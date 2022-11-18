Read full article on original website
Philadelphia sanitation worker shot and killed in Mayfair
PHILADELPHIA, PA – A Philadelphia sanitation worker was shot and killed while on duty Friday morning in Northeast Philadelphia. According to witnesses, 35-year-old Ikeem Johnson was shot and killed in a hail of gunfire while working in the Mayfair section of the city at around 10:33 am. Investigators arrived on scene at the location in the 3300 block of Tudor Street near Rowland Avenue. Police investigators do not know why Johnson was targeted or what led up to the shooting, but believe the shooting is an isolated incident. Johnson was employed by the City of Philadelphia as a sanitation worker. The post Philadelphia sanitation worker shot and killed in Mayfair appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man sentenced to 40-80 years for Upper Southampton kidnapping
Pavel Belous, 38, of Philadelphia, has been sentenced to 40 to 80 years in state prison for kidnapping a young man in Upper Southampton Township, then forcing him at knifepoint to drive to an ATM to withdraw money while threatening to kill him and his mother. Belous previously entered an...
Driver hits, kills man in Northeast Philadelphia: Police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are investigating a deadly crash where a driver hit a 24-year-old man on the northeast side of the city Sunday morning. Officials say it happened just after 2 a.m. on Comly Road near Roosevelt Boulevard.Investigators tell CBS3 the victim was transported to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital where he died at 3 a.m.Police say the driver's car was a silver Ford Edge. The driver is currently at large.Authorities believe the act could have been intentional as the result of an argument at Union Tap House.Police are reviewing surveillance video to find more information on the striking vehicle.
fox29.com
Watch: Surveillance video released in May North Philadelphia double shooting and homicide
NORTH PHILADELPHIA - The Homicide Unit of the Philadelphia Police Department are seeking four men in connection with a double shooting that led to the death of one of the two shot In North Philadelphia. Officials say the shooting happened Memorial Day, May 30, 2022, on the 1700 block of...
FBI joins manhunt for 3 suspects targeting Philly Rite Aids
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The FBI is joining the manhunt for three armed robbery suspects targeting Rite Aid stores in Philadelphia.Here's a look at the impacted stores over the past three months:The Rising Sun Avenue location has been robbed four times. The store locations on North 5th Street have each been hit twice.Surveillance video shows the suspects cleaning out the cash registers.The robberies took place between 7 and 10 p.m.There is a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.
Philadelphia sanitation worker fatally shot while on job
fox29.com
Police: Man found slumped in doorway, fatally shot 8 times in North Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - A 22-year-old man became the latest victim of Philadelphia weekend gun violence early Saturday morning. Police say he was found slumped in the doorway a home on the 100 block of Susquehanna Avenue in North Philadelphia. He had been shot eight times. He was transported to a local...
NJ mother gets life without parole in death of 17-month-old son
CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey woman convicted of murder in the death of her 17-month-old son 4 1/2 years ago has been sentenced to life in prison without possibility of parole. Judge Gwendolyn Blue also sentenced Heather Reynolds, 45, of Sicklervile last week to concurrent terms on child endangerment and drug counts. Reynolds […]
Man shot multiple times by manager while trying to rob dollar store in Northeast Philly
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 26-year-old man was shot seven times by the manager of a dollar store he attempted to rob in the Castor section of Northeast Philadelphia on Sunday, police say. The shooting happened on 6900 block of Bustleton Avenue at the Grace Dollar Store at around 4:15 p.m.Police say the 26-year-old man was shot twice in the chest and multiple times in the groin and leg area. He was placed in critical condition and got transported to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital for further treatment. Police say no weapons were recovered. The 26-year-old man is being held as a prisoner. The manager who fired the shots was not hit in the incident, according to police.
Suspects wanted in Rite Aid robberies
The FBI/Philadelphia Police Department Violent Crimes Task Force is seeking the public’s assistance identifying and locating three subjects responsible for at least nine robberies of city Rite Aid stores, some of the same locations more than once. All of the robberies have taken place between 7 p.m. and 10...
wufe967.com
New Jersey woman sentenced to life in prison for killing 17-month-old son
A New Jersey woman convicted in July of killing her 17-month-old son in 2019 has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Camden County Judge Gwendolyn Blue served the life sentence to Heather Reynolds, 45, on Nov. 15, nearly three and a half months after a jury found the defendant guilty of murder.
Jury convicts Philadelphia man of double murder tied to drug sales in Kensington
Kevin Brogden was found guilty of third-degree murder and gun charges in the shooting deaths of Stephanie Rann and Effrain Rivera. Brogden will get an automatic life sentence behind bars.
22-year-old man shot, killed in North Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man was shot and killed in North Philadelphia Saturday morning. It happened just after midnight near Susquehanna Avenue and Howard Street. Police found the 22-year-old victim suffering from eight gunshot wounds throughout the body. "He was slumped in the doorway," Capt. AJ Mirabella Jr. said, "at that point, police transported the male to Temple Hospital, where he was pronounced at 12:53 p.m."Police are hopeful that surveillance cameras captured the shooting. There's no word yet on a motive or possible suspects.
Philadelphia sanitation worker gunned down on job in 'heinous act of violence,' mayor says
A Philadelphia sanitation worker was shot and killed Friday in a targeted attack, in what the local authorities labeled a "heinous act of violence."
82-year-old Philadelphia resident went missing over a month ago
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It's been over a month since MaryAnn Poston from South Philadelphia was last seen, police tell CBS3 in the hope of gaining information of her whereabouts. The 82-year-old woman lives on the 2300 block of Christian Street.Investigators have told CBS3 that Poston is 5-foot-5 and weighs about 130 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.If you see Ms. Poston call police at (215) 696-3013 or dial 911.
fox29.com
Police: Man moving boxes from office carjacked at gunpoint in North Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are working to identify two suspects who stole a man's car in North Philadelphia earlier this week. According to authorities, the incident happened Monday morning at 7:30 a.m. on the 1600 block of N Hancock Street. Police say a man, 32, was moving boxes from his...
Suspect arrested for armed robbery at Wilmington Target
WILMINGTON, DE – In connection with robberies that occurred at Target in Wilmington, the Delaware State Police have arrested Allen Locklear, 41, of Wilmington, Delaware. Troopers responded to Target, located at 1050 Brandywine Parkway, for a late reported robbery on November 13th, at approximately 10:37 a.m. According to the investigation, an unknown male suspect entered the store on November 12th and obtained a motorized scooter. He was asked to show his receipt when he attempted to leave the store without paying for the scooter. As the suspect held what appeared to be a knife, he threatened to stab the employee. The post Suspect arrested for armed robbery at Wilmington Target appeared first on Shore News Network.
NJ prison officer admits ‘cruel and unusual’ brutal beat-downs
A corrections officer at a prison in South Jersey has admitted to his role in violating the civil rights of inmates, involving brutal beat-downs that went unreported. John Makos, of Millville, pleaded guilty in Camden federal court on Friday, U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger announced. The 42-year-old Makos said he never...
Former Philadelphia police officer sentenced for killing unarmed man
A judge sentenced a former Philadelphia police officer Thursday for killing an unarmed man while on duty.
fox29.com
Police: Girl, 11, struck in apparent 'accidental' shooting in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, Del. - A shooting is under investigation after an 11-year-old girl became a victim in Wilmington last week. Police found the girl when responding to a shooting incident on the 800 block of Church Street Thursday night. The girl was transported to a local hospital, where she was placed...
Shore News Network
