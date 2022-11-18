Read full article on original website
“Urban Wood Sale” by Montgomery Parks Returns in December
Per Montgomery Parks: Our Urban Wood Sale is back! Shop for resources for your next woodworking, homebuilding, furniture repair, or craft project. This year, the sale features kiln dried, planed, and air dried wood. Slabs are different sizes and thicknesses (sizes ranging from 3/4” to 3” thick), and prices range from $5- $400. Walnut, cedar, pine, poplar, oak, beech, cherry, cypress, and ash will be available. Credit card only. No advanced sales.
More Than 250 Montgomery County Residents Attended MCDOT-Sponsored Adult Bike and E-Scooter Safety Classes
MCDOT recently completed the fall series of Adult Learn to Ride and Basic Skills bike classes and E-scooter Safety training classes. Combined, more than 250 residents participated and learned basic skills to safely navigate on a bicycle or an electric scooter. MCDOT partnered with the Washington Area Bicyclists Association (WABA)...
Germantown Family Celebrates the Holidays and Tradition With Extravagant Light Display
The Salgado family of Germantown has had a Christmas light display as far back as they can remember. The incredible display includes giant lighted arches, over 25 inflatables characters, a 20ft snowman, thousands of lights, an animatronic Santa, and more. They call it the Salgado Family Christmas Display, and it’s...
Asian American Health Initiative’s Healthy Communities Fund Awards $830,000 to Programs for the Asian American Community
Per Montgomery County: Montgomery County’s Asian American Health Initiative(AAHI), one of the three minority health initiatives that are part of the Montgomery County Department of Health and Human Services, has awarded 10 local organizations a total of $830,000 from their Healthy Communities Fund. The funding will be used to develop new and sustain existing culturally and linguistically appropriate programs and services in behavioral health, senior wellness and health and social support services for the Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) communities.
Montgomery Parks Announces Thanksgiving Holiday Weekend Operating Hours
Montgomery Parks has announced programming and operating hours for the Thanksgiving holiday. The holiday weekend, November 25 through November 27, is a time when families and friends gather to celebrate, and Montgomery Parks has many offerings that are perfect opportunities to spend time together. Open Parkways Schedule: The Open Parkways...
Both MoCo Mission BBQ Locations to Add Beer and Wine to the Menu
Mission BBQ, an American BBQ restaurant, arrived in MoCo when its Rockville restaurant opened back on 2017, taking over the Benjarong space in Rockville’s Wintergreen Plaza. Since then, Mission BBQ has opened a second MoCo location in Germantown, opening in early 2020 in the space that was formerly home to Ruby Tuesday. Both MoCo locations are now looking to add beer and wine to their menu.
Montgomery County Council Statement on the Mass Shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs
Per Montgomery County —The Montgomery County Council issued the following statement about the horrific mass shooting in Colorado Springs, Colorado at Club Q on Nov. 19. “Our nation has endured another horrific, premeditated mass shooting fueled by hate that has taken the lives of five people and left at least 18 others fighting for their lives. This senseless attack targeted members of the LGBTQIA+ community who were gathering to commemorate this year’s Transgender Day of Remembrance, which honors the memory of transgender people who where killed because of anti-transgender bigotry and violence.
MCDOT Wins Michael F. Dwyer Excellence in Preservation Award
MCDOT recently won the Montgomery Preservation Incorporated (MPI) 2021 Michael F. Dwyer Award for rehabilitating and preserving the historic Montevideo Road Bridge in Poolesville. MPI is Montgomery County’s nonprofit historic preservation organization dedicated to preserving, protecting, and promoting the county’s architectural heritage and historic landscapes. MPI’s Board of Directors announced the winners at an awards event held on Friday, Oct. 28 at the Kensington Armory.
Water Main Break Closes Road in Gaithersburg
A water main break has closed/shut down Girard Street in Gaithersburg, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services public information officer Pete Piringer. The road is currently shut down between Fallbrook Street and Teachers Way. If you see a water main break, call WSSC anytime 24/7 to report the possible break at 301-206-4002. Below are the next steps following the report, courtesy of MCFRS and WSSC:
Statement of Support from Gaithersburg Mayor Jud Ashman on the Explosion and Fire at the Potomac Oaks Condominium Complex
Per the City of Gaithersburg: City of Gaithersburg Mayor Jud Ashman, on behalf of the City Council, issued a statement in regards to the explosion and fire that occurred on November 16, 2022, at the Potomac Oaks condominium complex located in the 800 block of Quince Orchard Boulevard. The Gaithersburg City Council and I, along with the entire Gaithersburg community, are deeply saddened by the tragic incident that occurred on November 16 at the Potomac Oaks condominium complex that resulted in multiple injuries and displaced residents. Our thoughts are with our residents and their families who have been affected by this devastating event.
Virtual Public Hearing on the Rehabilitation of the Brighton Dam Road Bridge in Brookeville to be Held on Wednesday, Nov. 30
On Wednesday, Nov. 30 at 7 p.m., the public is invited to a virtual public hearing held by the Montgomery County Department of Transportation (MCDOT) to discuss the proposed construction to rehabilitate the Brighton Dam Road, Bridge No. M-0229, over Brighton Dam. At the virtual hearing, MCDOT will present the project details, costs and schedules and obtain public testimony.
Beyond MoCo: MDOT SHA Completes I-270/MD 85 Interchange Reconstruction in Frederick County
$93 Million Project Expands Traffic Capacity, Reduces Congestion and Enhances Safety for Commuters, Residents and Businesses. The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) earlier this week announced completion of a $93 million project to reconstruct and expand the I-270/MD 85 (Buckeystown Pike) interchange in Frederick County. This project enhances safety, reduces congestion and expands traffic capacity in this heavily traveled residential and commercial area.
Silver Spring Wings Now Open
Silver Spring Wings at 11335 Elkin Street (former site of El Rinconcito Catracho) in the Wheaton Urban District is now open for carry out and delivery. The menu features chicken wings, chicken tenders, boneless wings, fried rice, potato wedges, coleslaw, fresh lemonade, strawberry shortcake, and double fudge brownies. The restaurant is also expected to eventually share a space with its sister brand, District Teriyaki.
MCDOT Installs Additional EV Chargers in Parking Garages for Public Use
MCDOT Parking currently has 44 charging spaces open to the public throughout the three Parking Lot Districts in Bethesda, Silver Spring and Wheaton. Pepco is in the process of installing another 8 dual-port stations in Bethesda and Silver Spring, for an additional 16 charging spaces. They will be operational on a rolling basis, with an estimated completion date of early 2023.
Montgomery County Releases Final Recommendations from Audit of the Montgomery County Police Department
Per Montgomery County: Today, County Executive Marc Elrich was joined by Montgomery County Police Department Chief Marcus Jones and Reimagining Public Safety Task Force Member Co-Chair Bernice Mireku-North for a presentation of the final recommendations by Effective Law Enforcement for All (ELEFA) s that offer improvements in officer education, supervision, practices, accountability and public transparency. To read the final review and recommendations, please click here. To view the press conference of this presentation, please click here. The full report can be found here.
Foxtrot Now Open in Bethesda; Gift For Opening Week Customers Available
Foxtrot’s fifth DMV-area location is now open at Bethesda Row (7262 Woodmont Ave.). Visitors who download and use the Foxtrot App opening week will receive a gift while supplies last. The 4,000-square-foot space’s renovation was reimagined by Foxtrot’s in-house design team in partnership with Studio Saint as interior designer.
MCPS: A Letter from the School System Medical Officer with Important Information for Thanksgiving Break
MCPD released the following community message on Friday, November 18:. Let me start by wishing all of you an enjoyable Thanksgiving! As we prepare to gather and celebrate the upcoming holidays, let’s think about how we can enjoy the time together, while keeping health in mind. Please review the holiday health reminders at the bottom of this message. The CDC also offers these holiday health strategies which include general wellness tips, and this guide to everyday actions to prevent the spread of flu-like illness, including flu and RSV.
MoCo Native Maury Povich to be Inducted Into The Greater Washington Jewish Sports Hall of Fame Tonight
Maury Povich will be inducted into the Greater Washington Jewish Sports Hall of Fame tonight at tonight’s Dinner of Champions that will take place at the Bender JCC in Rockville. Povich is a five-time Woodmont Country Club match and medal play champion on the golf course, maintaining his 2.1-Handicap. He began his successful broadcasting career as a sports radio producer for the Washington Senators alongside Bob Wolff during the summers of 1955-61, which turned into a sports, news and daytime talk show career spanning 67 years.
Independent Film Night to be Hosted by Gaithersburg Arts Barn on Saturday, Nov. 19
Per Montgomery County: Seven featured films will be screened on Saturday, Nov. 19, as the Gaithersburg Arts Barn hosts its Independent Film Night. The screenings will begin at 7:30 p.m., with a question and answer session with the films’ creators following each. The Arts Barn is located at 311 Kent Square Rd. in Gaithersburg. Admission for the evening is $15. Tickets can be purchased here. The film night is recommended for ages 13 and older. Concessions will be sold before the film screenings and during intermission.
Gaithersburg High School Varsity Football Coach Tyler Bierly Steps Down From His Position
Gaithersburg Varsity Head Football Coach Tyler Bierly has stepped down from his position with the football program. He was hired by the school in April 2019. His full statement, originally posted on social media, can be seen below:. “Today I am officially stepping down as the head football coach of...
