen in the 500 block of North Raleigh Avenue in the Chelsea Heights neighborhood of the city. Last wearing powder blue shirt, blue jeans, white Nike Air Force sneakers. How to help police. Anyone with information about the whereabouts of...
22-year-old man shot, killed in North Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man was shot and killed in North Philadelphia Saturday morning. It happened just after midnight near Susquehanna Avenue and Howard Street. Police found the 22-year-old victim suffering from eight gunshot wounds throughout the body. "He was slumped in the doorway," Capt. AJ Mirabella Jr. said, "at that point, police transported the male to Temple Hospital, where he was pronounced at 12:53 p.m."Police are hopeful that surveillance cameras captured the shooting. There's no word yet on a motive or possible suspects.
Video: Man wanted for killing Philadelphia sanitation worker on the job in Mayfair
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police have released surveillance video of the suspect wanted in the murder of a sanitation worker. The shooting happened along the 3300 block of Tudor Street near Rowland Avenue in Mayfair on Friday. It left 35-year-old Ikeem Johnson dead. Police believe he was targeted. Police say the suspect is a Black male that was wearing a dark blue jacket over a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants and black Jordan 11s shoes with white soles at the time of the incident. He was also wearing a black mask, according to police. The suspect left the scene in a dark color 2015 to 2019 Subaru Outback with a roof rack, dark tinted windows and an unknown Pennsylvania license plate, authorities say. Police say there was at least one individual that drove the Subaru in addition to the suspect in the black hooded sweatshirt. The city is offering a $20,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction for every homicide. To submit a tip to police over the phone, dial 215.686.TIPS (8477) or text a tip to 215.686.TIPS (8477).
Philadelphia sanitation worker fatally shot while on job
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Police Department is searching for the shooter who allegedly killed a sanitation worker who was on the job. It happened along the 3300 block of Tudor Street near Rowland Avenue in Mayfair on Friday.Police believe 35-year-old Ikeem Johnson was targeted. Investigators are still working to figure out what lead up to the shooting. "It's not normal around here," Jazz Ransom said. Neighbors in Mayfair heard the barrage of bullets Friday."First I heard probably four, maybe five gunshots," Ransom said. Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw says the shooting "wasn't random." "We don't believe it was random just based off the fact...
fox29.com
Woman critically injured after she was stabbed in North Philadelphia, police say
NORTH PHILADELPHIA - A 45-year-old woman is in critical condition after she was stabbed in North Philadelphia. Philadelphia police in the 22nd District were called to the 2500 block of North Alder Street Saturday night, about 6 p.m., on a report of a stabbing. Officers found the 45-year-old victim inside...
fox29.com
Philadelphia police: Driver sought for intentionally running over man in fatal hit-and-run
NORTHEAST PHILADELPHIA - A man is dead after police say he was run over by a vehicle in Northeast Philadelphia early Sunday morning. The deadly incident stemmed from an argument that broke out between the suspect and victims outside a bar near Comly Road and Roosevelt Boulevard. Police say they...
Couple offering reward for dog allegedly stolen at Philadelphia Wawa
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Philadelphia couple is looking for their missing dog after they claim he was allegedly stolen from their car at a Wawa on Aramingo Avenue earlier this week.Matthew Berk and Natalie Ciervo rescued Theo when he was 8 months old."Please just help us get his face out there," Ciervo said.The couple has a desperate plea to find their 2-year-old dog."He is part of our family," Berk said."We haven't slept," Ciervo said. "We haven't ate, it's hard to get through the day."Berk and Ciervo say their Boxer Golden Retriever mix was stolen from their car at...
billypenn.com
Mayor’s race heats up; Philly welcomes bus-trippers; Can AI help stop SEPTA shootings? | Sunday roundup
💌 Want this daily digest emailed to you? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter and it’ll land in your inbox every morning. With one election over, the next ramps up. In addition to real estate mogul and former councilmember Allan Domb and grocery magnate Jeff Brown officially declaring for Philly mayor, two new names popped up last week: progressive leader and Councilmember Helen Gym, who gave a swan song speech during what is likely to be her last session, and Rep. Amen Brown, a Philly Democrat whose recent campaign received funding from Pa.’s richest man, pro-charter school billionaire Jeff Yass. [BP x 2/Inquirer$ x 2/BP 2021]
fox29.com
Philadelphia officer injured after patrol car struck in Bustleton intersection
PHILADELPHIA - A Philadelphia police officer is in the hospital after a two-car crash in the city's Bustleton section Friday night. Police say the officer was driving through a green light at the intersection of Red Lion Road and Northeast Boulevard when his patrol car was struck around 9 p.m.
fox29.com
Police: Man, 26, critically injured after he was shot multiple times in Castor
CASTOR - A 26-year-old man is in critical condition after he was shot in Philadelphia’s Castor section. Officials say the shooting happened about 4:15 Sunday afternoon, on the 6900 block of Bustleton Avenue. The man was shot multiple times and transported to Jefferson Frankford Hospital, where he was placed...
NBC Philadelphia
Sanitation Worker Shot, Killed While on the Job in Northeast Philly
A Philadelphia sanitation worker on the job was shot to death on a street near Lincoln High School in Northeast Philadelphia Friday morning. The shooting took place near Roland Avenue near Tudor Street in the Mayfair neighborhood just after 10 a.m., Philadelphia police said. A man in a blue "Dickies-style"...
police1.com
Rampant phony license plates used to get away with crimes in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA — After five gunmen killed Nicolas Elizalde, 14, in a hail of bullets outside a Roxborough High School football scrimmage in late September, they clambered back into a gray Ford Explorer and sped away. It took investigators about a day to trace the suspects' path, piecing together sporadic...
Suspects get away with $2K in cell phones, tablets from Northeast Philadelphia store
According to police, four men entered the store and took about $2,000 in cash, cell phones and tablets.
Shore News Network
