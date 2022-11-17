This glimpse of public opinion favors a traffic light at Florida Avenue. Over a quarter of respondents like the idea of a roundabout. One of the big questions when considering development in Wellsville is how the recent burst of new business on the Bolivar Road/Route 417 west of the village. It is already very busy with fast food, Tractor Supply plaza, two nursing homes, the village maintenance headquarters, the village wastewater treatment facility, Tops Market, Community Bank, BSI engineering and manufacturing, and Hair by Kathee. A new “drive-thru” Walgreens has just opened and a Quicklee’s/Tim Horton combination convienent store is planned for 2023 adjecent to the Tractor Supply plaza. A Runnings department store is set to open in the early part of next years. There is a lot going on west of the Genesee River.

WELLSVILLE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO