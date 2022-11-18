Larsa Pippen not ‘exclusively’ dating Marcus Jordan after viral ‘cheating’ video

Larsa Pippen isn’t sweating that viral video showing Marcus Jordan “cheating” on her because the two are still seeing other people, Page Six can exclusively reveal.

“Larsa and Marcus aren’t exclusively together; they’re dating,” a source familiar with the situation told us Thursday after a clip showing Jordan making out with a mystery woman went viral.

“It’s so new,” our insider said of Pippen and Jordan’s romance. “They’re just enjoying time getting to know each other.”

Our informant added that the “Real Housewives of Miami” star, 48, “doesn’t want to jump into an exclusive relationship right now.”

Pippen and Jordan, 31, first sparked dating rumors in September, but sources insisted at the time that the two were nothing more than friends .

Since then, the pair has been photographed hanging out and attending events, including the Rolling Loud music festival in New York, where attendees observed that the reality star appeared to be “way more into him” than he seemed into her.

The duo then spent Halloween weekend together, during which paparazzi caught them leaving a West Hollywood party in the same SUV.

Then this past weekend, Pippen and Jordan were seen galavanting all over Miami, looking very much like a couple.

They hit up strip club E11even and left together in the wee hours of the morning. They were also photographed packing on the PDA on the beach.

“They were friends, and now are really into each other,” our insider said, adding that their relationship progressed over the last few weeks.

However, on Thursday, The Sun published a video showing the former college basketball player kissing a brunette and squeezing her butt outside his Orlando condo before grabbing her hand and taking her inside his place.

According to the outlet, the footage is from Nov. 5.

A source close to Jordan told The Sun he and the mystery woman are “friends with benefits,” noting that the athlete was “seen in the club with another girl” the next day.

As for whether fans will get to see his apparent situationship with Pippen play out when “RHOM” returns to Peacock, our informant explained, “[Season 5] hasn’t started filming, so he’s not on the show as of yet.”

Even though Pippen and Jordan are seemingly still getting to know each other, they famously share some family history.

Larsa’s ex-husband, Scottie Pippen, and Marcus’ father, Michael Jordan, were longtime teammates for the Chicago Bulls back in the 1990s.

The basketball legends had a very public falling out due in large part to ESPN’s 2020 docuseries “The Last Dance.”