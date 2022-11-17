Read full article on original website
Wellsville area police reports
All those arrested are considered innocent until proven guilty. A Wellsville man remains in the Allegany County Jail on multiple felony counts. Amity-based state police say they arrested Colby D. Klesa, 39, of Wellsville. He was taken into custody at 11:12 a.m. Saturday and charged with second degree strangulation, a class D felony and third-degree criminal mischief, a class E felony. Troopers said the charges stem from a domestic dispute at 9:16 a.m. Saturday in the Town of Wellsville. The Allegany County Sheriff’s Office says Klesa remains an inmate in the county jail on $10,000 cash bail. Further court action is pending.
Poll opinions on Bolivar Road traffic in Wellsville
This glimpse of public opinion favors a traffic light at Florida Avenue. Over a quarter of respondents like the idea of a roundabout. One of the big questions when considering development in Wellsville is how the recent burst of new business on the Bolivar Road/Route 417 west of the village. It is already very busy with fast food, Tractor Supply plaza, two nursing homes, the village maintenance headquarters, the village wastewater treatment facility, Tops Market, Community Bank, BSI engineering and manufacturing, and Hair by Kathee. A new “drive-thru” Walgreens has just opened and a Quicklee’s/Tim Horton combination convienent store is planned for 2023 adjecent to the Tractor Supply plaza. A Runnings department store is set to open in the early part of next years. There is a lot going on west of the Genesee River.
Column: “Redskins” is a family name
I am a Redskin. Always have been, always will be. That’s the mascot at the high school in my hometown. The Canisteo Redskins. My mother was a Redskin, I was a Redskin, 45 succeeding graduating classes since have all been Redskins. But this year will be the last. The...
Great House, great new price in Hornell NY
GREAT NEW PRICE! House in Hornell NY. This home offers 4 spacious bedrooms with closets in each bedroom, and 1.5 bathrooms. The home has oak hardwood floors throughout, oak trim and solid oak interior doors, as well as nice hardwood built-in cabinets. The walk-in attic is large enough to be finished off to create extra livable space. All kitchen appliances stay.
Regional Police Activity
A felony charge has been filed stemming from a November 11th fatal accident in the Town of Horseheads. State Police arrested Alex L. Saxbury, 29, of Millport, NY. He was charged with leaving the scene of an accident which resulted in death, a class D felony crime. Saxbury was released on his own recognizance.
Alfred Town Talk: Northland Power, Alfred Police Department, Budget
Representing Northland Power, the company that proposes a 100 MW solar project on McAndrews Road, Anne Walling came before the town board requesting support for a 50-foot setback on a section of the project adjacent to Hess Road. The town solar law requires a 100-foot setback from property lines. She pointed out that here is no residential housing in the area. The absentee owners have not responded to written attempts to contact them. The board asked Northland Power for a copy of their correspondence so that a decision could be made at the next board meeting.
