PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 26-year-old man was shot seven times by the manager of a dollar store he attempted to rob in the Castor section of Northeast Philadelphia on Sunday, police say. The shooting happened on 6900 block of Bustleton Avenue at the Grace Dollar Store at around 4:15 p.m.Police say the 26-year-old man was shot twice in the chest and multiple times in the groin and leg area. He was placed in critical condition and got transported to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital for further treatment. Police say no weapons were recovered. The 26-year-old man is being held as a prisoner. The manager who fired the shots was not hit in the incident, according to police.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 5 HOURS AGO