Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Kentucky Polar Express Train Ride is a Magical ExperienceTravel MavenNew Haven, KY
5 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Young Student without legs makes his middle school’s basketball team: “I don't want you to have any doubts about me”Shameel ShamsLouisville, KY
Indiana witness wants explanation for hovering bright lightRoger MarshNew Albany, IN
Puttshack to open new location in Louisville, KentuckyAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Related
Metro Council ordinance details plan for Louisville's $30M surplus
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro Council met for the last time before the holiday to decide the future of Louisville's roughly $30 million surplus. The Budget Committee passed the ordinance late Thursday evening; it had a few big line items, including $8.2 million for a birthing center at UofL Health's Mary and Elizabeth Hospital in South Louisville.
wdrb.com
Courier Journal news employees vote to form union
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The journalists of the Courier Journal voted overwhelmingly Friday to join a union amid continued cost cutting by their employer, newspaper giant Gannett Co. By a 22-4 vote, the 34-person newsroom bargaining unit will join Indianapolis Newsguild CWA, the union that also represents the news employees...
Wave 3
Ky. Law Enforcement Council votes to not revoke former LMPD officer’s certification
Families working to rebuild after tragic death of two toddlers. Beshear proposes big changed after riots, multiple people hurt at juvenile detention centers. Beshear proposed having a facility for female detainees only, rather than housing them in the same units. Turkey donations across Louisville. Updated: 6 hours ago. Thanksgiving is...
wdrb.com
Clark County Board of Elections meets again Friday to count provisional ballots
CLARK COUNTY, Ind. (WDRB) -- More ballots have been counted in Clark County after a machine glitch. The Clark County Board of Elections said last week that the ballots were put through the voting machine, but didn't tabulate. The board met Friday to count provisional ballots more than a week...
wdrb.com
Community leaders, developers take tour of south Louisville in hopes of encouraging new investment
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A group of developers, realtors and neighborhood lifers set out Friday afternoon to explore the Taylor Boulevard/New Cut Road corridor. Starting at Colonial Gardens, the group was on a mission to show off the possibilities awaiting those who could invest in south Louisville. "We hope to...
wdrb.com
Lawmakers asking for cameras at 'dangerous' intersections around Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Red light cameras aren't currently allowed in Kentucky, but a group of parents and lawmakers are fighting to change that in hopes that it could save lives. Janet Heston lost her 30-year-old son, Matthew Egger, two years ago as he walked near Iroquois Park. "My pain...
Wave 3
LMPD: Woman struck by car, killed in Buechel neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after a woman was hit by a car and killed early Sunday morning in the Buechel neighborhood. Around 5:30 a.m., Louisville Metro officers were called to respond to a report of a pedestrian struck in the 5100 block of Fegenbush Lane. LMPD...
wvih.com
Governor Proposes Changes At Juvenile Detention Center
After a riot at a juvenile detention center leaves one employee in the hospital, a teenage girl allegedly assaulted and multiple others injured, Governor Andy Beshear said changes are coming. Beshear proposed having a facility for female detainees only, rather than housing them in the same units as reported by...
spectrumnews1.com
Veteran's Club founder says medical marijuana law still needed in Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. —The founder of Louisville’s Veterans Club Inc. says allowing Kentucky veterans to legally use medical marijuana is long overdue. This week Gov. Andy Beshear signed an executive order that would allow some Kentuckians to purchase and use medical marijuana to treat certain and severe medical conditions. “We really need to start thinking about medicinal marijuana for just certain issues,” Jeremy Harrell told Spectrum News 1. Harrell is the found of Veteran’s Club Inc. in Louisville. Harrell is also a combat veteran.
Wave 3
Phase 1 of former Iroquois housing site revealed
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Housing Authority and city leaders announced on Thursday how they plan to use an $11.8 million dollar grant from the Louisville Affordable Housing Trust Fund to bring the former Iroquois housing site right off Taylor boulevard in South Louisville. Phase 1 includes 60 units...
wdrb.com
UofL Health celebrates achievement of national credentialing recognition
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- UofL Health is celebrating its achievement of the gold standard of nursing excellence. The health care provider received Magnet Recognition from the American Nurses Credentialing Center. The American Nurses Credentialing Center's Magnet Recognition Program recognizes organizations that meet rigorous standards for nursing. UofL Health was especially...
Wave 3
Beshear proposes big changes after riots hurt multiple people at juvenile detention centers
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - After a riot at a juvenile detention center leaves one employee in the hospital, a teenage girl allegedly assaulted and multiple others injured, Governor Andy Beshear said changes are coming. “What they are going to see from me is somebody actively involved who wants to make...
ElderServe announces new CEO, plans to revive 'Oak & Acorn' building
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — On Thursday, ElderServe announced its new CEO, board additions and a plan to revitalize the West End senior center located at 28th and Magazine. According to a press release, the nonprofit has named Rev. Tim Findley Jr., a Louisville business and community leader, as its new CEO.
spectrumnews1.com
Marijuana advocate relieved by Kentucky medical cannabis order
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — More likely than not, you can find CJ Carter with clippers in hand at his Louisville barber shop, Barbers R Us. Carter described how his experiences as a youth set him on the road to becoming a barber. “My mother was a beautician, so she would cut my hair and she would give me a chili bowl cut. She wouldn’t give me no hairline or anything. In the fourth grade I had enough and picked up the clippers,” Carter said.
'When she hurts, we all do': Son of Metro United Way CEO ID'd as victim in Old Louisville crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Authorities have identified a second victim of a Nov. 10 deadly crash in Old Louisville. Kenneth Rhodes II, 29, died from blunt force injuries in the crash that happened on Second and West Hill Streets. According to a post on the Metro United Way’s Facebook page,...
wklw.com
KSP Graduates Big Class Of Troopers
The Kentucky State Police has a class of new troopers. A ceremony Friday swore in 38 new troopers of Cadet Class 102 in Frankfort. They underwent 24 weeks of training and the KSP says it’s one of their largest classes. Officials say 109 troopers have graduated this year. The...
wdrb.com
2 new hotels planned off Gene Snyder in east Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Plans are in the works to bring two new hotels and a luxury apartment complex to east Louisville. The projects — to be called Factory Pointe — are planned on 5 acres at Factory Lane and La Grange Road, just off Interstate 265, and includes 228 hotel rooms between two new hotels.
Wave 3
Louisville homicides top 500 since start of pandemic
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - More than 500 homicides have happened in Louisville since January 2020. Since then, more than 1,500 people have been injured by gunfire, according to LMPD homicide data. “In less than three years, we’ve lost 502 lives to senseless violence, a shocking number, a record level of...
WLKY.com
4 Louisville Walgreens officially close
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Four Walgreens in Louisville are now officially closed. Officials with the store announced the closings in late October. They said the decision to close these four stores was so they could best meet customer needs, along with considering the local market and customer buying habits. Walgreens...
wdrb.com
More than 500 people murdered in Louisville since the start of 2020
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More than 500 people have been killed in Louisville since the start of 2020, according to community activist Christopher 2X. This year has already become the third-deadliest year in the city's history with 141 homicides, according to 2X. Last year, 188 homicides were reported, 24 of whom were children ages 17 and younger. That set a record for homicides in a single year, after 173 homicides were reported in 2020.
Comments / 0