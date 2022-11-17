Read full article on original website
wellsvillesun.com
Dr. Zahi Kassas named Rural Health Practitioner of the Year by Ardent Solutions
Beloved Wellsville pediatrican recognized for his devotion to the community. Yesterday, in celebration of “Rural Health Day,” the New York State Association for Rural Health, in conjunction with Ardent Solutions announced that a Wellsville doctor was this years “Practitioner of the Year:”. “Help us celebrate the New...
Snowfall Totals In Western New York
Snow has been falling consistently with large amounts of lake-effect snowfall being reported all over the area. Parts of Western New York, including Erie County, have really been hit hard with snow since around 7 pm on Friday, November 17, 2022, with 20 inches, or more, of snow being reported in some areas.
wellsvillesun.com
Column: “Redskins” is a family name
I am a Redskin. Always have been, always will be. That’s the mascot at the high school in my hometown. The Canisteo Redskins. My mother was a Redskin, I was a Redskin, 45 succeeding graduating classes since have all been Redskins. But this year will be the last. The...
wesb.com
Salamanca Woman Charged with Allegany Theft
A Salamanca woman was charged after an Allegany theft late Friday night. At 11:15, New York State Police charged 25-year-old Dominique A. White with petit larceny. White was issued an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.
Beloved Hamburg Building Collapses In The Middle Of The Storm
The storm that was predicted is the storm that was delivered. At least one building in the village of Hamburg partially collapsed under the snow. Weather in Buffalo is weird. It almost feels like you could be on one side of the street and see absolutely nothing, but then on the other side of the street find yourself buried in snow in a matter of hours.
wnypapers.com
Poloncarz provides update on Erie County travel
Update No. III: On Sunday afternoon, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz tweeted the following:. •“Due to the continued cleanup from the snow storm, @ErieCountyNY offices will be closed tomorrow. Essential employees are to report as directed. All others should follow the county's ‘Work from Home’ protocol.”. •“All...
wellsvillesun.com
Alfred Town Talk: Northland Power, Alfred Police Department, Budget
Representing Northland Power, the company that proposes a 100 MW solar project on McAndrews Road, Anne Walling came before the town board requesting support for a 50-foot setback on a section of the project adjacent to Hess Road. The town solar law requires a 100-foot setback from property lines. She pointed out that here is no residential housing in the area. The absentee owners have not responded to written attempts to contact them. The board asked Northland Power for a copy of their correspondence so that a decision could be made at the next board meeting.
Orchard Park Breaks a New York State Record for Snowfall
The lake effect snowstorm is finally giving the south towns and South Buffalo a much-needed break, after what was roughly 28 consecutive hours of snowfall in the hardest hit areas of Western New York. Those areas included South Buffalo, Hamburg, Lackawanna, Lancaster, West Seneca, East Aurora, Blasdell and Orchard Park.
wbtai.com
Afternoon News Brief
25-year-old Deborah Gorton of Overlook Drive, Batavia has been arrested and charged with sexual abuse of a child, assault and endangering the welfare of a child. Investigators said the series of offenses occurred in September and that all the charges are related to the same victim. Gorton was arraigned in the Town of Batavia Court on all charges and released on her own recognizance. She’ll be back in court at a later date.
Erie County leaders call abandoned, car-littered Southtown streets ‘ground zero’
It's not just passenger cars stuck. Many problems are coming from tractor-trailers stuck in the snow and ice.
Naples house declared ‘total loss’ after fire
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Deputies with the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office were called to a residential fire in Naples early Saturday morning on County Road 33. Fire personnel were unable to save the house from being a total loss, deputies said. According to deputies, John Lanel, 55, is the single occupant of the house and […]
broadwayfillmorealive.org
St. Ann’s Church has been sold
Buffalo Crescent Holdings Inc. has purchased the former St. Ann’s Church located at Broadway and Emslie in Buffalo. They paid $250,000 for the vacant church, St. Ann’s School and St. Ann’s Convent. The corporation is affiliated with Downtown Islamic Center, a Muslim group that has been looking for worship and gathering space in Buffalo since early 2021.
Missing: State police attempt to locate man in Allegany County
ANGELICA, N.Y. — An 85-year-old man has gone missing Friday in Allegany County. Thomas Robinson, 85, is a missing vulnerable adult with dementia who might also be in need of medical attention, according to New York State Police. No photo of Robinson was immediately available. Robinson was driving a...
Potentially dangerous snowstorm moves into Buffalo; driving ban issued in Erie County
"This is considered an extreme weather event," the governor said. "That means it's dangerous. It also means it's life-threatening."
firefighternation.com
$242K Potential Settlement for Buffalo (NY) Firefighter Fired Over Medical Marijuana Use
Deidre Williams – The Buffalo News, N.Y. Nov. 17—A Buffalo firefighter who was fired for his medical marijuana use is poised to receive a $242,000 settlement from the City of Buffalo. Scott Martin, a 12-year veteran with the Buffalo Fire Department, was fired from his job in February...
fox29.com
NY declares state of emergency in 11 counties as massive snowstorm hits
NEW YORK - New York declared a State of Emergency for 11 counties as a winter storm is forecast to impact portions of upstate New York with intense lake-effect snow through Sunday. The National Weather Service received reports early Friday of more than a foot of snow along the eastern...
chautauquatoday.com
Hochul declares state of emergency, including Chautauqua County
State officials are calling an incoming snow storm that could paralyze the Buffalo area a "life-threatening storm" that could dump up to four feet of snow. Governor Kathy Hochul traveled to Buffalo today where she declared a state of emergency in advance of the storm for 11 upstate counties. The most significant snowfall is expected Thursday and Friday, with snowfall rates of three or more inches per hour...
96.1 The Eagle
NY State Gives Bills Huge Grant, After Cutting Family Services
It's no secret that Upstate New York loves the Buffalo Bills, but even the most hardcore Bills fans are having a tough time defending this one. New York State is giving the Buffalo Bills an $850 Million grant from taxpayer money to build a new stadium. The groundwork is set to start in 2023 and it is projected to be finished and have the first game played in 2026. State legislators are hoping this will increase economic growth in the Buffalo area. But despite all of the Bills fans in Buffalo and New York in general, most people are not happy about it.
Bishop of Buffalo issues dispensation for Catholic WNYers
Bishop of Buffalo Michael Fisher issued a dispensation Thursday afternoon for Catholic Western New Yorkers set to be impacted by the incoming snowstorm.
