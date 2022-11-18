ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Congresswoman concerned over El Paso funding for migrant expenses once House control shifts

By Shelby Kapp
KTSM
KTSM
 3 days ago

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) — Despite there being a court-ordered temporary stay on Title 42, migrants could be seen crossing the border and surrendering themselves to Border Patrol Agents on Thursday, Nov. 17.

U.S. Customs and Border Protections says 900 migrants crossed from Wednesday afternoon to Thursday afternoon, not all Venezuelans.

The tent camp that’s set up on the Mexican side of the border that showed up after the Department of Homeland Security began expelling Venezuelans who crossed illegally, is now partially abandoned.

Wednesday night El Paso reached freezing temperatures as migrants left their tents behind.

In El Paso, the Director for the Opportunity Center for the Homeless John Martin says he is already over capacity with both the local homeless population and the international.

“We’re trying to be more proactive than reactive because were seeing it for those who have the boots on the ground at this point. You may not necessarily see it from the community standpoint in the streets but I can tell you that’s very close to happening at this point,” said Martin.

Congresswoman Veronica Escobar says she is concerned about El Paso getting reimbursed for migrant related expenses once Republicans gain control of the house come January.


“My real concern over the long term is not only will we see more numbers because of limited legal pathways but that we will see what we saw under trump which was the federal government now reimbursing local communities,” said Veronica Escobar, (D) U.S. representative for Texas’s 16th congressional district.

As we have previously reported, the City of El Paso is awaiting reimbursement from the federal government of $7 million for the third quarter migrant-related expenses.

Meanwhile, the city has also requested $3 million in advanced funding to open its migrant welcome center where buses had been leaving taking migrants to New York and Chicago.

Congressman Tony Gonzales sent a statement regarding Title 42.

“Title 42 has been the only policy in place that has kept Border Patrol and law enforcement agencies above water. In its absence, there will be total complete chaos in my district. By cancelling this policy without putting up any guardrails to deter illegal immigration, this Administration is once again making policy changes at the expense of our border communities. This reckless decision will set up our country for a national security disaster.”

Tony Gonzales, (R) U.S. representative for Texas’s 23rd congressional district
MEANIE
3d ago

Escobar doesn’t care about the city of El Paso , does she not remember she was the one who signed for El Paso to become a sanctuary city ?? She’s part of the problem of our city being invaded at our borders and slowly turning into tent city with all the influx of illegals into our streets ..

